PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

Pharmacy Town Host Grand Opening Event Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling,... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

Pharmacy Town Set to Deliver Unmet Healthcare Needs to Patients in Ocean, NJ “With healthcare being so complex these days, Pharmacy Town’s main goal is to deliver quality healthcare in a caring, compassionate, and cost-effective manner. Patients come first at Pharmacy Town!” said Dev Tailor, pharmacist. - June 07, 2019 - Pharmacy Town

New Xcenda White Paper Discusses Why the International Pricing Index Model is Not the Answer to Reforming Medicare Part B White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

Are Antioxidants the Solution to Burning and Itchy Eyes? A recently published study in The Ocular Surface journal authored by Experimentica Ltd. in collaboration with researchers from Loyola University Chicago and the University of Missouri – Kansas City suggests that a topical antioxidant formulation can improve the pathological signs associated with dry-eye disease. - March 26, 2019 - Experimentica Ltd

Patient & Provider Groups Oppose Legislation to Enable International Reference Pricing for Seniors’ Drugs Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

339 Groups Urge Congress to Halt International Pricing Index Model Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

New Report: ASP Rates Do Not Encourage Doctors to Prescribe High-Cost Drugs. Coalition stresses findings of new report as policymakers consider potentially harmful changes to the Medicare Part B program - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition

Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Producing and Marketing Affordable Generic Pharmaceutical Drugs Vibcare Pharma, a leading PCD pharma company operating in India and a provider of PCD pharma franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic, as well as international markets. - September 18, 2018 - Vibcare Pharma

Experimentica Ltd. Presents at the ISER in Belfast, Northern Ireland - XXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research September 9-13, 2018 | Belfast The XXXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society of Eye Research takes place this year from September 9-13th in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK. Dr Jenni J. Hakkarainen – Acting COO of Experimentica Ltd. will present an oral presentation on a metalloporphyrin superoxide dismutase mimetic and the dry-eye disease. Dr Simon Kaja – CSO of Experimentica Ltd. will chair a session and present on cellular mechanisms of reactive astrocytosis and opportunities for glioprotection. - September 08, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd

Experimentica Ltd. Amongst the Most Promising Finnish Young Innovative Companies Experimentica Ltd. has been selected for Phase 1 of the Young Innovative Company program by Business Finland (formerly known as TEKES, The Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation). The funding awarded for the first phase is a 250,000 € grant for a period of 12 months. “Every... - February 21, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd

Blue Diesel Data Science Introduces Pharmaceutical Insight Platform Reducing Research Time from Weeks to Minutes Blue Diesel Data Science announces the beta launch of its pharmaceutical platform VisionaryRX. VisionaryRX provides a deep and comprehensive view into the drug industry. It relates multiple forms of industry standard data in the pharmaceutical industry under one view. Because VisionaryRX uses over 50 million rows of information, the result is fast and complete visibility into the industry. Useful for pharmaceutical manufacturing, labeling, partnerships and strategic direction insight. - December 10, 2017 - Blue Diesel Data Science

Tanner Pharma Group to Attend Upcoming CPHI Worldwide Conference Top executives from Tanner Pharma Group (“Tanner Pharma”), a Charlotte-based global pharmaceutical services company, will attend the CPhI Worldwide event on October 24 – 26 in Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Tanner Pharma leverages more than 15 years of pharma services experience to provide... - October 21, 2017 - Tanner Pharma Group

G&L Scientific Announces the Appointment of Richard Edmunds as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs Global provider of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs consultancy services continues to attract top talent. - October 09, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc

Pharmaceutical Company CJSC "ARAY" Announces Construction of Pharmaceutical Plant with Two Hormonal Drugs Research, Development and Production in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Pharmaceutical company CJSC ARAY announced today that it is in active research and development phase of a new Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) drug, called SUSTADREN (TM), housed in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. - August 19, 2017 - CJSC ARAY

Refine Technology, LLC Establishes East Coast Distribution for New 1.5” Single Use Connector Refine Technology, LLC is best known for the award winning ATF™ system for cell perfusion. It is now reinventing itself with new products for cell biology and bioprocesing applications, beginning with a new 1.5" Single Use Connector to address the challenges of rapid sterile fluid transfer in large volume single use bioprocessing. - July 13, 2017 - Refine Technology, LLC

G&l Scientific Inc. Announces Its Expansion Into Regulatory Affairs, Complementing Its Industry-Leading Clinical Research Offering G&L Scientific Inc, a company founded by Peter Griffin and Stephen Loughrey, who together built Pharmalink Consulting into the leading, independent Regulatory Affairs specialist, today announced their intention to once more provide Regulatory Affairs services to life-science clients. G&L Scientific,... - June 02, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc

Precision LTC Pharmacy: Servicing Long Term Care Organizations Throughout the Greater New York City Area Precision has experienced significant growth and currently serves thousands of residents in Long Term Care communities. - April 20, 2017 - Precision LTC Pharmacy

G&L Scientific Inc. Announces Opening of New Offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts G&L Scientific Inc, the leading provider of clinical and scientific consulting and resource to the healthcare industry (http://www.gandlscientific.com), has announced the opening of new offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, strengthening and improving access to its expanding team of clinical and scientific consultants and contractors. This is the latest step in G&L’s expansion of its global clinical consulting services throughout the United States. - January 19, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc

Experimentica Ltd. Appoints New Director of In Vivo Pharmacology Experimentica Ltd., a global ophthalmic contract research organization (CRO) today announced the appointment of Tamuna Bolkvadze, Ph.D. to Director In Vivo Pharmacology, effective immediately. Dr. Bolkvadze joined Experimentica Ltd. earlier in 2016 as Research Scientist and has been instrumental in... - October 22, 2016 - Experimentica Ltd

SHAPE Congratulates Dr. MacRae and Team for Winning the $75 Million "One Brave Idea" Award to End Coronary Heart Disease SHAPE congratulates Dr. Calum MacRae and his team at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for winning “One Brave Idea” competition held by American Heart Association, Google’s Life Science (Verily) and Astra-Zeneca. The winner is funded $75 Million for one brave idea that could lead to the development of a cure for coronary heart disease. - October 06, 2016 - SHAPE (Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Present Medication Therapy Management Innovations at MTM Summit September 15-16, 2016 Tabula Rasa HealthCare's (TRHC) Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix(R) brings to Enhanced Medication Therapy Management (EMTM) the ability to identify those Medicare beneficiaries at the highest risk of an adverse drug event and mitigates that risk through personalized interventions. - September 07, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

KinderPharm to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Exton Office Pennsylvania Elected Officials to Participate in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Event; KinderPharm is pleased to announce that it will hold a Grand Opening event and Ribbon-Cutting ceremony for its new office at 100 Arrandale Blvd., Exton, Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., food and refreshments, and industry networking. - August 16, 2016 - KinderPharm LLC

Tabula Rasa HealthCare's Jack Russell Software Innovation Center Kick Off First JRS Coding School Boot Camp September 19 The Jack Russell Software Innovation Center (JRS IC) announced today its first Coding School Boot Camp will be held September 19, - December 6, 2016. Applications must be submitted between August 1 – September 1, 2016. The JRS IC was launched this year by TRHC to develop technology that will solve real health care problems while providing leading-edge value to software innovation. In celebration, a 50% discount off of the tuition is being offered to students. - August 05, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Launches Jack Russell Software Innovation Center; Tom Wilson Named Executive VP/Chief Technology Innovation Officer The new JRS IC will provide technology leadership, creativity and training to TRHC and its subsidiaries, as well as the healthcare community at large. Programs and events are designed to engage and collaborate with highly trained professionals in fields of software development, while creating a culture that continuously innovates and focuses on patient safety. - August 05, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Saffa Compounding Pharmacy/Sunshine Care Partners Tulsa. Saffa Pharmacy Announced as Sunshine Care Partners Territory License Owner for Tulsa County, OK. Saffa Compounding Pharmacy is proud to announce its purchase of the Sunshine Care Partners, Tulsa County Territory, and welcomes territory owners Debra Wells DPh, and Karla Taylor, both residents of Tulsa County. Tulsa County physicians serving Chronic Care Patients can partner with Saffa/Sunshine who, after serving the community for over 42 years, is expanding their services to both physicians and patients. - July 07, 2016 - Saffa Compounding Pharmacy

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary Medliance Promotes Rebstock to Executive Director TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton named Candy Rebstock Executive Director of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medliance, which is the leading pharmacy cost management solution for post-acute care. Clients rely on Medliance's adjudication and consulting services to create transparency and increase communication between client skilled nursing facilities and their pharmacy partners. - June 20, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

ValueTrak 8.0 Release Re-Imagines Fee-for-Service Scorecarding with New Data Quality Metrics and Robust Customization Capabilities ValueCentric, the industry leader in healthcare channel intelligence, announced enhancements to their Scorecard capabilities as part of ValueTrak 8.0 software release. Improvements include advanced Specialty and Channel Data Management metrics, integrating data completeness, timeliness, and accuracy... - June 15, 2016 - ValueCentric

Tabula Rasa HealthCare CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Named Technology CEO of the Year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, received the 2016 PACT Enterprise Award for Technology CEO of the Year at a gala event in Philadelphia, May 12. While accepting the award, Knowlton stated, "TRHC results include enhanced medication-related outcomes and greater operational efficiency. The work we are doing in medication informatics, personalized medication management, and compliance/assurance is exciting and, we believe, game changing." - June 03, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

ValueCentric’s Training Conference, Focus 2016, Sells-Out in Record Time ValueCentric, the leader in healthcare channel intelligence, today announced their annual user-training conference, being held in Princeton, NJ May 24th and 25th, has sold out. Anticipation for this event has accelerated with the company’s expanded data service offerings, a significant increase... - May 20, 2016 - ValueCentric

NJHA Brings Medication Risk Mitigation Services to New Jersey Hospitals Through Strategic Alliance with Tabula Rasa HealthCare New Jersey Hospital Association and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) have entered into a 3-year agreement to offer TRHC's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation™ products and services to NJHA’s nearly 400 member healthcare organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Names Kristen Propp Creative Director; Healthcare Technology Company Expands Marketing Heft with New Hire Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton announced graphic designer, Kristen Propp, has joined the healthcare technology company as Creative Director. TRHC is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions for health care organizations. - May 02, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

ValueCentric’s Order Management Module Becomes Choice Solution for Top Pharma Manufacturers ValueCentric, the industry leader in healthcare channel intelligence, announced today that their Order Management application surpassed a significant milestone of $200 billion in processed orders annually. Following two recent implementations, the company is now processing critical order data for more... - April 22, 2016 - ValueCentric

ValueCentric Expands Specialty Data Quality and Performance Measurement Reporting Capabilities Dashboards and reports are now available to Specialty manufacturer clients through the ValueTrak Platform. - April 07, 2016 - ValueCentric

Global Medical Solutions to Sell China Operations to Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Global Medical Solutions to sell China Operations to Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals and enter into a long-term collaborative partnership in China. - March 28, 2016 - Global Medical Solutions

Tabula Rasa HealthCare CIO Receives 2016 Executive Management Award Tabula Rasa HealthCare CIO Joseph J. Filippoli was honored by SmartCEO Magazine with the 2016 Executive Management Award at a gala celebration March 8. The award recognizes the "leadership and accomplishments of Philadelphia's management all-stars. Winners are recognized for their creative management vision, leadership philosophy, innovative strategy and undeniable work ethic." - March 11, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Pharmacy Simulation Software Tested by Schools of Pharmacy Medication treatment is the most common medical intervention. Its imprecise use contributes to an estimated 45-50 million adverse drug events annually. Tabula Rasa's suite of software solutions provide prescribers, pharmacists and healthcare organizations with sophisticated and innovative tools to better manage the medication-related needs of patients. NiaRx provides electronic health record training and patient-case simulation for pharmacy students, the future of tomorrow's caregiving team. - February 15, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Coalition Forms to Study Medication Risk in Workforce Populations Tabula Rasa HealthCare and The Greater Philadelphia Business Coalition on Health have partnered to examine the extent of medication risk in a diverse workforce population and the opportunities to mitigate that risk for the benefit of improving the health and welfare of employees and reducing unnecessary health care costs. - February 01, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

SPIMACO CFO Ranked 2nd in a Middle East and North Africa Award The 9th Annual CFO Strategies Forum recognized Mr. Fahad Al-Shammari, CFO of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporations (SPIMACO Addwaeih) for achieving the 2nd ranking in (Revolutionary CFO of the Year Award) during the MENA CFO Awards Ceremony held in Sofitel The Palm Hotel... - October 30, 2015 - SPIMACO

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Responds to CMS Announcement of Part D Enhanced Medication Therapy Managment Model Under the CMS Enhanced MTM Model, the personalized MTM services offered by Tabula Rasa HealthCare are now eligible for reimbursement by CMS, and for additional performance-based payments. TRHC's Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix(TM) has proven to reduce adverse drug reactions. - October 29, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare CEO Named 2015 Health Care Innovator of the Year Calvin H. Knowlton, Chairman and CEO, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has been named Individual Health Care Innovator of the Year by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Knowlton is being recognized for his innovation in medication risk mitigation and personalized medicine. - October 20, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Oak Street Health and Tabula Rasa Healthcare Aim to Improve Patient Outcomes Through Optimization of Medication Regimens Program's goal is to improve the safety of patient medication regimens and patient outcomes using Tabula Rasa's novel and proprietary MRM technolgy platform in tandem with the automated, robotic dispensary of TRHC's CareKinesis Pharmacy. - October 15, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

KinderPharm LLC Acquires Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometric Research and Development Company KinderPharm LLC., announced that it has acquired PKPD Bioscience, Inc., a clinical pharmacology and pharmacometric research and development company. The purchase will strengthen the capabilities of KinderPharm LLC to provide pediatric PK/PD modeling and simulation as well as Pop PK and sparse sampling. - September 01, 2015 - KinderPharm LLC

Ambu Partners with ValueCentric in Data Enhancement Initiative Ambu chooses ValueCentric for their expertise in data cleansing and enhanced Master Data Management services. - August 27, 2015 - ValueCentric

KinderPharm Raises $1 Million to Further Advance Pediatric Drug Development KinderPharm, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) dedicated exclusively to pediatric drug development, has raised $1 million from a Series A comprised of individuals, companies and angel investors. The $1 million investment will be used to further advance the clinical development of new medicines for children. - August 13, 2015 - KinderPharm LLC

ValueCentric Announces Advanced Service Level Monitoring Module The module is part of a series of solution-oriented modules designed to provide users with one-click solutions to common problems. - July 15, 2015 - ValueCentric

GenToX is Now Offering Inherited Cancer Testing Industry Leader in Pharmacogenomics is now offering inherited cancer screenings for patients to enhance their personalized medical testing services. - July 10, 2015 - GenToX

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Receives Top Innovator Company Award Tabula Rasa HealthCare is recognized for its "innovative solutions that are making an impact on cost, quality, and access in health care." TRHC develops offerings for the ever-growing segment of the healthcare system that is "at risk," providing tools and services to better manage risk. - June 05, 2015 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Linking API Producers to API Customers - Connectivity Matters The API Sourcing Database is a new Database to find producers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients including up to date quality information about the API. - June 02, 2015 - API Sourcing