Company Profiles Hovione Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving exclusively the pharmaceutical industry. Committed to the... Serum Biotec Ltd Serum Biotec Ltd. takes immense pleasure to introduce itself as one of the reputed & renowned organization, that deals in export of pharmaceutical products. The company's thrust... Vibcare Pharma Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is a growing PCD Pharma company in India and is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare by developing, producing and marketing affordable pharmaceutical...