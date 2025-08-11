Recent Headlines
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Bagla Group Adopts Advanced Water Quenching Technology for Thermoforming Films
Bagla Group has adopted advanced Water Quenching Technology in the production of its thermoforming films, enhancing clarity, gloss, and strength. This process ensures faster cooling, better thickness control, and improved formability, making it ideal for high-speed packaging lines. With this innovation, Bagla Group continues to deliver sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions trusted worldwide. - June 19, 2025 - Bagla Group
Sensory Analytics Awarded Three New Patents for Applied Coating Thickness Measurement
US Patent Office and Canadian Intellectual Property Office have issued three new patents covering the Company's exclusive in-process coating thickness measurement technologies for industrial markets including automotive, appliance, coil coating and other industrial applications. - November 04, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
JUXIANG Printing Brings a Variety of Magnetic Gift Boxes for Customers
JUXIANG Printing has launched a whole new range of magnetic giftboxes due to high demand from the customers. The newly launched magnetic gift boxes come in variations and answer the rising demand for premium quality gift boxes. - August 23, 2021 - JUXIANG Packaging Printing Ltd.
Tata Steel Packaging and Sensory Analytics Announce Partnership for Quality Excellence
Tata Steel and Sensory Analytics, the developer of patented SpecMetrix coating and film thickness measurement systems, have agreed on a global partnership to optimize product performance and coil quality. The industry leaders will team on plant quality enhancements as well as brand and business development initiatives. - July 07, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Retail Packaging Association Announces New Executive Director
The Retail Packaging Association (RPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Truelove as the association’s new Executive Director. Truelove, who previously served as RPA’s Senior Manager of Member Services, will assume this position previously held by Molly Alton... - June 04, 2021 - Retail Packaging Association
BevSource’s The Lab Becomes the First Third-Party “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Beverage Container Testing Facility
The Lab- Powered by BevSource is the first beverage container testing facility to be awarded the select SpecMetrix Certified Facility Award. This designation ensures all in the beverage industry can have access to the highest level of film weight quality and can liner testing procedures. - March 31, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Partners with The Bronx Group for Russia/CIS Region Sales and Support
The Bronx Group will exclusively represent Sensory Analytics and its SpecMetrix coil coating thickness measurement systems in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). - February 18, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
FADESA Ecuador and FADESA Peru Earn First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Facility Designations in South America
Metal container solutions leader Fadesa is the latest recipient of the “SpecMetrix Certified Facility” Award from Sensory Analytics recognizing the company’s successful transition and demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and coating process control. Fadesa is the first metal packaging manufacturer in South America to be awarded this status. - December 28, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New ASTM International Standard for Ruggedized Optical Interference Technology Establishes SpecMetrix Systems as a More Precise Coating Thickness Measurement Option
ASTM D8331 has just been approved covering the exclusive ruggedized optical interference (ROI) coating thickness measurement technology incorporated in all SpecMetrix measurement systems used for coated coil applications. - October 05, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters
Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant
INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview
BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up
Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill
Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation
Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US
Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies
Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System
Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand
North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time
New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time
The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program
For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill
Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW
Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging
Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List
Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard
SoFT TOUcH® Laminating Films Now Available in the USA
SoFT TOUcH® Matte Laminating Films are now available in the USA for immediate delivery to the luxury packaging, custom label and packaging prototype market. - December 03, 2016 - Remington Laminations, Incorporated
Ampac Engineers Improved Anti-Fog Technology for Fresh Produce Packaging
Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, and the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging solutions, has engineered an improved anti-fog technology for film used in fresh produce packaging. Ampac has been a long time supplier of surface printed anti-fog OPP film with controlled perforation for... - October 21, 2016 - ProAmpac
Ampac’s MRE Pouch Innovation Serves NASA International Space Station
Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, the world’s leader in creative packaging solutions, announces an improved MRE pouch innovation for the International Space Station. Ampac has been a producer of MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) retort pouches for the US military for many years. Because of the quality... - October 07, 2016 - ProAmpac
Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth
A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics
Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds
Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios
Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015
Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
One Source Industries of Irvine California a Leading Provider of Global Supply Chain Managed Solutions for Point of Purchase Displays Announces the Release of ACCU Colors
(OSI), a leading provider of global supply chain managed solutions for point of purchase (POP) displays, consumer product packaging and branded merchandise programs, today introduced ACCU Colors™ a unique nail bracket system features individual color tips, enabling consumers to see how various colors will look before purchasing. - October 08, 2014 - OSI Creative.com
CIF Continues Its Development and Completed the Expansion of Its Plant in Tangier
To answer customers' request of new packaging products, CIF has invested in an expansion project of its plant, constructing an additional 2,500 m² of warehouse space. - April 24, 2014 - Compagnie Industrielle des Fibres
Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014
Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer
Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings
Packaging Incorporated is Now a Certified Polychem Warranty & Repair Center
Packaging Incorporated is now the only packaging distributor in the country authorized for warranty work on Polychem equipment. - April 07, 2014 - Packaging Incorporated
Ampac Products Win Awards for Packaging Excellence, Design, and Innovation
Ampac is proud to announce they have recently won several awards from the Flexible Packaging Association, Graphic Design USA and the World Packaging Organization for products displaying packaging excellence, design advancements and product innovation. - March 05, 2014 - ProAmpac
Ampac Pull TabTM a Success in the Marketplace
Ampac has recently delivered the Ampac Pull TabTM beverage pouch to the marketplace with great success. Ampac’s Pull Tab beverage pouch provides an alternative format to the traditional straw-punch through beverage pouch. - March 04, 2014 - ProAmpac
Ampac Acquires Business Deposits Plus as Part of Strategic Focus
Ampac has acquired Business Deposits Plus (BDP) as part of its overall strategic focus for its secure packaging business unit. - March 03, 2014 - ProAmpac
FastTrak FlexiPak Provides Consumer Products in "Green" Pouches in Four Months or Less
EnVision and Coyote Launch Rapid Conversion Capability for Pre-Made Pouches - March 16, 2012 - EnVision Flexible Packaging, Inc.
Konie Cups Announces Debut of the Snow Konie Cup
Konie Cups, an internationally recognized manufacturer of disposable paper cups, announced the debut of their new conical paper cup, the Snow Konie. A six ounce heavy duty paper cup imprinted with a delicate snowflake design, the Snow Konie is ideal for concessions stands, vending carts, shaved ice... - March 07, 2012 - Konie Cups International
Geoshield, LLC Included in 2012 LSU 100
Geoshield Window Films will be honored again for the second year as one of the LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses during the 2012 LSU 100 Honoree Luncheon, to be held Friday, March 23, 2012, at 11:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Hotel. - March 03, 2012 - Geoshield Window Films
Protective Packaging Provides Corrosion Protection for the World’s Largest Radio Telescope (ALMA)
When it comes to protecting and transporting the world's largest telescope, effective protective packaging and corrosion protection is critical. - October 25, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation
Protective Packaging Announces Corrosion Prevention Services
Protective Packaging has launched corrosion prevention services that are customized to fulfill corrosion prevention requirements in a large scale. Companies are now able to reduce refurbishment costs with protective packaging solutions and corrosion protection services. - August 19, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation
Surface Guard® 132 Series & 133 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics
Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 132 series and 133 series protective films. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of gloss finished surfaces including painted metals and plastics. - August 03, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.
Surface Guard® 62 Series Protective Films for High Gloss Applications
Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 62 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of high gloss, both smooth and textured, polycarbonates and plastics. - April 14, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.
Customized Paper Bags for Event Organizers in Hyderabad
ExpressGreen Packaging Industries, a leading manufacturer of high quality paper bags in Hyderabad is offering customized paper bags for event organisers in Hyderabad. - March 04, 2011 - ExpressGreen Paper Bags
ALSOPrint Introduces Quality Silky Laminated Full Color Business Card Printing
ALSOPrint.com is a new business card printing company and providing a silky laminated business card solution, which they do understand consumers are looking for qualitative and best value products, thus they offer a great deal on business card printing services online. Free shipping is the core... - February 08, 2011 - AlsoPrint
Surface Guard® 135 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics
Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 135 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of textured or semi-matte finished metals and plastics. - January 26, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.
Pro Filter is Introducing a New Reusable Filter Bag That Works with a Wet/Dry Vacuum
Pro Filter has developed a filter bag that fits inside a Wet/Dry Vacuum. This filter will help contractors and handymen contain the dust when they do renovations/ remodeling and can also be used with liquids and damp materal. - January 06, 2011 - Pro Filter
Surface Guard® 73 Series Protective Film for Textured and Coarse Surfaces
Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 73 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of complex surfaces including textured, rugged and coarse surfaces. - December 17, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.
Surface Guard® 122 Series Protective Film for High Gloss and Lightly Textured Surfaces
Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 122 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including smooth and lightly textured surface types. - November 14, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.