New “Buy America provision” added to the bill that funds water & waste water infrastructure projects now requires CWSRLF & DWSRLF assistance recipients to “use iron and steel products that are produced in the USA for projects for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public water system or treatment works”. EPA guidance document mentions valves made of iron & steel. Lined Valve Company has products that will comply with this Buy America provision. - June 03, 2014 - Lined Valve Company