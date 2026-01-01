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Chemical Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware is a professional shower enclosure manufacturer and shower tray supplier based in China, specializing in OEM/ODM production of bathroom products for global B2B clients. With over 19...

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice – Company Overview Compassion. Dignity. Respect. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is a privately owned, multi-state veterinary practice specializing in in-home pet euthanasia,...

Massive Therapeutics

Massive Therapeutics

Through community-focused commercial growing in the Caribbean, Massive Therapeutics produces medical-grade marijuana for global cannabis companies, innovating eco-friendly and customizable supply...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc., based in Milford, Delaware, is a manufacturer of biophoton generation devices dedicated to pioneering BioHealing technologies. It specializes in producing advanced...

Gold Company Profiles

Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the global Bayer MaterialScience business with approximately 14,300...

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural,...

Flamemaster Corporation

Flamemaster Corporation

Flamemaster Corporation is a manufacturer of sealing compounds and epoxies for the aerospace and defense industries.

Gantrade Corporation

Gantrade Corporation

Intelligent. Experienced. Responsive. World Class Meet Gantrade, a Premier Marketer of Monomers, Intermediates and Polymers Worldwide. Since 1975, Gantrade has been a leader in the global supply...

Good Mana

Good Mana

Good Mana® is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. We process everything fresh in our innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the...

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech is a new startup specializing in the development of ELISA based immunodiagnostic assays and in the non-invasive detection of fungal pneumonia pathogens, headquartered in Portland,...

Lick

Lick

Lick is a Texas-based personal care brand specializing in premium flavored massage oils, scented body oils, aromatic bath oils, and fragrance-forward body products designed to elevate modern...

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn of America, offers environmentally friendly approach to lawn care and has been creating green lawns, more naturally, and with fewer weeds since 1987. We can give you a healthier,...

One Cell Foods, Inc.

One Cell Foods, Inc.

About One Cell Foods, Inc. One Cell Foods, Inc (OCF) is a bio-manufacturer of high-quality, non-GMO plant-based protein. OCF has been a member of the Santa Fe Business Incubator for the past...

PharmAbbie, Inc.

PharmAbbie, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware and located in Groton, Connecticut, PharmAbbie, Inc. is a late-stage companion animal pharmaceutical development company with six products in various stages of regulatory...

Process Insight

Process Insight

Process Insights is a leading, global innovator and manufacturer of instruments focused on process analytics, monitoring, control, and safety. Process Insights’ premium brands are used across a...

Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company

we are an advertising agency that serves several B2B clients

Source-Omega

Source-Omega

An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides [1]. DHA is the most effective omega-3 for lowering...

Steval Consults

Steval Consults

Steval Consult’s Strategic Expansion and Service Enhancements Steval Consult, a leading financial consulting firm, has announced significant developments aimed at strengthening its global...

Company Profiles

Act Global

Act Global

ACT Global Sports is a leading manufacturer of artificial turf or synthetic grass systems with offices in USA, China, The Netherlands and Cyprus.  Dealer offices are located throughout...

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd.

Aegis Mechanical Seal Co.,Ltd. Located in Ningbo, China, is the major manufacturer & server of mechanical seals and concerned materials, such as Sintered Silicon Carbide (S-SIC), Reaction Bolded...

Afine Chemicals LTD

Afine Chemicals LTD

We are a strong supplier and exporter for chemicals in Hangzhou, China, including Pharmaceutical raw material (API) & intermediates, Solvent dyes, and Fluorescent Brightener /Optical Brightening...

Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of dyestuff from Ahmedabad, India. The company produces 3000 Mts of Acid, Direct & Solvent Dyes annually for applications in textile, leather, paper, plastic and...

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches, help with weight loss, and safe, natural cleaning...

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. Products currently manufactured include Cats claw herb,...

Amiad Filtration Systems

Amiad Filtration Systems

For nearly 25 years, Amiad N.A. has been an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of water filtration systems, including manual and automatic, self-cleaning filters, valves and accessories to...

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Amit Biotech

Amit Biotech

A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation, pisciculture and animal husbandry and bulk drugs to name a...

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health and value for money.  WHO WE ARE? Ashna Foods is...

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company www.atlascopco-gap.com

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline ionized drinking water which has many medically researched...

Best Nutritions

Best Nutritions

Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from the huge range of health products on the basis of price and...

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision for innovation through synergy, BioSynthesis offers expertise...

BioNaturalle

BioNaturalle

Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs to the Gangwal ...

Bioprex Labs

Bioprex Labs

A professionally managed organization, Bioprex Labs is an established manufacturer of Nutraceuticals, Standardized Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals and Essential Oils About Us Established in...

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers 3 linked laboratory service segments: Molecular Biology,...

Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, established in 1978 is a pharmaceutical unit ranked amongst Top - 100 Companies of Indian pharmaceutical industry. Cachet initially and till 1992 was primarily...

Cactus Botanics Limited

Cactus Botanics Limited

Cactus Botanics Limited is an UK base company. We cooperate with manufactories all over the world, mainly in China, to develop and market innoviative ingredients for Nutritional Market. Our raw...

CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

CALLAHEAD is the leader in providing quality service with all of our portable toilet rentals, portable handwashing stations, restroom trailers, security guard booths, porcelain toilet rentals for...

Camex Limited

Camex Limited

We are pleased to introduce our organization Camex Colours Limited as a reputed & progressive organization based in Ahmedabad-India, primarily engaged in manufacture and exports of Dyestuffs...

CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals

CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals

CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals is an emerging marketing, sales and development company based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. CaraMedica offers cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists an exclusive...

Carmel Pharma

Carmel Pharma

Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Supported by...

CBCB Products, LLC

CBCB Products, LLC

CBCB Products, LLC is an associated group of new product and service innovators located in Chicago, Illinois. Our experiences have taken us to all corners of the world and into a variety of...

Celprogen Inc

Celprogen Inc

www.celprogen.com

ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc

ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc

Organic Herb Inc. is a Chinese high bio-technology manufacturer and has gain high reputation for its high quality products and competitive price, as well as its strict operation according to GMP and...

Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited

Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited

Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited is a UK company specialist in the Development & Sales and Marketing of innovative ingredients and products for Pharmaceutical,...

CoreTherm Medical Inc.

CoreTherm Medical Inc.

CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological devices and treatments, primarily for benign prostatic...

Cornerstone BioPharma

Cornerstone BioPharma

Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company that is currently focused on the development and...

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