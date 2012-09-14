PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020 Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Online Contemporary Art Museum to Provide Interactive Online Gallery and Virtual Docent for Art Fort Lauderdale 2020 The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art and Art Fort Lauderdale announce partnership to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair. - July 19, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global

Sprinturf Completes Over 1 Million Square Feet Hoover Met Complex Sprinturf completes over 1 million square feet Hoover Met Complex. - February 08, 2019 - Sprinturf

Sprinturf Welcomes Shamus Petrucelli as Their New Vice President of Sales Sprinturf, LLC announced today the appointment of Shamus Petrucelli as Vice President of Sales. - February 07, 2019 - Sprinturf

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Third Edition, January 24 – 27, 2019 With strong returning artists and notable first time additions, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Italy, France, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others. - January 22, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials

Sprinturf – Exclusive Turf Provider for Colorado National Sports Park Sprinturf, LLC is very proud to announce they have become the Exclusive Turf Provider and Partner for the new 100+ acre Colorado National Sports Park, in Windsor, Colorado. The new sports park will host 48 Sprinturf playing surfaces that will cater to a variety of sports, including: football, soccer,... - December 13, 2018 - Sprinturf

Artist Collective Behind the First A.I. Created Portrait Recently Auctioned by Christie’s to Make First Art Fair Appearance at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019 Obvious, an art collective based in Paris, to make first art fair appearance ever at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019 with two pieces for sale and a scheduled artist talk sharing how they made the A.I. created imagery. - November 27, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale® Co-Founders Partner with Leading Cultural Institutions Throughout the City for Inaugural Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 19-27, 2019) Major Events and Exhibitions, including the last two days of Hamilton at the Performing Arts Center, launch of the AIA Fort Lauderdale Architectural Fair, Pierre-Auguste Renoir: Affinities and Distinctions, Remember to react: 60 years of collecting exhibit at the NSU Art Museum and More to Align with the Third Edition of Art Fort Lauderdale (January 24-27). - October 17, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Third Edition January 24 – 27, 2019 Fair organizers spearhead the launch of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan. 19 - Jan. 27). Key Programming includes second annual artDIALOGUE Series and the inaugural year of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - August 01, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Sprinturf Provides Synthetic Turf Field for Mississippi State University’s Famous Maroon Band Mississippi State University broke ground this week on its new Sprinturf synthetic turf field. It will provide a reliable rehearsal space for the university’s Famous Maroon Marching Band. In 2007, MSU renovated the Famous Maroon Band’s practice facility and installed an ordinary grass field. - May 11, 2018 - Sprinturf

ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters the Florida Market ProGreen Synthetic Grass has joined forces with the best artificial grass installation company in all of Florida, GoForeverGreen Turf and Sport Surfaces. As the authorized exclusive ProGreen Synthetic Grass master dealer and distributor, GoForeverGreen will exclusively distribute ProGreen’s premium... - April 23, 2018 - ProGreen International

Act Global Completes FIFA Goal Project at San Lazaro Leisure Park, Cavite City, Philippines The FIFA Certified synthetic turf pitch provides an elite playing surface for the PFF National Training Centre within the Philippines. - February 20, 2018 - Act Global

South Carolina Firm Seeks NFL’s Big Game Impact The NFL has come under much scrutiny regarding player safety in the last several years. During this period, Turf Nation has quietly become the dominate brand in the synthetic turf industry. There are many large competitors within the synthetic turf industry, Turf Nation is far from the largest by volume,... - February 02, 2018 - Turf Nation

Sprinturf Opens Austin Branch, Expanding Its Texas Athletic Turf Services Sprinturf, the nation’s leading athletic turf manufacturer, rang in the new year by establishing an Austin, Texas branch, which expands Sprinturf’s ability to serve to Texas customers and demonstrates the company’s commitment to serving the Texas athletic turf market. Sprinturf’s... - January 31, 2018 - Sprinturf

Art Fort Lauderdale Adds a Series of Artist Talks Entitled artDIALOGUE to the Fair's Second Edition Talks are free and open to the public and take place in the Captain's Quarters at Bahia Mar Yachting Center, January 24-28, 2018. - January 23, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Exhibitors for Second Edition - January 24-28, 2018 With Strong Returning Independent Artists, its first Gallery addition, a series of Artists Talks (artDIALOGUE) and artAUTO - a rare exotic car exhibit. Art Fort Lauderdale turns the traditional Art Fair model on its back and creates an artistic journey like no other on the backdrop of Fort Lauderdale's intracoastal waterways. - January 16, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Sponsors for Second Edition January 24 – 28 2018, Boarding at Bahia Mar Yachting Center The Art Fair on the Water and Fort Lauderdale's only four-day Art Fair announces new and returning sponsors/partners for its second edition. - January 11, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Malaysia National Hockey Stadium Becomes 1st & 2nd FIH Global Elite Pitches in History The Act Global branded artificial surface was awarded certificates for the main stadium and training pitch at the National Sports Complex at Bukit Jalil. - December 09, 2017 - Act Global

Art Fort Lauderdale Launches Inaugural Partnership with Luxe Interiors + Design as the Exclusive Luxury Media Partner for Second Edition Art Fort Lauderdale announces a new partnership with Luxe Interiors + Design, a high-end residential design and architecture magazine known as the uncompromised source for those with a passion for creating beautiful surroundings and living well. Curated for the affluent, sophisticated homeowner, the... - November 15, 2017 - Art Fort Lauderdale

USL Partners with Act Global Act Global becomes the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier across all league properties. - October 07, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Supports Homeless World Cup and Its Mission to Impact Our World Leading synthetic turf manufacturer issues open statement of congratulations - September 13, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Donates Three Synthetic Turf Fields for the Homeless World Cup The top quality pitches from Act Global hosted players from around the world for eight days of football and fellowship in Oslo's City Hall Square. - September 09, 2017 - Act Global

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf American-based manufacturer completes installation of the latest artificial grass technology for iconic New Orleans stadium. - August 23, 2017 - Act Global

ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters Plano, Texas Market ProGreen Synthetic Grass is proud to announce that R & R Landscape is the official ProGreen Synthetic Grass dealer serving Plano and the surrounding areas. Now, Plano residents will have access to ProGreen’s full line of high quality, American made artificial grass products. As ProGreen’s... - July 28, 2017 - ProGreen International

Artificial Greenery a Hit for CCGrass at Two Major Russian Exhibitions Gamble for artificial turf company pays off as Russians embrace their products in 2017 exhibition season. - May 17, 2017 - CCGrass

Hague Rugby Club Selects Superb Grass for New Artificial Turf Pitch Super Long Life New Pitch for Leading Dutch Rugby Club Satisfies Sport's Toughest Tests - April 27, 2017 - CCGrass

New Artificial Grass Product Breathes Life Into Mexico’s Tough Conditions for Sport Nanjing, China-based CCGrass sees new product acceptance among Mexico’s footballers. - April 15, 2017 - CCGrass

Permeable and Recyclable; a New Generation of Artificial Grass As concerns grow surrounding the recycling of artificial turf, leading Chinese manufacturer CCGrass unveils a new product that tackles the issue. - April 01, 2017 - CCGrass

CCGrass Supplies Chilean Football Team Captain of Deportes Melipilla speaks out in defence of artificial grass while the world’s biggest producer of synthetic turf installs the club’s new pitch. - March 04, 2017 - CCGrass

It's Thumbs Up from Zamorano for CCGrass One of football's greatest stars endorses the latest FIFA Quality Pro field installed in Chile. - January 26, 2017 - CCGrass

Turf Nation Proud to Manufacture Playing Surface for Super Bowl LI For the third time in five years, the Super Bowl will be played on a surface manufactured by Turf Nation. - January 14, 2017 - Turf Nation

Turf Nation Will No Longer Manufacture Turf for UBU Sports Brand Turf Nation has ceased manufacturing synthetic turf for the UBU Sports brands. - December 16, 2016 - Turf Nation

Act Global Acquires UBU and Turfscape Brands Acquisition of brands combines Act Global's technologies with a new line of sports and landscape synthetic turf solutions - December 15, 2016 - Act Global

CCGrass Produces 34 Pitches for Inaugural Gothia Cup China Chinese version of international youth football tournament’s debut sees massive artificial grass production run and installation in record time. - July 14, 2016 - CCGrass

CCGrass Pitch Provides More Goals for a Better Life in Bogota New artificial turf pitch gives new lease of life to Bogota suburb and its community rebuilding initiative. - July 07, 2016 - CCGrass

FIFA Quality Pro Awarded to CCGrass in Top Chinese Footballer’s Hometown Former national team player Li Tie has returned to his hometown of Shenyang to put his name on a new football facility that includes three artificial grass pitches; the “Li Tie Number 8 Football Airdrome Park.” Through cooperation with Shenyang University, the new football park is one of... - June 29, 2016 - CCGrass

CCGrass to Build on Artificial Turf as Kingpin at National Sports Convention Sports equipment industry to gather in New South Wales to discuss how artificial playing surfaces can be used to help more people enjoy sports and recreation. - June 22, 2016 - CCGrass

International British School Chooses CCGrass Pitch for Its National Game Brand new pitch completes new campus for British School of Nanjing. - June 20, 2016 - CCGrass

Aging Phnom Penh Stadium Gets FIFA 2 Star Treatment Brand new pitch gives new lease of life to 50 year old stadium in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. - June 08, 2016 - CCGrass

FilamentOne Partners with Blue Dragon for This Year’s RAPID 3D Trade Show FilamentOne, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based technology company that produces high quality, sustainable, and highly functional filament to the 3D printing market, this week announced they will be partnering with Blue Dragon, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based technology company that produces 3D printers, ahead... - May 11, 2016 - FilamentOne.com

FilamentOne Announces Partnership with MatterHackers FilamentOne, an Albuquerque-based technology company dedicated to the growth and expansion of the 3D printing industry, this week announced they have officially partnered with MatterHackers, a California-based 3D printer distributor, for expanded reach of their unique wood filament: Timberfill. Timberfill,... - April 14, 2016 - FilamentOne.com

True North Technology Excel in the Marketplace with Latest Fiber Optics Testing Solutions Mississauga, ON-based specialists for audio, data and video communications products, True North Technology, Inc. are now offering the latest fiber optics testing products to their clients across Canada and the US. - May 21, 2014 - True North Tech

True North Technology Offers Weatherproof Fiber Optic Cable Solutions from Senko Advanced Components Mississauga, Canada-based fiber optic cable specialists True North Technology, Inc. have recently become a Canadian supplier for Senko Advanced Components. - March 26, 2014 - True North Tech

Canada-Based True North Technology, Inc. Enhance Product Catalogue with Latest Fiber Optic Cable Solutions from Senko Advanced Components Mississauga-based True North Technology, Inc. has recently unveiled a new line of solutions within their continually growing product portfolio. The updated product line from the leading fiber optic cable technology specialists in Canada features the high performance, weather-proof IP-Series connector... - November 06, 2013 - True North Tech

Canada-Based Fiber Optic Solutions Leaders True North Technology Add New Cable Systems from Prysmian Group to Core Catalogue Canada-based experts for next-generation fiber optic cable products, True North Technology, Inc. has recently announced several new additions to the company’s superior product line. In offering clients access to the new indoor/outdoor multi-tennant unit cables as well as the new ADSS cables from... - July 17, 2013 - True North Tech

Act Global Launches New Web Domain to Reflect Expanding Business Worldwide synthetic turf manufacturer’s growth and expansion into new segments prompts decision to acquire a new web domain. - July 13, 2013 - Act Global