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Pharmaceutical & Medicine Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice – Company Overview Compassion. Dignity. Respect. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is a privately owned, multi-state veterinary practice specializing in in-home pet euthanasia,...

Massive Therapeutics

Massive Therapeutics

Through community-focused commercial growing in the Caribbean, Massive Therapeutics produces medical-grade marijuana for global cannabis companies, innovating eco-friendly and customizable supply...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc., based in Milford, Delaware, is a manufacturer of biophoton generation devices dedicated to pioneering BioHealing technologies. It specializes in producing advanced...

Gold Company Profiles

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural,...

Good Mana

Good Mana

Good Mana® is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. We process everything fresh in our innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the...

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech is a new startup specializing in the development of ELISA based immunodiagnostic assays and in the non-invasive detection of fungal pneumonia pathogens, headquartered in Portland,...

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

One Cell Foods, Inc.

One Cell Foods, Inc.

About One Cell Foods, Inc. One Cell Foods, Inc (OCF) is a bio-manufacturer of high-quality, non-GMO plant-based protein. OCF has been a member of the Santa Fe Business Incubator for the past...

PharmAbbie, Inc.

PharmAbbie, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware and located in Groton, Connecticut, PharmAbbie, Inc. is a late-stage companion animal pharmaceutical development company with six products in various stages of regulatory...

Source-Omega

Source-Omega

An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides [1]. DHA is the most effective omega-3 for lowering...

Company Profiles

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches, help with weight loss, and safe, natural cleaning...

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. Products currently manufactured include Cats claw herb,...

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Amit Biotech

Amit Biotech

A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation, pisciculture and animal husbandry and bulk drugs to name a...

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health and value for money.  WHO WE ARE? Ashna Foods is...

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline ionized drinking water which has many medically researched...

Best Nutritions

Best Nutritions

Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from the huge range of health products on the basis of price and...

BioNaturalle

BioNaturalle

Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs to the Gangwal ...

Bioprex Labs

Bioprex Labs

A professionally managed organization, Bioprex Labs is an established manufacturer of Nutraceuticals, Standardized Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals and Essential Oils About Us Established in...

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers 3 linked laboratory service segments: Molecular Biology,...

Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, established in 1978 is a pharmaceutical unit ranked amongst Top - 100 Companies of Indian pharmaceutical industry. Cachet initially and till 1992 was primarily...

Cactus Botanics Limited

Cactus Botanics Limited

Cactus Botanics Limited is an UK base company. We cooperate with manufactories all over the world, mainly in China, to develop and market innoviative ingredients for Nutritional Market. Our raw...

CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals

CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals

CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals is an emerging marketing, sales and development company based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. CaraMedica offers cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists an exclusive...

Carmel Pharma

Carmel Pharma

Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Supported by...

ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc

ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc

Organic Herb Inc. is a Chinese high bio-technology manufacturer and has gain high reputation for its high quality products and competitive price, as well as its strict operation according to GMP and...

Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited

Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited

Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited is a UK company specialist in the Development & Sales and Marketing of innovative ingredients and products for Pharmaceutical,...

CoreTherm Medical Inc.

CoreTherm Medical Inc.

CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological devices and treatments, primarily for benign prostatic...

Cornerstone BioPharma

Cornerstone BioPharma

Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company that is currently focused on the development and...

Crone Kline Rinde LLP

Crone Kline Rinde LLP

CKR is a unique law firm providing strategic legal services for a variety of clients ranging from entrepreneurs and start-up companies to publicly traded entities. Our firm has world-class experience...

CureHIV

CureHIV

CureHIV is a not-for-profit-public charity that acts as a conduit to distribute medications created by Global Humanceuticals, Inc. Dr. Roger Kenneth hershline PhD MD, is the founder and chairman of...

Dentistry For Health New York, PLLC

Dentistry For Health New York, PLLC

Holistic Dentistry. Non-surgical Gum treatment, Hal Huggins & I.A.O.M.T. Trained, Bio-compatable Dental Materials, Non-surgical TMJ Treatment, Low Level Laser therapy, Ozone Therapy

ENZACTA

ENZACTA

ENZACTA is an international healthy living company dedicated to improving people’s quality of life through its unparalleled suite of natural health products. Our Vision ENZACTA is here to...

Gnu Foods, LLC

Gnu Foods, LLC

Gnu Foods is a company of fiber fanatics intent on redefining the fiber experience! Gnu Foods was founded in 2004 with the release of the Flavor & Fiber bar. After eight years of taste-testing,...

Health Resources

Health Resources

Since founding Health Resources™ in 1995, we have been providing high-quality nutritional supplements to our customers. Our mission is to empower our customers with the educational tools...

HEE Corporation

HEE Corporation

The HEE Corporation (OTCPK:HCCF) is a publicly traded company that was founded for the purpose of providing a corporate vehicle for a new and extremely promising nutraceutical for Type II Diabetes.

Herbion International

Herbion International

An internationally renowned name in the herbal medicine industry Herbion, a company established in 1983, started its operations in Russian Federation in the year 1999 by launching its block buster...

Home Herb

Home Herb

Homeherb offers Nutritional Supplements ,Weight Loss ,Vitamins ,Health Care ,Anti aging ,Vision Care ,Herbal Teas ,Natrol ,Twin Lab ,Now Foods ,St. John's Wort ,American Ginseng ,Black Cohosh ,Sports...

Hovione

Hovione

Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving exclusively the pharmaceutical industry. Committed to the...

Huisong Pharmaceuticals

Huisong Pharmaceuticals

Huisong Pharmaceuticals, a Sino-Japanese joint venture, has been specialising in the production and export of herbal and bee products in China for more than 10 years.   We supply herbs,...

Inpour Pharm. Tech. Inc

Inpour Pharm. Tech. Inc

Inpour Pharmaceutical Technical Inc (InpT) specializes in custom synthesis of chiral compounds. Our clients include: drug discovery branchs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academy and...

International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and applications requiring engineered performance using PTFE,...

Marityunjay Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Marityunjay Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

We are the manufaturer of ferric ammonium citrate I.P,in bulk.for your query and any other infromation contact us

MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include two- & one-hybrid systems for in vivo...

Moringa Source

Moringa Source

Moringa Source provides organically grown Moringa Oleifera for a variety of products. We produce Moringa leaf powder, Moringa supplements, Moringa oil, Moringa seeds and cosmetics based on...

New Concepts Enterprises Limited

New Concepts Enterprises Limited

We are wholesale and sole distributor of "Tonus Elast" medical elastic products in UK: 1) medical elastic bandages 2) elastic belts, posture correctors and fixers 3) elastic bandages and...

Novatek International

Novatek International

Novatek is known worldwide for leadership in pioneering 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solutions for the entire product life cycle of healthcare quality operations. Novatek provides solutions for...

Nutricap Labs

Nutricap Labs

As a leading provider of Nutraceutical manufacturer contract services, Nutricap Labs is committed to helping you produce the highest quality tablets, capsules, powders and liquids on the market.

Nutritional Institute

Nutritional Institute

Nutritional Institute's mission is to empower college students of all ages to become healthier, feel more confident and function at their highest level, physically, mentally and emotionally. We...

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