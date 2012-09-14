PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Personal Leather Good (except Women's Handbag & Purse) Manufacturing
Aliza Exports Pvt. Ltd. Aliza Exports Pvt. Ltd. Kanpur, India
Manufacturer & Exporters of Saddlery/Harness in Synthetic & Leather. Horse Rugs & all strapping Goods. Dog Coats/Jackets, Leads/Collars... 
Amazing Belt Buckles Amazing Belt Buckles Los Angeles, CA
Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt... 
Gokova Leather Co. Gokova Leather Co. Izmir, Turkey
Gokova Leather Co. , a Sepiciler Group Company, is recognized as one the leaders of Turkish manufacturers in the leather garments and finished... 
Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited LONDON, United Kingdom
Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is... 
Leather Apparel Industries PK Leather Apparel Industries PK Karachi, Pakistan
M/S Leather Apparel Industries, is a manufacturer and exporters dealing in all kinds of Leather Working Gloves in goatskin/sheepskin, cowhide... 
Primco International Primco International Kanpur, India
We are manufacturer & exporter of leather, leather goods, Saddlery, equestrian & belts. We ensure to provide total customer satisfaction... 
Tirupati Metal Industries Tirupati Metal Industries KOLKATA, India
Manufacturer of leather fittings, gifts & novelty of lether etc 
