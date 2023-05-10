Recent Headlines
BOC Sciences Reports Strong Capabilities of CDMO Operations
BOC Sciences, one of the front-runners in chemical material manufacturing and custom services for the full drug product lifecycle, today reported strong growth over the past year in its expanded contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform. - May 10, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Unveils Comprehensive Capabilities of Custom Peptide Drug Conjugate
BOC Sciences unveils its comprehensive capabilities of custom peptide drug conjugate from project design to commercial production. - May 09, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Confirms Bulk Offering of Pharmaceutical Impurities for Global Partners
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, BOC Sciences, the world's reputed chemical supplier, declares that it will increase production to offer pharmaceutical impurity standards in bulk to satisfy unmet demands. - April 20, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Rolled Out PEG GMP Manufacture Services for Broad Applications
BOC Sciences recently launched the PEG GMP manufacture service, a novel solution that aims at providing GMP-grade PEG products for a wide scope of applications. - December 30, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences: ADC Analysis and Characterization Support Development, Registration, and Release
BOC Sciences announces support for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development, registration, and release by providing a comprehensive set of analysis and characterization technologies. - November 11, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Makes Easy Access to Polymerization Tech
Owing to the continuously upgraded synthesis technologies and analytical abilities, BOC Sciences has performed well in the polymer industry, serving the community with a comprehensive product portfolio and valuable technical support. - November 11, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Kantify and Mcule Harness the Power of Data to Accelerate Drug Discovery
Kantify, using its AI technology for drug discovery and Mcule, with its compound sourcing platform, are collaborating to leverage data for better hit prediction. - October 17, 2022 - Mcule
High-Standard Fermented Raw Materials That Satisfy the Quality Attributes of Healthcare Products
BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard fermented raw materials that satisfy the quality attributes of finished healthcare products. - October 13, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Declares the Availability of 10,000 Impurities, All in Stock
BOC Sciences recently confirmed to its customers that over 10,000 impurities are now in stock, ready for immediate delivery. - October 12, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences September Promotion: Comprehensive Labeled Peptides with Stable Quality
As a pioneer in stable isotopic labeling chemistry, BOC Sciences develops a large variety of SIL compounds. Its promotion of labeled peptides, the increasingly used materials for convenient detection in research, is on the boil in September. - September 14, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Yields Peptide-siRNA Conjugates of High Quality
BOC Sciences offers high-quality peptide-siRNA conjugates to help clients achieve substantial preclinical progress for RNAi therapeutics. - September 07, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Developed Strain Expression Systems to Enhance Fermentation Productivity
BOC Sciences developed strain expression systems for fermentation to help researchers greatly enhance fermentation productivity while significantly reducing costs. - September 02, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Stable and Quality Supply of Phosphoramidites is a Reality at BOC Sciences
As an expert in chemistry, BOC Sciences understands how important the quality of phosphoramidite is to successful oligo synthesis and remarkably, it has taken concrete actions to manufacture certified products. - August 05, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Shares Its Strategic Emphasis on NTPs During the Pandemic
"Whether your studies involve DNA sequencing, cDNA synthesis, RT-PCR, RCA, MDA, DNA labeling, in vitro transcription, siRNA synthesis, or RNA amplification, we stock hundreds of modified or natural NTPs to suit your various molecular biological applications," a BOC Sciences manager announces to the public. - August 05, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Grandly Promotes: One-Stop CDMO Service Platform for Drug Development
BOC Sciences recently initiated an unprecedentedly comprehensive CDMO service platform to accelerate the technology transfer of medicines from research to commercial production. - July 06, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Commitment at BIO 2022: From Concept to GMP Production
The BIO International Convention just ended on June 16 at San Diego Convention Center. BOC Sciences exhibited a whole set of preclinical CRO & fermentation CDMO services and attracted many interested visitors stopping by to have an informative in-person meeting. - July 06, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Officially Releases the Final Invitation to Renowned Pharma Conferences in May
As the two industry-renowned exhibitions—CPhI North America and TIDES USA 2022 draw near, BOC Sciences is making final efforts to let the news reach as many researchers as possible, especially those who are struggling to find the best mRNA services. - May 23, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Carbohydrates of BOC Sciences Reveal Myriad Possibilities for Therapeutics
BOC Sciences updated several carbohydrates and derivatives in July 2020 and has kept a constant enlargement of product categories since then. Currently, it provides a full spectrum of carbohydrates that dramatically boost the research in Glycochemistry, Glycobiology, Glyco-analytics, and other Glycosciences. - May 23, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Offers Pharmaceutical Impurities to Assist in Drug Development
BOC Sciences announces the provision of pharmaceutical impurities to assist in drug development. - January 09, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Promotes Drug Development by Pharmaceutical Impurity Identification
BOC Sciences recently introduces pharmaceutical impurity identification services to accelerate drug development. - December 30, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences' Exhibition at TIDES USA 2021 Shows Its Strong PseudoUridine Productivity
From September 20 to 23, 2021, BOC Sciences participated in the industry's most well-known conference-TIDES USA 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. - December 22, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Provides PseudoUridines for Vaccine R&D
BOC Sciences announces that they are providing pseudoUridine products for RNA modification to further promote the research and development of vaccines. - December 11, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Improves Its Fermentation CDMO Platform for Microbial Drug Development
BOC Sciences recently announced that it has improved its fermentation CDMO platform to provide a comprehensive one-stop industrial fermentation CDMO service. - November 27, 2021 - BOC Sciences
Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth,... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse
Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Ecolectro’s New Technology Increases Fuel Cell Membrane Production 15X
Ecolectro decreases the cost of fuel cells and electroayzers through chemistry. - September 16, 2016 - Ecolectro
Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities
The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
The Polyarc™ Reactor Wins Gulf Coast Conference’s 2015 New Product Showcase Award for Best New Product
ARC’s Polyarc™ reactor was recognized as the Best New Product for its novel design and universal application to scientists using gas chromatography (GC) with flame ionization detectors (FID). - October 29, 2015 - Activated Research Company
Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies
The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface
Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Sea-Land Chemical Co. Launches New Website
Specialty Chemical Distribution Firm Enhances www.sealandchem.com to Support Its Global Operations - July 28, 2015 - Sea-Land Chemical Co.
Lined Valve Company Optimistic About New Buy America Provision
New “Buy America provision” added to the bill that funds water & waste water infrastructure projects now requires CWSRLF & DWSRLF assistance recipients to “use iron and steel products that are produced in the USA for projects for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public water system or treatment works”. EPA guidance document mentions valves made of iron & steel. Lined Valve Company has products that will comply with this Buy America provision. - June 03, 2014 - Lined Valve Company
Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada
Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions
Niche Products Expanding Into Brazil
Niche Products Ltd is pleased to announce that the formal establishment of Niche Produtos do Brasil is now underway. The coming Niche facility will provide in‐ country manufacturing of subsea control fluids as well as 24 hour technical support for present and future customers. Mike Mahaney,... - March 07, 2014 - Niche Products Limited
Preservation Solutions Provides Green Wood Stabilizer in Five Sizes
New sizes suit vast range of needs. - August 08, 2013 - Preservation Solutions
Pelagic Environmental Subsea Control Fluid Awarded First Australian Contract
Pelagic 100 subsea control fluid has been chosen by PTTEP Australasia as the subsea control fluid for the Montara development in the Timor Sea, offshore Darwin. This decision has prompted the manufacturer Niche Products to create a new company division (Niche Products Australia Pty Ltd.) with... - July 24, 2013 - Niche Products Limited
Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years
Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report
Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia
Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community
Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins
Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight
Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas
Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Preservation Solutions, LLC Reinforces Their Wood Stabilizer Products
Leading wood treatment and leather care experts Preservation Solutions, have announced their top product, Pentacryl, in their line of wood stabilizers, for use on waterlogged wood. - September 28, 2012 - Preservation Solutions
Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012
Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process
The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins
Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions