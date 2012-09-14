PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Resin, Synthetic Rubber, & Artificial Synthetic Fibers & Filaments Manufacturing
Artificial & Synthetic Fibers & Filaments Manufacturing
Resin & Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing
 
 
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Bayer MaterialScience LLC Pittsburgh, PA
Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the... 
Act Global Act Global Round Rock, TX
ACT Global Sports is a leading manufacturer of artificial turf or synthetic grass systems with offices in USA, China, The Netherlands... 
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou, China
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., Ltd, is a large-scale private enterprise located in Hangzhou, China, specializing in manufacturing... 
IMA S.r.L. IMA S.r.L. Mortara, Italy
IMA srl is a private company operating in two main business areas: the manufacuring and marketing of chemical products for synthetic leather... 
Pabrik Resin Pabrik Resin Tebing Tinggi Deli, Indonesia
Manufacturer of Cyclised Rubber Resin derived from natural rubber under the trade name of Resiprene. 
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Grand Junction, CO
Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin... 
Sportexe Sportexe Round Rock, TX
With offices in Ontario, Texas, and Georgia, Sportexe is dedicated to delivering top notch synthetic turf solutions to each and every client. 
Trostel, Ltd Trostel, Ltd WI
Trostel, Ltd., a QS 9000 and ISO 9001 certified company, is an Internationally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom seals, precision... 
Uniform Synthetics Uniform Synthetics India
Mfg of Synthetics Resins like Alkyd Resins, Ketonic resins, Polyamide Resins, Octoate driers, Rosin Modified Resins 
W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD W.W Plastic Ningbo Co., LTD Ningbo, China
We're a professional manufacturer for polyester staple fiber, yarn in China, with the production capacity for 500tons/month, mainly producing: polyester... 
Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory Yixing, China
Export: Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber & 100% Polyester Spun and Dyed Yarn. Import: PET flakes. 
