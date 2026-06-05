Recent Headlines
Within Personal Leather Good (except Women's Handbag & Purse) Manufacturing
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio
Valye gives investors, market followers, and contributors access to free AI-assisted company reports, public-company articles, and an AI writing studio for creating market commentary. - May 11, 2026 - Valye
MacCase Announces New 2025 13-Inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-Inch iPad Pro M5 Cases
The company is expanding its iPad protection options by adding poly-carbonate/TPU models along side its popular Premium Leather iPad Pro cases. - October 20, 2025 - MacCase
Family-Owned Fashion Brand Brix + Bailey Evolves Into Global Marketplace for Purpose-Driven Commerce
London-Based Company Launches Platform Connecting 200+ Independent Brands with Conscious Consumers Worldwide, Pioneering "Community Over Competition" Approach. - September 21, 2025 - Brix and Bailey
Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York Announced by AEHEE NEW YORK
AEHEE NEW YORK, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag. This iconic creation does not just make a fashion statement; it embodies a commitment to sustainable luxury, an artistry deeply rooted in responsible craftsmanship. Handcrafted in New York, this handbag embodies AEHEE’s ethos, "Where Style Meets Sustainability." - September 02, 2023 - AEHEE NEW YORK
MacCase Launches New Premium Leather MacBook Pro Messenger Bags
New luxury models carry on tradition of being “Most Versatile Bag Available” for Apple portables. - July 01, 2022 - MacCase
MacCase Launches Magic Keyboard Sleeve for 12.9 iPad Pro
Distinctive leather slipcase brings protection and style to Apple’s largest tablet, typing accessory and Pencil. - December 17, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Integrates Apple Air Tags Into Premium Leather Messenger Bag
Air Tag integration brings a new level of protection and piece of mind for MacCase customers. - September 17, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Shipping of 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Long awaited update for Premium Leather Gen 5 12.9-inch Folio delivers enhanced user experience and better integration. - September 01, 2021 - MacCase
Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry
EXECUTIVE LEATHER characteristics confirm the innovation's status: real leather, machine washable, does not require maintenance, non-allergenic properties, does not wrinkle after washing, can be produced till 0,3 mm, option for high elasticity, matte or glossy, colors in any Pantone variety. This all seasons leather, does not require linen or another impeachment, safe for lingerie production, processed 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainably sourced raw skins from the meat industry. - August 10, 2021 - Undercolor B.V.
MacCase to Launch 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Specific Gen 5 12.9-inch design to offer enhanced user experience and better integration. - July 08, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Air 10.9 4th Generation Case
Original Apple case maker brings world-class quality to iPad Air protection. - February 08, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Creates Custom iPad Cases for Prestigious Opus One Vineyards
Custom Leather Covers to Protect Employee Tablets at Leading Wine Maker’s Visitors Center - November 23, 2020 - MacCase
MacCase Premium Leather Collection Now Available at Staples.com
Leading line of professional line of cases, bags, sleeves, backpacks and folios added to Staples' assortment. - November 12, 2020 - MacCase
Tekin Deri Released Its Newest Product, Leather Cigarette Cases, for Large Global Production
Tekin Deri Leather Goods Company has announced a new product that meets the need of frequent smokers, Leather Cigarette Case. Tekin Deri is ready to supply leather cigarette cases on a large scale for national and international retailers and importers. The Tekin Deri leather cigarette case... - October 20, 2020 - Tekin Deri
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases
Customer Driven Improvements Feature in Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - March 27, 2020 - MacCase
MacCase to Launch Leather iPad Pro Keyboard Cover for Gen 3 12.9
Innovative leather cover brings elegance, style and protection to Apple’s keyboard folio. - February 12, 2020 - MacCase
MacCase Launches Leather Overnight Bag Just in Time for Holiday Travel
Premium features and elegant design are hallmarks for first ever weekender bag. - November 08, 2019 - MacCase
DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards
DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND
MacCase Begins Shipping Groundbreaking Gen 3 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 iPad Pro Leather Cases
New Folios Feature a Polymer Tray and the Magnetic Modular Accessory System - February 01, 2019 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases
Polymer Tray Leads Feature List on Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - December 07, 2018 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Shipping New iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard
Groundbreaking design for 1st and 2nd generation 12.9 and 10.5 iPad Pros. - November 10, 2018 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard
New Design Seamlessly Integrates Apple Keyboard Into Folio's Design. - October 24, 2018 - MacCase
Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet
Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax
MacCase Now Offering Interest Fee, Pay Over Time Purchases
Partners with Afterpay to make every MacCase model more accessible. - September 12, 2018 - MacCase
Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box
Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Releases Special-Edition Old Glory Leather Wallet
Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Offers Complimentary Engraving on Element Leather Wallet for Father’s Day
Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Introduces Women’s Line of Wallets, Clutches and Handbags
Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Releases Leather Passport Wallet for Life’s Adventures
Trayvax is pleased to announce the launch of the Explorer Passport Wallet. - April 07, 2018 - Trayvax
MacCase in Final Development of Next Generation of Leather iPad Pro Cases
Revolutionary New iPad Pro Folio Will be “Like Nothing Else Available” - March 17, 2018 - MacCase
Trayvax Offers Special Saint Patrick’s Day Promotion on All Green Wallets and Belts
Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering 10% off all green belts and wallets in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day. All OD Green and Zombie Green products will receive the additional discount on Trayvax.com from March 12 until March 18. “We... - March 14, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax and Area Businesses Donate Over $2000 in Toys and Books to Seattle Children's Hospital
Trayvax and neighboring businesses raised over $2000 to purchase toys and books for Seattle Children's Hospital this holiday season. Trayvax spent the money at local toy shops and bookstores to keep the money circulating in the community. - December 29, 2017 - Trayvax
MacCase Now Shipping New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 Sleeve
Updated case integrates industry leading Apple Pencil pocket - December 22, 2017 - MacCase
Trayvax Announces Permanent Price Drop on Element and Contour Leather Wallets
Trayvax increases production efficiency and drops the price of its Contour and Element leather wallets permanently. - November 19, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax Introduces New Credit Card Holder Wallet
Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of their newest wallet, the Ascent. Built for the minimalist in mind, this slim credit card holder features hand-stitched top-grain oil tanned leather that is secured to a stainless steel plate. - November 06, 2017 - Trayvax
MacCase Developing Next Generation of Leather iPad Pro Cases
Best Selling Folio Leads List for Major Design Upgrade - October 25, 2017 - MacCase
Trayvax Releases Slim Bi-Fold Wallet in Royal Purple
Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of the Royal Purple Axis. The Axis is a slim, bi-fold wallet constructed from two stainless steel plates, money clip, and coin pocket. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life. - October 13, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax Releases Dual-Sided Wallet Comb for Beards and Hair
TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce the Shift wallet comb. The dual-sided comb features wide-teeth for long hair and beards and fine teeth for styling. - October 06, 2017 - Trayvax
Virtual Reality Shop Tour Provides a Glimpse Into American Manufacturing
The Trayvax 360 Virtual Reality Tour offers a peek inside the company’s Bellingham, Wash. headquarters. - September 29, 2017 - Trayvax
MacCase Shipping New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 Cases
New and updated Folio models for Apple’s latest tablets arrive. - September 13, 2017 - MacCase
Trayvax Introduces Old Glory Branded Leather Wallet
Trayvax is pleased to introduce the Old Glory Element. The Old Glory Element is a top-grain oil-tanned leather wallet that features the United States flag. - September 02, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax Customers to Give Away 5000 Wallets to Friends
Every purchase over $20 at Trayvax.com qualifies for a free Summit wallet for a friend. - August 31, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax Introduces Quick Attach Leather Carabiner Keychain with Lifetime Warranty
Made for those on the go, the Keyton Clip by Trayvax is a leather carabiner keychain made from stainless-steel and top-grain oil-tanned leather. Made in the USA and backed by the Trayvax Lifetime Heirloom Warranty. - August 26, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax Offers Limited Edition Iridescent Leather Wallet
Trayvax is pleased to announce the limited release of the Contour Spectrum. The Spectrum is a leather wallet with an iridescent steel plate wrapped in top-grain oil-tanned leather. - July 15, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax Launches Unique Groomsmen Gift Packages in Time for the Wedding Season
TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce two new groomsmen gift packages. The company will sell three and five-pack bundles of the Element leather wallet at a discounted rate. - July 06, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax Giving Away 200 Slim Wallets in Celebration of Independence Day
TrayvaxⓇ is giving away over 200 slim wallets in celebration of the 4th of July holiday. All orders placed between July 1 and July 5 will be automatically entered to win a Summit minimalist wallet. - July 01, 2017 - Trayvax
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases
Hopes to Have Updated Version of Popular Folio Here Before End of July - July 01, 2017 - MacCase
MacCase Launches 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases
Changes to Apple’s Largest Tablet Create Need for New Folio Design. - June 26, 2017 - MacCase
David T. Williams Launches New Designer Leather Front Pocket Wallet
David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams