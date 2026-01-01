Company Profiles Erde Ambalaj we are one of the leading manufacturer and wholesaler of gift wrap papers ,aluminum container lids,pe ,ldpe gloves,aluminum foil,stretch film for packing in istanbul Turkey. Jebicbag China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division of Chinapack Everlasting Business & Industry... Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids, lunch boxes, meat & food trays, etc. Frozen food packaging.