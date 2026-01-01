Company Profiles Camex Limited We are pleased to introduce our organization Camex Colours Limited as a reputed & progressive organization based in Ahmedabad-India, primarily engaged in manufacture and exports of Dyestuffs... Narad Marketing Corporation Narad Marketing Corporation. (NMC) produces and supplies dyes, pigments and related chemicals and offers custom/toll product development and manufacturing capabilities. NMC based in New Jersey,... Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind. Leading manufacturer of reactive dyes, textile dyes, food color, pigment powder, direct dyes.