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Mahoney Foundries, Inc.

Mahoney Foundries, Inc.

Mahoney Foundry, an aluminum foundry with a 37,100 square foot facility, is located in Kendallville, Indiana. Mahoney Foundry can produce aluminum castings from just a few ounces to 2,000 pounds in a...

NKM

NKM

We supply high purity cadmium metal ingots of the following marks: 6N (99,9999%) and 7N (99,99999%). All marks have appropriate certificates.

Source India

Source India

Source India is specalised in sourcing of finished cast & forgredcomponents in Aluminium Aluminium Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Brass, Stainless Steel, and other ferrous metal.

Special Coverings

Special Coverings

Our company offers larger quantity of high purity cadmium (Cd 5N) with a degree of purity of 99,999 and cadmium (Cd 6N) with a degree of purity of 99,9999. We provide all necessary certificates and...

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