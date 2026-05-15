Recent Headlines
Within Artificial & Synthetic Fibers & Filaments Manufacturing
Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings. - May 15, 2026 - Mary G
Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity
Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling. - July 18, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fiber Systems Appoints Jonathan Craig as New Chief Executive Officer
Universal Fiber Systems℠, LLC, a global leader in high-quality synthetic fiber production and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. - May 12, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fiber Systems Expands Their Market Leadership by Welcoming FIT as Their Latest Acquisition
Universal Fibers, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Universal Fiber Systems portfolio, FIT. Known as a leader in fiber technology, FIT (formerly known as Fiber Innovation Technology) is now a part of Universal Fiber Systems. This latest investment in Johnson City, Tennessee,... - March 31, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fibers(R) Announces Latest Investment Into Japanese Market
Universal Fibers, Inc. is delighted to announce its latest facility, now operating in Japan. - March 01, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Enhancing Partner Value: Don Lewis Joins Flowstone as CEO to Elevate Custom Label Brands in the Professional Hygiene Market
Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, will lead Flowstone - a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC) - to deliver exceptional customer brand professional hygiene products. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Professional Hygiene Industry Veterans Greg Santaga and Don Lewis Join Forces to Form Flowstone
Industry innovator Greg Santaga, owner of Green Bay Converting (GBC), and Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, have joined forces to establish Flowstone Holdings. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Universal Fibers Expands Partnership with Forbo Flooring Systems with the Introduction of the New Tessera Topology Collection Featuring Thrive Matter Yarn
Universal Fibers is excited to announce the launch of Forbo Flooring Systems' New Tessera Topology, the first collection in their Exolve+ series using Thrive matter yarn from Universal Fibers. Thrive matter is the lowest carbon footprint yarn in the industry, made from 100% solution-dyed nylon 6... - October 14, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter. - September 25, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Introducing Snowfall® by Burmatex®, the Latest in Sustainable Flooring Featuring Thrive® Matter Yarns by Universal Fibers®
Introduction of the newest flooring collection by Burmatex, snowfall. Sustainable carpet collection featuring certified carbon negative nylon fibre by Universal Fibers. - September 12, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in the Growing Market for Sports Turf
Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction. - November 02, 2022 - Act Global
Art Fort Lauderdale Co-Founders Partner with Bucket List Golf & Social Club to Launch Art & Culture-Centric Private Jet Tours
ARTXPERIENCES is a carefully-curated, and exclusive tour that transports attendees via private jet to multiple Art & Culture destinations within 24 hrs. - December 08, 2021 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) Gives, Gifts & Grants Change
Karida Collins founded the Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) in 2006. Today, NFC is known throughout the globe for its vibrant hand-dyed yarns named for the colorful neighborhoods of Baltimore City. Now, Collins is leveraging her Art, Crafting and Fashion base into a social justice initiative, NFC Momentum Fund. The NFC Momentum Fund has raised over $100,000 and is providing much needed and well serving grants to the smallest community based organizations on the frontline of need, impact and change. - December 01, 2020 - Neighborhood Fiber Co.
Organizers of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Award-Winning Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Shift Gears to Focus on Promoting All the Art & Design Entities in the County
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week scheduled for January 16-24, 2021 returns with the goal of highlighting everything Art & Design in Broward County in an optimistic post-COVID environment. - August 29, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Fashion & Art Icon Beatrix Ost Speaks During Art Fort Lauderdale's artDISCOURSE Series
Talks are free and open to the public and take place in the Metropolitan Room at GALLERYone Hotel, January 23-25, 2020. All talks will end with a Champagne Toast provided by the host hotel. - January 22, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Fourth Edition, January 23 – 26, 2020
With Strong Returning artists, Notable First Time Additions and the debut of Bahamas Haus, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Norway, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others. - January 14, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Partners with the Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® for the 2nd Year in a Row as the Exclusive Realtor Association Partner
The Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® taps into their list of realtors who have luxury waterfront properties in Harbor Beach, Rio Vista and Las Olas Isles to utilize as venues for the Art Fair on the Water. - January 11, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Bahamas Haus Debuts with Coastal Views from the Art Fair on the Water
Art Fort Lauderdale, presents Bahamas Haus, with a focus on contemporary art, Junkanoo culture and the significant Caribbean art influences from the Bahamas in a dedicated home within the waterway-based Art Fair. - January 08, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020
Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Online Contemporary Art Museum to Provide Interactive Online Gallery and Virtual Docent for Art Fort Lauderdale 2020
The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art and Art Fort Lauderdale announce partnership to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair. - July 19, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global
Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Third Edition, January 24 – 27, 2019
With strong returning artists and notable first time additions, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Italy, France, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others. - January 22, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Sponsors for Third Edition January 24-27, 2019 at New Boarding Location Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina
Art Fort Lauderdale welcomes new sponsors including Bank of America, JM Lexus and Moet & Chandon to Art Fort Lauderdale 2019. - January 19, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale
M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint
As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials
Artist Collective Behind the First A.I. Created Portrait Recently Auctioned by Christie’s to Make First Art Fair Appearance at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019
Obvious, an art collective based in Paris, to make first art fair appearance ever at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019 with two pieces for sale and a scheduled artist talk sharing how they made the A.I. created imagery. - November 27, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale® Co-Founders Partner with Leading Cultural Institutions Throughout the City for Inaugural Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 19-27, 2019)
Major Events and Exhibitions, including the last two days of Hamilton at the Performing Arts Center, launch of the AIA Fort Lauderdale Architectural Fair, Pierre-Auguste Renoir: Affinities and Distinctions, Remember to react: 60 years of collecting exhibit at the NSU Art Museum and More to Align with the Third Edition of Art Fort Lauderdale (January 24-27). - October 17, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Third Edition January 24 – 27, 2019
Fair organizers spearhead the launch of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan. 19 - Jan. 27). Key Programming includes second annual artDIALOGUE Series and the inaugural year of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - August 01, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale
ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters the Florida Market
ProGreen Synthetic Grass has joined forces with the best artificial grass installation company in all of Florida, GoForeverGreen Turf and Sport Surfaces. As the authorized exclusive ProGreen Synthetic Grass master dealer and distributor, GoForeverGreen will exclusively distribute ProGreen’s... - April 23, 2018 - ProGreen International
Act Global Completes FIFA Goal Project at San Lazaro Leisure Park, Cavite City, Philippines
The FIFA Certified synthetic turf pitch provides an elite playing surface for the PFF National Training Centre within the Philippines. - February 20, 2018 - Act Global
South Carolina Firm Seeks NFL’s Big Game Impact
The NFL has come under much scrutiny regarding player safety in the last several years. During this period, Turf Nation has quietly become the dominate brand in the synthetic turf industry. There are many large competitors within the synthetic turf industry, Turf Nation is far from the largest by... - February 02, 2018 - Turf Nation
Art Fort Lauderdale Adds a Series of Artist Talks Entitled artDIALOGUE to the Fair's Second Edition
Talks are free and open to the public and take place in the Captain's Quarters at Bahia Mar Yachting Center, January 24-28, 2018. - January 23, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Exhibitors for Second Edition - January 24-28, 2018
With Strong Returning Independent Artists, its first Gallery addition, a series of Artists Talks (artDIALOGUE) and artAUTO - a rare exotic car exhibit. Art Fort Lauderdale turns the traditional Art Fair model on its back and creates an artistic journey like no other on the backdrop of Fort Lauderdale's intracoastal waterways. - January 16, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Sponsors for Second Edition January 24 – 28 2018, Boarding at Bahia Mar Yachting Center
The Art Fair on the Water and Fort Lauderdale's only four-day Art Fair announces new and returning sponsors/partners for its second edition. - January 11, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Malaysia National Hockey Stadium Becomes 1st & 2nd FIH Global Elite Pitches in History
The Act Global branded artificial surface was awarded certificates for the main stadium and training pitch at the National Sports Complex at Bukit Jalil. - December 09, 2017 - Act Global
Art Fort Lauderdale Launches Inaugural Partnership with Luxe Interiors + Design as the Exclusive Luxury Media Partner for Second Edition
Art Fort Lauderdale announces a new partnership with Luxe Interiors + Design, a high-end residential design and architecture magazine known as the uncompromised source for those with a passion for creating beautiful surroundings and living well. Curated for the affluent, sophisticated homeowner,... - November 15, 2017 - Art Fort Lauderdale
USL Partners with Act Global
Act Global becomes the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier across all league properties. - October 07, 2017 - Act Global
Act Global Supports Homeless World Cup and Its Mission to Impact Our World
Leading synthetic turf manufacturer issues open statement of congratulations - September 13, 2017 - Act Global
Act Global Donates Three Synthetic Turf Fields for the Homeless World Cup
The top quality pitches from Act Global hosted players from around the world for eight days of football and fellowship in Oslo's City Hall Square. - September 09, 2017 - Act Global
Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf
American-based manufacturer completes installation of the latest artificial grass technology for iconic New Orleans stadium. - August 23, 2017 - Act Global
ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters Plano, Texas Market
ProGreen Synthetic Grass is proud to announce that R & R Landscape is the official ProGreen Synthetic Grass dealer serving Plano and the surrounding areas. Now, Plano residents will have access to ProGreen’s full line of high quality, American made artificial grass products. As... - July 28, 2017 - ProGreen International
Artificial Greenery a Hit for CCGrass at Two Major Russian Exhibitions
Gamble for artificial turf company pays off as Russians embrace their products in 2017 exhibition season. - May 17, 2017 - CCGrass
Hague Rugby Club Selects Superb Grass for New Artificial Turf Pitch
Super Long Life New Pitch for Leading Dutch Rugby Club Satisfies Sport's Toughest Tests - April 27, 2017 - CCGrass
New Artificial Grass Product Breathes Life Into Mexico’s Tough Conditions for Sport
Nanjing, China-based CCGrass sees new product acceptance among Mexico’s footballers. - April 15, 2017 - CCGrass
Permeable and Recyclable; a New Generation of Artificial Grass
As concerns grow surrounding the recycling of artificial turf, leading Chinese manufacturer CCGrass unveils a new product that tackles the issue. - April 01, 2017 - CCGrass
CCGrass Supplies Chilean Football Team
Captain of Deportes Melipilla speaks out in defence of artificial grass while the world’s biggest producer of synthetic turf installs the club’s new pitch. - March 04, 2017 - CCGrass
It's Thumbs Up from Zamorano for CCGrass
One of football's greatest stars endorses the latest FIFA Quality Pro field installed in Chile. - January 26, 2017 - CCGrass
Turf Nation Proud to Manufacture Playing Surface for Super Bowl LI
For the third time in five years, the Super Bowl will be played on a surface manufactured by Turf Nation. - January 14, 2017 - Turf Nation
Turf Nation Will No Longer Manufacture Turf for UBU Sports Brand
Turf Nation has ceased manufacturing synthetic turf for the UBU Sports brands. - December 16, 2016 - Turf Nation
Act Global Acquires UBU and Turfscape Brands
Acquisition of brands combines Act Global's technologies with a new line of sports and landscape synthetic turf solutions - December 15, 2016 - Act Global
CCGrass Produces 34 Pitches for Inaugural Gothia Cup China
Chinese version of international youth football tournament’s debut sees massive artificial grass production run and installation in record time. - July 14, 2016 - CCGrass