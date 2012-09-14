PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Synthetic Dye & Pigment Manufacturing
Inorganic Dye & Pigment Manufacturing
Synthetic Organic Dye & Pigment Manufacturing
 
 
Synthetic Dye & Pigment Manufacturing
Camex Limited Camex Limited Ahmedabad, India
We are pleased to introduce our organization Camex Colours Limited as a reputed & progressive organization based in Ahmedabad-India,... 
Narad Marketing Corporation Narad Marketing Corporation Clifton, NJ
Narad Marketing Corporation. (NMC) produces and supplies dyes, pigments and related chemicals and offers custom/toll product development... 
Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind. Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind. AHMEDABAD, India
Leading manufacturer of reactive dyes, textile dyes, food color, pigment powder, direct dyes. 
