COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Erde Ambalaj istanbul, Turkey we are one of the leading manufacturer and wholesaler of gift wrap papers ,aluminum container lids,pe ,ldpe gloves,aluminum foil,stretch... Jebicbag Nanjing, China China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division... Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Johor Bahru, Malaysia Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids,... Companies 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

