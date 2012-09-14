PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Paper Manufacturing > Converted Paper Product Manufacturing > Paper Bag & Coated & Treated Paper Manufacturing > Coated & Laminated Packaging Paper & Plastics Film Manufacturing
 
Coated & Laminated Packaging Paper & Plastics Film Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Coated & Laminated Packaging Paper & Plastics Film Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids,... 
Companies 1 - 1 of 1 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help