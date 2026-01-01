Company Profiles Mahoney Foundries, Inc. Mahoney Foundry, an aluminum foundry with a 37,100 square foot facility, is located in Kendallville, Indiana. Mahoney Foundry can produce aluminum castings from just a few ounces to 2,000 pounds in a... NKM We supply high purity cadmium metal ingots of the following marks: 6N (99,9999%) and 7N (99,99999%). All marks have appropriate certificates. Source India Source India is specalised in sourcing of finished cast & forgredcomponents in Aluminium Aluminium Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Brass, Stainless Steel, and other ferrous metal. Special Coverings Our company offers larger quantity of high purity cadmium (Cd 5N) with a degree of purity of 99,999 and cadmium (Cd 6N) with a degree of purity of 99,9999. We provide all necessary certificates and...