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Paper Bag & Coated & Treated Paper Manufacturing

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Company Profiles

Erde Ambalaj

Erde Ambalaj

we are one of the leading manufacturer and wholesaler of gift wrap papers ,aluminum container lids,pe ,ldpe gloves,aluminum foil,stretch film for packing in istanbul Turkey.

Jebicbag

Jebicbag

China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division of Chinapack Everlasting Business & Industry...

Panagawa Sdn. Bhd.

Panagawa Sdn. Bhd.

Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids, lunch boxes, meat & food trays, etc. Frozen food packaging.

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