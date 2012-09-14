PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Ecolectro’s New Technology Increases Fuel Cell Membrane Production 15X Ecolectro decreases the cost of fuel cells and electroayzers through chemistry. - September 16, 2016 - Ecolectro

Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

The Polyarc™ Reactor Wins Gulf Coast Conference’s 2015 New Product Showcase Award for Best New Product ARC’s Polyarc™ reactor was recognized as the Best New Product for its novel design and universal application to scientists using gas chromatography (GC) with flame ionization detectors (FID). - October 29, 2015 - Activated Research Company

Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Sea-Land Chemical Co. Launches New Website Specialty Chemical Distribution Firm Enhances www.sealandchem.com to Support Its Global Operations - July 28, 2015 - Sea-Land Chemical Co.

Lined Valve Company Optimistic About New Buy America Provision New “Buy America provision” added to the bill that funds water & waste water infrastructure projects now requires CWSRLF & DWSRLF assistance recipients to “use iron and steel products that are produced in the USA for projects for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public water system or treatment works”. EPA guidance document mentions valves made of iron & steel. Lined Valve Company has products that will comply with this Buy America provision. - June 03, 2014 - Lined Valve Company

Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions

Niche Products Expanding Into Brazil Niche Products Ltd is pleased to announce that the formal establishment of Niche Produtos do Brasil is now underway. The coming Niche facility will provide in‐ country manufacturing of subsea control fluids as well as 24 hour technical support for present and future customers. Mike Mahaney, Vice... - March 07, 2014 - Niche Products Limited

Preservation Solutions Provides Green Wood Stabilizer in Five Sizes New sizes suit vast range of needs. - August 08, 2013 - Preservation Solutions

Pelagic Environmental Subsea Control Fluid Awarded First Australian Contract Pelagic 100 subsea control fluid has been chosen by PTTEP Australasia as the subsea control fluid for the Montara development in the Timor Sea, offshore Darwin. This decision has prompted the manufacturer Niche Products to create a new company division (Niche Products Australia Pty Ltd.) with manufacturing... - July 24, 2013 - Niche Products Limited

Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Preservation Solutions, LLC Reinforces Their Wood Stabilizer Products Leading wood treatment and leather care experts Preservation Solutions, have announced their top product, Pentacryl, in their line of wood stabilizers, for use on waterlogged wood. - September 28, 2012 - Preservation Solutions

Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012 Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Preservation Solutions Releases New Products Leather Detergent, Leather Saver Solutions and Wood Juice for Summer Leather and Wood Care Leading industry specialists when it comes to maintaining and preserving the quality of wood and leather products, Preservation Solutions, have just re-announced the introduction of several high quality products to their already comprehensive product line. The new products – Leather Detergent,... - June 20, 2012 - Preservation Solutions

Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Boosts Its Process Economics Publications with Aspentech Software Intratec signed a 6 year lease term for a package of the most advanced software for process simulation and economic evaluation of chemical process technologies, licensed by Aspen Technology, Inc. - May 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Metathesis Publication is Announced by Intratec The publication presents all relevant information, on both technical and economic sides, of a propene technology similar to CB&I Lummus OCT process. - May 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Renews Contract with World Leader in Biopolymers Braskem selected Intratec to continue providing feasibility studies targeting routes for the production of chemicals from renewable resources. Since 2006 Braskem has relied on Intratec assessments, which provide insights on cost drivers and scrutinize the feasibility of such technologies. - May 06, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Preservation Solutions Announces the Release of their Latest Product: Mitt Juice Mitt Juice is a revolutionizing treatment for baseball and softball gloves. This high quality product will rejuvenate the leather on older gloves and mitts, help break in brand new gloves and/or condition your current glove. There are many so called glove rejuvenators/conditioners on the market, however,... - April 07, 2012 - Preservation Solutions

Preservation Solutions Enhance Catalogue with Latest Wood Stabilizer Products Leading wood and leather treatment experts Preservation Solutions have recently announced the introduction of a new line of wood stabilizer and leather refurbishing solutions to their catalogue. These additions have been made with the goal of improving clients’ ability to retain high quality wood... - March 29, 2012 - Preservation Solutions

Preservation Solutions Adds New Wood Stabilizers to Product Line Leading wood and leather treatment experts Preservation Solutions have recently announced the introduction of a new line of wood stabilizers to the company’s broad ranging catalogue. These new wood stabilizers, Pentacryl and Wood Juice™ are designed to help improve the quality of wood products... - March 16, 2012 - Preservation Solutions

Preservation Solutions Release New Wood Juice and Leather Detergent Solutions Leading industry specialists when it comes to maintaining and preserving the quality of wood and leather products, Preservation Solutions, have recently announced the introduction of several distinct products to their already comprehensive product line. The new products – Wood Juice™ and... - February 08, 2012 - Preservation Solutions

Leading Wood Preservation Specialists Preservation Solutions Introduce New Wood Care Products Golden, Colorado based wood and leather treatment providers, Preservation Solutions. have recently announced that they have introduced several new high performance wood care products to their already comprehensive catalogue. The company hopes that by adding these solutions to their catalogue they will... - January 06, 2012 - Preservation Solutions

Preservation Solutions Introduces New Leather Care Product Leading wood and leather care specialists Preservation Solutions have recently announced that they have introduced a new leather care product to their superb suite of treatment solutions. The new Leather Rejuvenator is designed for use on extremely dry or water-damaged leather products and helps to revitalize... - December 11, 2011 - Preservation Solutions

Preservation Solutions Introduces New Pine Fragrance Spray to Enhance the Holiday Season Experience Leading wood and leather treatment specialists, Preservation Solutions have recently announced the addition of a fresh new product to their wide-ranging catalogue. The company’s new Pine Fragrance spray is designed for use on a variety of wood items and is widely considered to be the ideal addition... - November 27, 2011 - Preservation Solutions

Preservation Solutions Announces Release of New Leather Saver Solution Wood and leather treatment manufacturer Preservation Solutions has recently announced a new addition to their comprehensive catalogue of high-performance leather preservation solutions. The new Leather Saver product is designed to restore dry, stiff leather back to its original flexible condition. The... - November 18, 2011 - Preservation Solutions

David and Goliath Showdown in the Rum Industry Rum industry set for David and Goliath showdown as New York-based Cofresi Rum Company prepares to take on market titan Captain Morgan and stem tax revenue losses to Puerto Rico in the wake of Diageo's flight. - September 30, 2011 - Cofresi Rum

ChiroSolve Inc. Launches New Website ChiroSolve Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new website - February 26, 2011 - ChiroSolve, Inc.