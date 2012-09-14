Post Profile for Your Business
Manufacturing
>
Chemical Manufacturing
>
Basic Chemical Manufacturing
> Basic Organic Chemical Manufacturing
Basic Organic Chemical Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Cyclic Crude & Intermediate Manufacturing
Ethyl Alcohol Manufacturing
Gum & Wood Chemical Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Basic Organic Chemical Manufacturing
Clearon Corp.
Charleston, WV
Clearon Corp. is a premier world-class manufacturer and distributor of water treatment chemicals located in South Charleston, WV, just minutes from the state’s capital. Our products are...
Endeavour Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Northants, United Kingdom
Securing a place in the global chemicals market is never easy for a company… at Endeavour we welcome the challenge. For the past...
Hovione
Portugal
Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving...
