Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up surrounding... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Mike Loesher Joins Sensory Analytics as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging Fast-growing Sensory Analytics continues its rapid workforce expansion with the addition of Mike Loesher as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging. - October 29, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability categories. According... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will also... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging

Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard

SoFT TOUcH® Laminating Films Now Available in the USA SoFT TOUcH® Matte Laminating Films are now available in the USA for immediate delivery to the luxury packaging, custom label and packaging prototype market. - December 03, 2016 - Remington Laminations, Incorporated

Ampac Engineers Improved Anti-Fog Technology for Fresh Produce Packaging Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, and the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging solutions, has engineered an improved anti-fog technology for film used in fresh produce packaging. Ampac has been a long time supplier of surface printed anti-fog OPP film with controlled perforation for vegetables. - October 21, 2016 - ProAmpac

Ampac’s MRE Pouch Innovation Serves NASA International Space Station Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, the world’s leader in creative packaging solutions, announces an improved MRE pouch innovation for the International Space Station. Ampac has been a producer of MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) retort pouches for the US military for many years. Because of the quality and... - October 07, 2016 - ProAmpac

Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly successful... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics

Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios

Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015 Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

One Source Industries of Irvine California a Leading Provider of Global Supply Chain Managed Solutions for Point of Purchase Displays Announces the Release of ACCU Colors (OSI), a leading provider of global supply chain managed solutions for point of purchase (POP) displays, consumer product packaging and branded merchandise programs, today introduced ACCU Colors™ a unique nail bracket system features individual color tips, enabling consumers to see how various colors will look before purchasing. - October 08, 2014 - OSI Creative.com

CIF Continues Its Development and Completed the Expansion of Its Plant in Tangier To answer customers' request of new packaging products, CIF has invested in an expansion project of its plant, constructing an additional 2,500 m² of warehouse space. - April 24, 2014 - Compagnie Industrielle des Fibres

Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014 Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Packaging Incorporated is Now a Certified Polychem Warranty & Repair Center Packaging Incorporated is now the only packaging distributor in the country authorized for warranty work on Polychem equipment. - April 07, 2014 - Packaging Incorporated

Ampac Products Win Awards for Packaging Excellence, Design, and Innovation Ampac is proud to announce they have recently won several awards from the Flexible Packaging Association, Graphic Design USA and the World Packaging Organization for products displaying packaging excellence, design advancements and product innovation. - March 05, 2014 - ProAmpac

Ampac Pull TabTM a Success in the Marketplace Ampac has recently delivered the Ampac Pull TabTM beverage pouch to the marketplace with great success. Ampac’s Pull Tab beverage pouch provides an alternative format to the traditional straw-punch through beverage pouch. - March 04, 2014 - ProAmpac

Ampac Acquires Business Deposits Plus as Part of Strategic Focus Ampac has acquired Business Deposits Plus (BDP) as part of its overall strategic focus for its secure packaging business unit. - March 03, 2014 - ProAmpac

FastTrak FlexiPak Provides Consumer Products in "Green" Pouches in Four Months or Less EnVision and Coyote Launch Rapid Conversion Capability for Pre-Made Pouches - March 16, 2012 - EnVision Flexible Packaging, Inc.

Konie Cups Announces Debut of the Snow Konie Cup Konie Cups, an internationally recognized manufacturer of disposable paper cups, announced the debut of their new conical paper cup, the Snow Konie. A six ounce heavy duty paper cup imprinted with a delicate snowflake design, the Snow Konie is ideal for concessions stands, vending carts, shaved ice stands,... - March 07, 2012 - Konie Cups International

Geoshield, LLC Included in 2012 LSU 100 Geoshield Window Films will be honored again for the second year as one of the LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses during the 2012 LSU 100 Honoree Luncheon, to be held Friday, March 23, 2012, at 11:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Hotel. - March 03, 2012 - Geoshield Window Films

Protective Packaging Provides Corrosion Protection for the World’s Largest Radio Telescope (ALMA) When it comes to protecting and transporting the world's largest telescope, effective protective packaging and corrosion protection is critical. - October 25, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation

Protective Packaging Announces Corrosion Prevention Services Protective Packaging has launched corrosion prevention services that are customized to fulfill corrosion prevention requirements in a large scale. Companies are now able to reduce refurbishment costs with protective packaging solutions and corrosion protection services. - August 19, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation

Surface Guard® 132 Series & 133 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 132 series and 133 series protective films. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of gloss finished surfaces including painted metals and plastics. - August 03, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 62 Series Protective Films for High Gloss Applications Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 62 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of high gloss, both smooth and textured, polycarbonates and plastics. - April 14, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

Customized Paper Bags for Event Organizers in Hyderabad ExpressGreen Packaging Industries, a leading manufacturer of high quality paper bags in Hyderabad is offering customized paper bags for event organisers in Hyderabad. - March 04, 2011 - ExpressGreen Paper Bags

ALSOPrint Introduces Quality Silky Laminated Full Color Business Card Printing ALSOPrint.com is a new business card printing company and providing a silky laminated business card solution, which they do understand consumers are looking for qualitative and best value products, thus they offer a great deal on business card printing services online. Free shipping is the core competence... - February 08, 2011 - AlsoPrint

Surface Guard® 135 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 135 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of textured or semi-matte finished metals and plastics. - January 26, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

Pro Filter is Introducing a New Reusable Filter Bag That Works with a Wet/Dry Vacuum Pro Filter has developed a filter bag that fits inside a Wet/Dry Vacuum. This filter will help contractors and handymen contain the dust when they do renovations/ remodeling and can also be used with liquids and damp materal. - January 06, 2011 - Pro Filter

Surface Guard® 73 Series Protective Film for Textured and Coarse Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 73 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of complex surfaces including textured, rugged and coarse surfaces. - December 17, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 122 Series Protective Film for High Gloss and Lightly Textured Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 122 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including smooth and lightly textured surface types. - November 14, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 112 Series Protective Film for Specially Coated Plastics & Countertops Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 112 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to adhere to a wide range of surfaces, including UV, AR, Anti scratch coated plastics, such as acrylics, PC and PET, and countertops. - October 30, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 69 Series Protective Film for High Gloss Applications Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 69 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including very high gloss plastics and painted metals. - October 29, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 96 Series Protective Films for Flat Painted Walls, Textured, Smooth, or Glossy Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 96 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including flat painted walls, textured surfaces, as well as smooth and glossy surface types. - October 16, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Contract Packaging Company Expands Blister Packaging Capacity for Vitamin and Pharmaceutical Companies Compass Pharma Services, a GMP packaging company, recently expanded its blister packaging capacity for contract pharmaceutical packaging and contract vitamin packaging customers with the installation of a new high-speed blister packaging machine from Uhlmann USA. - January 15, 2010 - Compass Pharma Services

Progressive Bag Affiliates of the ACC Applauds New Innovative Bag Recycling Programs Creative Private Sector Offerings Give Retailers Instant Recycling Infrastructure; Growing Trend Highlights Revenue Opportunity in Plastic Bag Recycling - October 22, 2009 - Penn Jersey Paper

Surface Guard Extends New Business Stimulus Plan Through the End of 2009 The Surface Guard Stimulus Plan has been extended through the end of 2009. This plan is designed to offer an incentive to work together on new or existing pieces of business not currently purchased through Surface Guard. - August 12, 2009 - Surface Guard Inc.

Masterpiece Graphix Introduces Dry Edge Semigloss to Digital Printing Market Masterpiece Graphix has developed a revolutionary digital paper that features an adhesive-free edge that completely eliminates ooze-buildup in Indigo presses. - June 19, 2009 - Masterpiece Graphix

Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ Packaging Saves JMI 90% on Storage Costs With materials provided by Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., JMI completed a 28 month study showing that the Intercept Technology™ packaging can save J.M. Industries 90% of its cost to maintain inventory and keep their products spotless. Customers are happy and JMI retains its great reputation in the industry, all due to Intercept Technology's protective corrosion/rust preventive packaging. - May 28, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.