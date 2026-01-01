Company Profiles Mariella Designs It really is hip to be square! Mariella Designs presents a stationery line of specialty greeting cards, announcements and invites for your personal enjoyment. Our recognizable square cards combine... Sweetfrenchtoast, Inc. We want to change the world through pretty things. Our line of high-quality, handmade cards, blank notecards and original photography prints are perfect additions to your personal stationery... Urban Bliss Urban Bliss is a creative studio in Portland, Oregon offering graphic design, web design, public relations services as well as an online boutique featuring modern stationery and gifts. uslabel.net We are one of the largest blank label manufacturers of blank die cut labels in the United States. Our Label sheets are standard white matte Inkjet or Laser Label sheets with permanent adhesive made...