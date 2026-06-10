G&L Scientific Inc, the leading provider of clinical and scientific consulting and resource to the healthcare industry (http://www.gandlscientific.com), has announced the opening of new offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, strengthening and improving access to its expanding team of clinical and scientific consultants and contractors. This is the latest step in G&L’s expansion of its global clinical consulting services throughout the United States. - January 19, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc