Paper Bag & Coated & Treated Paper Manufacturing
 
Paper Bag & Coated & Treated Paper Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
Coated & Laminated Packaging Paper & Plastics Film Manufacturing
Coated & Laminated Paper Manufacturing
Laminated Aluminum Foil Manufacturing for Flexible Packaging Uses
Plastics, Foil, & Coated Paper Bag Manufacturing
Surface-Coated Paperboard Manufacturing
Uncoated Paper & Multiwall Bag Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Erde Ambalaj Erde Ambalaj istanbul, Turkey
we are one of the leading manufacturer and wholesaler of gift wrap papers ,aluminum container lids,pe ,ldpe gloves,aluminum foil,stretch... 
Jebicbag Jebicbag Nanjing, China
China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division... 
Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids,... 
