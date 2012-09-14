PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Pharmaceutical & Medicine Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
Biological Product (except Diagnostic) Manufacturing
Drug Delivery Systems
Generic Drugs
In-Vitro Diagnostic Substance Manufacturing
Medicinal & Botanical Manufacturing
Over-the-Counter Medications
Pharmaceutical Preparation Manufacturing
Vitamins, Nutritionals & Other Health-Related Products
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Pharmaceutical & Medicine Manufacturing
Opti-Nutra Ltd. Opti-Nutra Ltd. London, United Kingdom
Opti-Nutra™ is dedicated to researching, developing and manufacturing innovative nutritional supplements for performance-driven consumers. Opti-Nutra™ upholds superior quality standards... 
Red Pill Medical, Inc. Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived... 
Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.
www.sentynl.com 
Source-Omega Source-Omega Chapel Hill, NC
An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides... 
Vibcare Pharma Vibcare Pharma
Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is a growing PCD Pharma company in India and is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare by developing,... 
Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Los Angeles, CA
Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches,... 
Amazon Botanicals Amazon Botanicals Newark, De
Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. 
AminoGenesis AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &... 
Amit Biotech Amit Biotech Kolkata, India
A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation,... 
Ashna Foods Ashna Foods Chennai, India
Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health... 
Bawell Water Ionizers Bawell Water Ionizers Boca Raton, FL
Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline... 
Best Nutritions Best Nutritions Cypress, TX
Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from... 
BioNaturalle BioNaturalle Mumbai, India
Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs... 
Bioprex Labs Bioprex Labs Pune, India
A professionally managed organization, Bioprex Labs is an established manufacturer of Nutraceuticals, Standardized Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals... 
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers... 
Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Bhiwadi, India
Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, established in 1978 is a pharmaceutical unit ranked amongst Top - 100 Companies of Indian pharmaceutical... 
Cactus Botanics Limited Cactus Botanics Limited Shanghai, China
Cactus Botanics Limited is an UK base company. We cooperate with manufactories all over the world, mainly in China, to develop and market... 
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals is an emerging marketing, sales and development company based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. CaraMedica... 
Carmel Pharma Carmel Pharma Columbus, OH
Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD)... 
ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc changsha, China
Organic Herb Inc. is a Chinese high bio-technology manufacturer and has gain high reputation for its high quality products and competitive... 
Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solut... nottingham, United Kingdom
Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited is a UK company specialist in the Development & Sales and Marketing of innovative... 
CoreTherm Medical Inc. CoreTherm Medical Inc. Oldsmar, FL
CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological... 
Cornerstone BioPharma Cornerstone BioPharma
Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company... 
Crone Kline Rinde LLP Crone Kline Rinde LLP New York, NY
CKR is a unique law firm providing strategic legal services for a variety of clients ranging from entrepreneurs and start-up companies to... 
CureHIV CureHIV Hilton Head Island, SC
CureHIV is a not-for-profit-public charity that acts as a conduit to distribute medications created by Global Humanceuticals, Inc. Dr. Roger... 
Dentistry For Health New York, PLLC Dentistry For Health New York, PLLC New York, NY
Holistic Dentistry. Non-surgical Gum treatment, Hal Huggins & I.A.O.M.T. Trained, Bio-compatable Dental Materials, Non-surgical TMJ Treatment,... 
ENZACTA ENZACTA Spring Park, MN
ENZACTA is an international healthy living company dedicated to improving people’s quality of life through its unparalleled suite... 
Gnu Foods, LLC Gnu Foods, LLC New York, NY
Gnu Foods is a company of fiber fanatics intent on redefining the fiber experience! Gnu Foods was founded in 2004 with the release of the... 
Health Resources Health Resources Hueytown, AL
Since founding Health Resources™ in 1995, we have been providing high-quality nutritional supplements to our customers. Our mission... 
HEE Corporation HEE Corporation (HCCF) Plattsmouth, NE
The HEE Corporation (OTCPK:HCCF) is a publicly traded company that was founded for the purpose of providing a corporate vehicle for a new... 
Herbion International Herbion International Karachi, Pakistan
An internationally renowned name in the herbal medicine industry Herbion, a company established in 1983, started its operations in Russian... 
Home Herb Home Herb torrance, Ca
Homeherb offers Nutritional Supplements ,Weight Loss ,Vitamins ,Health Care ,Anti aging ,Vision Care ,Herbal Teas ,Natrol ,Twin Lab ,Now... 
Hovione Hovione Portugal
Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving... 
Huisong Pharmaceuticals Huisong Pharmaceuticals Hangzhou, China
Huisong Pharmaceuticals, a Sino-Japanese joint venture, has been specialising in the production and export of herbal and bee products in... 
Inpour Pharm. Tech. Inc Inpour Pharm. Tech. Inc Chengdu, China
Inpour Pharmaceutical Technical Inc (InpT) specializes in custom synthesis of chiral compounds. Our clients include: drug discovery branchs... 
International Polymer Solutions Inc. International Polymer Solutions Inc. Irvine, CA
International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and... 
Marityunjay Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Marityunjay Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals ambala, India
We are the manufaturer of ferric ammonium citrate I.P,in bulk.for your query and any other infromation contact us 
Marvelous Products Marvelous Products Waynesboro, VA
Marvelous Products, LLC. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, specializing in dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals... 
MoBiTec GmbH MoBiTec GmbH Goettingen, Germany
MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. 
Moringa Source Moringa Source Newtown, CT
Moringa Source provides organically grown Moringa Oleifera for a variety of products. We produce Moringa leaf powder, Moringa supplements,... 
New Concepts Enterprises Limited New Concepts Enterprises Limited London, United Kingdom
We are wholesale and sole distributor of "Tonus Elast" medical elastic products in UK: 1) medical elastic bandages 2) elastic belts,... 
Novatek International Novatek International Montreal, Canada
Novatek is known worldwide for leadership in pioneering 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solutions for the entire product life cycle of healthcare... 
Nutricap Labs Nutricap Labs Farmingdale, NY
As a leading provider of Nutraceutical manufacturer contract services, Nutricap Labs is committed to helping you produce the highest quality... 
Nutritional Institute Nutritional Institute Grayslake, IL
Nutritional Institute's mission is to empower college students of all ages to become healthier, feel more confident and function at their... 
Nutronics Labs Nutronics Labs Broadview, IL
Nutronic Labs has been the world's leading manufacturer of Natural IGF-1 from deer antler velvet for over 16 years. Nutronics Labs holds... 
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Rochester, NH
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc., based in Rochester, NH, is the innovative leader and turnkey contract manufacturer of single-use disposable... 
RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare Boston, MA
Designed membership plans help consumers pay for complementary alternative medicine visits.CamCare provides a membership based reimbursement... 
Serum Biotec Ltd Serum Biotec Ltd Pune, India
Serum Biotec Ltd. takes immense pleasure to introduce itself as one of the reputed & renowned organization, that deals in export... 
Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Lt... Xintai, China
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts ,herb extracts and botanical extracts.We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts... 
TimTec Corporation TimTec Corporation Newark, DE
TimTec is a leading provider of synthetic organic and natural ... 
