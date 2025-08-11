New Adhesive-Close RIBS MVTR bag protects your product from damaging corrosive gases, while eliminating the need for vacuuming the air out of the bag. Bag vacuuming requires expensive equipment to operate and maintain and is more time consuming than folding up the end and sealing the adhesive strip. Save time and money with this new RIBS MVTR product, available through Liberty Packaging Co. - November 25, 2008 - Liberty Packaging Co., Inc.