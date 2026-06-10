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Within Generic Drugs
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA-Approved Everolimus Tablets in the U.S.
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Everolimus Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, and 10 mg in the U.S. market, following the approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in October 2025, further strengthening Novugen’s presence in a... - June 10, 2026 - Novugen
Komal Medical Launches Direct Dawai for Online Pharmacy in Jaipur
Komal Medical & Provision Store is a familiar and trusted name in Jaipur. The store has a strong presence in the city, not for now, but for many years. It is known for its reliable service and genuine medicine, with an aim for maximum client satisfaction. Daily, hundreds of people buy... - February 28, 2026 - Direct Dawai
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC Announces the Acquisition of InterMune, Inc. and the U.S. Rights to Esbriet® from Genentech a Member of the Roche Group
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC (“Legacy Pharma” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the completion of the acquisition of InterMune, Inc. (“InterMune”) and the intellectual property rights to Esbriet® (pirfenidone) in the United States... - February 06, 2025 - Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC
Novugen Pharma Malaysia Achieves Zero Form 483 Citations in Recent USFDA Audit
Novugen Pharma Sdn. Bhd. proudly announces the successful completion of recent USFDA audit, achieving zero Form 483 citations and No Action Indicated (NAI) status—the highest level of compliance for USFDA-registered manufacturing facilities. This milestone positions Novugen among a select few global companies meeting these standards and reflects the dedication of its team. - October 29, 2024 - Novugen
Novugen Launches Pazopanib Tablets, 200mg, in the U.S. Following ANDA Approval by USFDA
Novugen has launched Pazopanib tablets, 200mg, in the U.S. after receiving ANDA approval from USFDA on April 23, 2024. This significant milestone demonstrates Novugen's continued growth in the U.S. pharmaceutical market with a complex anticancer drug, the generic equivalent of Votrient, used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS). - May 07, 2024 - Novugen
ACL Digital and PhoenixAI.tech Partner to Take AI-Driven Drone Technology to New Heights
The strategic partnership enhances ACL Digital’s capabilities with PhoenixAI.tech, focusing on AI drone solutions for UAVs, IoT, and edge computing to revolutionize operations significantly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions. - March 16, 2024 - ACL Digital
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA Approved Midodrine 2.5mg, 5mg & 10mg
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Midodrine 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg in the U.S. upon the approval from ANDA by FDA. Novugen’s Midodrine will be manufactured in Malaysia by Novugen Pharma Sdn. Bhd. Midodrine is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension, a condition defined as a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing from a sitting or supine position. - November 07, 2023 - Novugen
Alventa Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Introduces Affordable Generic Pharmaceutical Drugs and Extends Contract Manufacturing Services
India-based Alventa Pharma, a leading third party manufacturing pharma, is excited to announce the launch of their cost-effective generic drugs in both domestic and international markets. Alongside being Third party manufacturing pharma, Alventa Pharma now expands its services as a contract... - June 21, 2023 - Alventa Pharma Limited
Liberum Independent Medical Education Announces Management Buyout
Liberum Independent Medical Education, provider of independent medical education (IME) to healthcare professionals worldwide, has announced a management buyout (MBO) from its original owner, OHC London Holdings Ltd. The MBO was led by the company's Managing Director, Celeste Kolanko who has taken ownership of the company which now operates as Liberum IME BV, and Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd. - April 29, 2023 - Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd
North Texas Plastic Surgery to Offer Semaglutide Weight Loss Treatment
The biggest advancement in weight loss treatment is now being offered at North Texas Plastic Surgery in Dallas. - February 17, 2023 - North Texas Plastic Surgery
Novugen Pharma Became the First Pharmaceutical Company in Malaysia to Receive USFDA Approval for Its Manufacturing Facility
The Company was audited in September 2022 and USFDA issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in November 2022. Novugen Pharma is the first USFDA approved pharmaceutical manufacturing in Malaysia and the only in Southeast Asia. - November 22, 2022 - Novugen
Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners Selects Luke Forman, University of Notre Dame, for Summer Internship Program
Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners selected Luke Forman, a Science-Business major at University of Notre Dame, as its first summer intern. This is the inaugural year for Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners’ internship program, allowing students to learn about drug development, pharmaceutical compliance, and business operations of life sciences firms. - May 25, 2022 - Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners
Molekule Consulting Announces the Launch of E.U. - Based Operations
Molekule Consulting announces the launch of an E.U. - based business / Molekule Hub continuing their focus on the development of global strategy and advisory services for the biopharmaceutical sector. - May 24, 2022 - Molekule Consulting
Tavicare Presents Pioneering COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody IV Therapy for High-Risk Patients in MD
The state of Maryland Health Department has selected the medical facility to provide the antibody therapy IV to affected patients. - April 06, 2022 - Tavicare Inc
Pipelinepharma Marketplace Records Quadruple Growth Over a Single Year
The leading European pharmaceutical marketplace now hosts more than 85 000 CTD dossiers for finished dosage formulation products. Compared to 19 600 products at the start of 2021, the product offering has increased fourfold over a single year. As a response to increasing demand, Pipelinepharma will introduce biosimilar drugs into a separate category. New finished dosage form categories for medical devices and nutraceuticals will also be launched in the coming months. - April 01, 2022 - Pipelinepharma
Tavicare Offers Award-Winning Care for Feminine Health Problems
“The 'big picture' approach isn’t just about looking at disease or dysfunction — it’s about looking at a patient in their entirety,” declares Dr. Tavakoli. - March 07, 2022 - Tavicare Inc
Hormonal Treatments by TaviCare is Enabling People to Live Their Life to the Fullest in Chevy Chase, Maryland
Tavicare, a Maryland based medical facility, is helping people with medical conditions through its wide range of medical treatments - March 07, 2022 - Tavicare Inc
Tavicare’s Advanced GAPS Diet Protocol is Helping Patients Get Remarkable Results in as Little as Six Months
Now patients don’t have to wait for years to cure their chronic or urgent health problems with Tavicare’s carefully tailored GAPS protocol. - March 04, 2022 - Tavicare Inc
Cooperative Buying to Help Launch New Medicines in Small Markets
Large manufacturer minimum order quantities put specialist medicines out of reach of buyers in smaller markets. By grouping pharmaceutical orders from different buyers into a single collective bulk order, Pipelinepharma will help buyers to reach the minimum order quota. The initiative further builds upon Pipelinepharma’s mission to provide better access to medicines for patients all around the world. - February 17, 2022 - Pipelinepharma
Pharmaceutical Companies Shift to Near-Shore Medicines Sourcing as Supply Chain Risks Intensify
With global supply chains under stress due to COVID-19 pandemic, European pharmaceutical companies and distributors are increasingly looking for alternative supply channels inside the EU block. - December 16, 2021 - Pipelinepharma
Pipelinepharma Closes €1.3M Seed Round to Shift Pharmaceutical Dealmaking Online
The European B2B pharmaceutical marketplace closed a venture seed round led by Practica Capital. Iron Wolf Capital, Pandos and a group of angel investors also participated in the funding round. - October 09, 2021 - Pipelinepharma
G1 Care Pharma Selected Authorized Distributer of Vaidyaratnam and Himalaya Products
G1 Care Pharma is a rising hybrid digital pharma retail chain company based in Kota, Rajasthan, India with the aim to provide generic medicines at low costs. G1 Care Pharma is also and authorized distributer of Vaidyaratnam and Himalaya Wellness Ayurvedic products in India. G1 Care Pharma is a... - November 07, 2020 - G1 Care Pharma
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Approval of FDA Investigational New Drug Application
3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC., www.3sixtypharma.com, has announced the successful submission to FDA, and approval of, an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its clinical-stage biotech clients. 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’ 360 Start-Up arm continues to be committed to... - October 15, 2020 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians (ASP) Coalition Statement Regarding the Trump Administration’s Recently Announced Executive Order
The Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians (ASP) Coalition released the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s recently announced Executive Order: “In a letter to lawmakers in 2018, the ASP Coalition warned about the International Pricing Index Model (IPI) and the... - July 24, 2020 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
Experimentica Ltd. Announces the Successful Acquisition of the Ophthalmic Contract Research Division from Ophthy-DS, Inc.
Experimentica Ltd., a leader in preclinical ophthalmic drug discovery services, announces the successful acquisition of the contract research division from Ophthy-DS, Inc., a Michigan-based preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in non-regulated drug discovery services and medical device testing for ophthalmic indications. - May 22, 2020 - Experimentica Ltd
Announcing Vegan Skincare Products from Moongate Botanicals
Sharon Yancey founded Moongate Botanicals in Austin, Texas after struggling to find products that matched her lifestyle. Moongate Botanicals skincare products are vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. These products do not contain petroleum-based ingredients, harmful chemicals, and synthetic fragrances. - March 03, 2020 - Moongate Botanicals
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Partners with Westchester Biotech Project
Leveraging its “360Start-Up” Powerhouse to Grow a Dynamic Non-Profit for Scientists - January 11, 2020 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application
3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions
Pharmacy Town Host Grand Opening Event
Pharmacy Town hosted its grand opening event on June 28th, 2019. The newest pharmacy in town is located at 1560 State Highway 35 Ocean, NJ inside the Super Foodtown of Ocean. Special guests at the Grand Opening were Mayor Christopher Siciliano, Deputy Mayor Richard Long, Assemblyman Eric... - July 09, 2019 - Pharmacy Town
Pharmacy Town Set to Deliver Unmet Healthcare Needs to Patients in Ocean, NJ
“With healthcare being so complex these days, Pharmacy Town’s main goal is to deliver quality healthcare in a caring, compassionate, and cost-effective manner. Patients come first at Pharmacy Town!” said Dev Tailor, pharmacist. - June 07, 2019 - Pharmacy Town
New Xcenda White Paper Discusses Why the International Pricing Index Model is Not the Answer to Reforming Medicare Part B
White Paper Highlights Impact of IPI Model on Patients and Health Care Providers - May 09, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
Are Antioxidants the Solution to Burning and Itchy Eyes?
A recently published study in The Ocular Surface journal authored by Experimentica Ltd. in collaboration with researchers from Loyola University Chicago and the University of Missouri – Kansas City suggests that a topical antioxidant formulation can improve the pathological signs associated with dry-eye disease. - March 26, 2019 - Experimentica Ltd
Patient & Provider Groups Oppose Legislation to Enable International Reference Pricing for Seniors’ Drugs
Coalition believes proposal by Sen. Sanders, Reps. Khanna and Cummings is likely to restrict access to lifesaving medicines and lead to adverse unintended consequences. - January 11, 2019 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
339 Groups Urge Congress to Halt International Pricing Index Model
Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition-organized letter highlights model’s threats to patient choice and American healthcare innovation. - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
New Report: ASP Rates Do Not Encourage Doctors to Prescribe High-Cost Drugs.
Coalition stresses findings of new report as policymakers consider potentially harmful changes to the Medicare Part B program - December 18, 2018 - Part B Access for Seniors and Physicians Coalition
Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Producing and Marketing Affordable Generic Pharmaceutical Drugs
Vibcare Pharma, a leading PCD pharma company operating in India and a provider of PCD pharma franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic, as well as international markets. - September 18, 2018 - Vibcare Pharma
Experimentica Ltd. Presents at the ISER in Belfast, Northern Ireland - XXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research September 9-13, 2018 | Belfast
The XXXIII Biennial Meeting of the International Society of Eye Research takes place this year from September 9-13th in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK. Dr Jenni J. Hakkarainen – Acting COO of Experimentica Ltd. will present an oral presentation on a metalloporphyrin superoxide dismutase mimetic and the dry-eye disease. Dr Simon Kaja – CSO of Experimentica Ltd. will chair a session and present on cellular mechanisms of reactive astrocytosis and opportunities for glioprotection. - September 08, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd
Experimentica Ltd. Amongst the Most Promising Finnish Young Innovative Companies
Experimentica Ltd. has been selected for Phase 1 of the Young Innovative Company program by Business Finland (formerly known as TEKES, The Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation). The funding awarded for the first phase is a 250,000 € grant for a period of 12... - February 21, 2018 - Experimentica Ltd
Blue Diesel Data Science Introduces Pharmaceutical Insight Platform Reducing Research Time from Weeks to Minutes
Blue Diesel Data Science announces the beta launch of its pharmaceutical platform VisionaryRX. VisionaryRX provides a deep and comprehensive view into the drug industry. It relates multiple forms of industry standard data in the pharmaceutical industry under one view. Because VisionaryRX uses over 50 million rows of information, the result is fast and complete visibility into the industry. Useful for pharmaceutical manufacturing, labeling, partnerships and strategic direction insight. - December 10, 2017 - Blue Diesel Data Science
Tanner Pharma Group to Attend Upcoming CPHI Worldwide Conference
Top executives from Tanner Pharma Group (“Tanner Pharma”), a Charlotte-based global pharmaceutical services company, will attend the CPhI Worldwide event on October 24 – 26 in Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Tanner Pharma leverages more than 15 years of pharma services experience to... - October 21, 2017 - Tanner Pharma Group
G&L Scientific Announces the Appointment of Richard Edmunds as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs
Global provider of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs consultancy services continues to attract top talent. - October 09, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc
Pharmaceutical Company CJSC "ARAY" Announces Construction of Pharmaceutical Plant with Two Hormonal Drugs Research, Development and Production in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Pharmaceutical company CJSC ARAY announced today that it is in active research and development phase of a new Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) drug, called SUSTADREN (TM), housed in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. - August 19, 2017 - CJSC ARAY
Refine Technology, LLC Establishes East Coast Distribution for New 1.5” Single Use Connector
Refine Technology, LLC is best known for the award winning ATF™ system for cell perfusion. It is now reinventing itself with new products for cell biology and bioprocesing applications, beginning with a new 1.5" Single Use Connector to address the challenges of rapid sterile fluid transfer in large volume single use bioprocessing. - July 13, 2017 - Refine Technology, LLC
G&l Scientific Inc. Announces Its Expansion Into Regulatory Affairs, Complementing Its Industry-Leading Clinical Research Offering
G&L Scientific Inc, a company founded by Peter Griffin and Stephen Loughrey, who together built Pharmalink Consulting into the leading, independent Regulatory Affairs specialist, today announced their intention to once more provide Regulatory Affairs services to life-science clients. G&L... - June 02, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc
Precision LTC Pharmacy: Servicing Long Term Care Organizations Throughout the Greater New York City Area
Precision has experienced significant growth and currently serves thousands of residents in Long Term Care communities. - April 20, 2017 - Precision LTC Pharmacy
G&L Scientific Inc. Announces Opening of New Offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts
G&L Scientific Inc, the leading provider of clinical and scientific consulting and resource to the healthcare industry (http://www.gandlscientific.com), has announced the opening of new offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, strengthening and improving access to its expanding team of clinical and scientific consultants and contractors. This is the latest step in G&L’s expansion of its global clinical consulting services throughout the United States. - January 19, 2017 - G&L Scientific Inc
Experimentica Ltd. Appoints New Director of In Vivo Pharmacology
Experimentica Ltd., a global ophthalmic contract research organization (CRO) today announced the appointment of Tamuna Bolkvadze, Ph.D. to Director In Vivo Pharmacology, effective immediately. Dr. Bolkvadze joined Experimentica Ltd. earlier in 2016 as Research Scientist and has been instrumental... - October 22, 2016 - Experimentica Ltd
SHAPE Congratulates Dr. MacRae and Team for Winning the $75 Million "One Brave Idea" Award to End Coronary Heart Disease
SHAPE congratulates Dr. Calum MacRae and his team at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston for winning “One Brave Idea” competition held by American Heart Association, Google’s Life Science (Verily) and Astra-Zeneca. The winner is funded $75 Million for one brave idea that could lead to the development of a cure for coronary heart disease. - October 06, 2016 - SHAPE (Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Present Medication Therapy Management Innovations at MTM Summit September 15-16, 2016
Tabula Rasa HealthCare's (TRHC) Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix(R) brings to Enhanced Medication Therapy Management (EMTM) the ability to identify those Medicare beneficiaries at the highest risk of an adverse drug event and mitigates that risk through personalized interventions. - September 07, 2016 - Tabula Rasa HealthCare