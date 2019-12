COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Act Global Round Rock, TX ACT Global Sports is a leading manufacturer of artificial turf or synthetic grass systems with offices in USA, China, The Netherlands... Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory Yixing, China Export: Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber & 100% Polyester Spun and Dyed Yarn. Import: PET flakes. Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1