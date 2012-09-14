PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up surrounding... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Mike Loesher Joins Sensory Analytics as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging Fast-growing Sensory Analytics continues its rapid workforce expansion with the addition of Mike Loesher as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging. - October 29, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability categories. According... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will also... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging

Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard

SoFT TOUcH® Laminating Films Now Available in the USA SoFT TOUcH® Matte Laminating Films are now available in the USA for immediate delivery to the luxury packaging, custom label and packaging prototype market. - December 03, 2016 - Remington Laminations, Incorporated

Ampac Engineers Improved Anti-Fog Technology for Fresh Produce Packaging Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, and the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging solutions, has engineered an improved anti-fog technology for film used in fresh produce packaging. Ampac has been a long time supplier of surface printed anti-fog OPP film with controlled perforation for vegetables. - October 21, 2016 - ProAmpac

Ampac’s MRE Pouch Innovation Serves NASA International Space Station Ampac, a division of ProAmpac, the world’s leader in creative packaging solutions, announces an improved MRE pouch innovation for the International Space Station. Ampac has been a producer of MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) retort pouches for the US military for many years. Because of the quality and... - October 07, 2016 - ProAmpac

Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios

Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015 Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

One Source Industries of Irvine California a Leading Provider of Global Supply Chain Managed Solutions for Point of Purchase Displays Announces the Release of ACCU Colors (OSI), a leading provider of global supply chain managed solutions for point of purchase (POP) displays, consumer product packaging and branded merchandise programs, today introduced ACCU Colors™ a unique nail bracket system features individual color tips, enabling consumers to see how various colors will look before purchasing. - October 08, 2014 - OSI Creative.com

CIF Continues Its Development and Completed the Expansion of Its Plant in Tangier To answer customers' request of new packaging products, CIF has invested in an expansion project of its plant, constructing an additional 2,500 m² of warehouse space. - April 24, 2014 - Compagnie Industrielle des Fibres

Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014 Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Packaging Incorporated is Now a Certified Polychem Warranty & Repair Center Packaging Incorporated is now the only packaging distributor in the country authorized for warranty work on Polychem equipment. - April 07, 2014 - Packaging Incorporated

Ampac Products Win Awards for Packaging Excellence, Design, and Innovation Ampac is proud to announce they have recently won several awards from the Flexible Packaging Association, Graphic Design USA and the World Packaging Organization for products displaying packaging excellence, design advancements and product innovation. - March 05, 2014 - ProAmpac

Ampac Pull TabTM a Success in the Marketplace Ampac has recently delivered the Ampac Pull TabTM beverage pouch to the marketplace with great success. Ampac’s Pull Tab beverage pouch provides an alternative format to the traditional straw-punch through beverage pouch. - March 04, 2014 - ProAmpac

Ampac Acquires Business Deposits Plus as Part of Strategic Focus Ampac has acquired Business Deposits Plus (BDP) as part of its overall strategic focus for its secure packaging business unit. - March 03, 2014 - ProAmpac

Geoshield, LLC Included in 2012 LSU 100 Geoshield Window Films will be honored again for the second year as one of the LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses during the 2012 LSU 100 Honoree Luncheon, to be held Friday, March 23, 2012, at 11:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Hotel. - March 03, 2012 - Geoshield Window Films

Protective Packaging Provides Corrosion Protection for the World’s Largest Radio Telescope (ALMA) When it comes to protecting and transporting the world's largest telescope, effective protective packaging and corrosion protection is critical. - October 25, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation

Protective Packaging Announces Corrosion Prevention Services Protective Packaging has launched corrosion prevention services that are customized to fulfill corrosion prevention requirements in a large scale. Companies are now able to reduce refurbishment costs with protective packaging solutions and corrosion protection services. - August 19, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation

Customized Paper Bags for Event Organizers in Hyderabad ExpressGreen Packaging Industries, a leading manufacturer of high quality paper bags in Hyderabad is offering customized paper bags for event organisers in Hyderabad. - March 04, 2011 - ExpressGreen Paper Bags

ALSOPrint Introduces Quality Silky Laminated Full Color Business Card Printing ALSOPrint.com is a new business card printing company and providing a silky laminated business card solution, which they do understand consumers are looking for qualitative and best value products, thus they offer a great deal on business card printing services online. Free shipping is the core competence... - February 08, 2011 - AlsoPrint

Contract Packaging Company Expands Blister Packaging Capacity for Vitamin and Pharmaceutical Companies Compass Pharma Services, a GMP packaging company, recently expanded its blister packaging capacity for contract pharmaceutical packaging and contract vitamin packaging customers with the installation of a new high-speed blister packaging machine from Uhlmann USA. - January 15, 2010 - Compass Pharma Services

Progressive Bag Affiliates of the ACC Applauds New Innovative Bag Recycling Programs Creative Private Sector Offerings Give Retailers Instant Recycling Infrastructure; Growing Trend Highlights Revenue Opportunity in Plastic Bag Recycling - October 22, 2009 - Penn Jersey Paper

Masterpiece Graphix Introduces Dry Edge Semigloss to Digital Printing Market Masterpiece Graphix has developed a revolutionary digital paper that features an adhesive-free edge that completely eliminates ooze-buildup in Indigo presses. - June 19, 2009 - Masterpiece Graphix

Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ Packaging Saves JMI 90% on Storage Costs With materials provided by Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., JMI completed a 28 month study showing that the Intercept Technology™ packaging can save J.M. Industries 90% of its cost to maintain inventory and keep their products spotless. Customers are happy and JMI retains its great reputation in the industry, all due to Intercept Technology's protective corrosion/rust preventive packaging. - May 28, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.

Filmetrics Launches Thin-film Photovoltaic Dedicated Metrology Systems High-speed, reliable, and affordable metrology solutions for every class of thin-film photovoltaic material used in today's industry. - March 18, 2009 - Filmetrics Inc

Tips for Hosting a Green Gathering from Chinet Brand Premium Disposable Tableware America’s premium disposable tableware brand, Chinet ®, practices sustainable processes in production and the brand encourages consumers to take that same level of commitment to protecting the planet when planning gatherings of any size. Quick Tips for a Green Gathering Include: - Send invitations... - February 06, 2009 - Chinet

Intercept Technology Packaging from Liberty Packaging Co., Inc., Protects Inventories and Equipment in the Down Times Due to recent economic uncertainty, hard decisions are being made by many manufacturing companies to terminate plants and lines due to inactivity or to consolidate operations. Construction companies find their inactive equipment rusting in yards. In these cases, whether the inactive equipment, inventory, and machines are being transported or put into storage, Liberty Packaging's Intercept Technology™ packaging can protect them. - January 21, 2009 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.

Intercept™ Technology Helps You Maintain Perfection New RIBS MVTR with Map Bag Style Closure New Adhesive-Close RIBS MVTR bag protects your product from damaging corrosive gases, while eliminating the need for vacuuming the air out of the bag. Bag vacuuming requires expensive equipment to operate and maintain and is more time consuming than folding up the end and sealing the adhesive strip. Save time and money with this new RIBS MVTR product, available through Liberty Packaging Co. - November 25, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.

Shrink Film Solves Outdoor Storage Problem, Saves Time, Money, and Improves Image for Metal Fabricator Automotive metal fabricator succeeds in solving government regulations puzzle as well as protecting their expensive metal dies. Easy to use Intercept™Shrink Film is the long-term solution for these critical concerns. - October 24, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.

Masterpiece Graphix Introduces ENVision, an Eco-Friendly Material Line for the HP-Indigo MGX ENVision offers a full line of recycled and biodegradable facestocks and adhesives designed to give HP-Indigo users the option to choose the level of sustainability they desire. - September 18, 2008 - Masterpiece Graphix