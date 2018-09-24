Discovery Post was honored not once, but twice for the prestigious “Dr. Toy’s 100 Best Picks Children’s Products.” The award winners were Discovery Post's Dinosaur and Fairy Magnet Board Dioramas. That's a big haul for any company, but even more-so for a start up. “We're excited by the honor,” said Andrew Wert, Discovery Post President. “We develop products that are fun and contain layers of learning – equally suited as a for home and in the classroom." - February 19, 2010 - Discovery Post