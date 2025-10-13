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Within Foundries
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
MYKE Technologies Unveils Its Metal Division’s Aluminium Sheets, Plates, and Blocks
In this periodical release, MYKE Technologies unveils its Metal Division’s aluminium sheets, plates, and blocks, aimed at being the ultimate solution in material selection for the Aerospace industry. A story is added as MYKE Technologies progresses in its journey. MYKE Technologies listens... - June 09, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Launches Stainless-Steel Glass Pool Panel Clamps and Stands
These clamps and stands are made from high-grade stainless steel, the Duplex 2205 (UNS S32205) to facilitate intense applications, including heavy-duty applications and provides excellent corrosion resistance. MYKE Technologies' range of 2205 Duplex products includes Clamps, Bracket Mounts, Spigot Stands, and many more. - May 28, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies' New Product Rollout-Spigots and Clamps for Balustrade and Glass Pool Installations
MYKE Technologies' Spigots and Clamps offer a new way of providing a secure hold up of the fence, rail, or panel for Balustrade and Glass Pool installations. - April 15, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies is Launching a New Product, the GN Trays
MYKE Technologies is launching a new product today, the GN Trays. Its unique sizes allows nesting, making them stackable thus providing for ease of use and much more, saving storage space. - April 05, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
B2K, a Korean Company Specialized in Producing Stainless Steel Wire Based on the Latest Facilities and Technology, Will Strengthen Marketing Toward the Global Market
Company has been manufacturing spring wire, cold heading wire, free machining wire and roping wire and has expanded its production facilities for ultra-fine spring wire, since established in 2000. - August 13, 2021 - B2K Co., Ltd.
Guotai Launches an Entire New Series of Aluminum Profile Doors and Windows in 2021
Anhui Guotai Aluminium Co. Ltd. is expanding its Aluminum profile line in 2021 by launching a new series of robust and high-strength Aluminum profile doors and windows. This new launch, introduced by the Aluminum profile supplier, has a wide variety, including the sliding door, window profiles, and casement doors. - June 20, 2021 - Anhui Guotai Aluminum Company Limited
Moffitt Corporation Adds Innovation to Ventilation with 3 New Products
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. (Moffitt) today announced that they are ready to launch three new products into the industrial and commercial marketplace. These products complement the Moffitt message of Natural Ventilation Solutions as they each promote a better work environment by reducing... - February 05, 2021 - Moffitt Corporation
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals
MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Northern States Metals to Attend Lightfair International in Chicago, IL
Northern States Metals, a leader in the aluminum extrusion industry for nearly 50 years and one-stop full service provider of custom aluminum extruded parts and products, will attend Lightfair International which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 8th to the... - May 03, 2018 - Northern States Metals
Northern States Metals Names New CEO
The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today... - August 26, 2017 - Northern States Metals
Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line
Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell
Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Publishes a Die Casting Infographic
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the die casting industry, has published a "Die casting facts" infographic, which aims to increase the awareness about this industry for the general public. - January 15, 2016 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Great Dykes Mining Company Announces Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel Project Milestone Pass
US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit, which allows foundries to control the most important variables in the die casting process and enables the automatic discarding of parts that do not meet the defined tolerances. - September 20, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Increases the Productivity of Its Trimming Presses
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new models of trimming presses, which feature a parts extractor tray new movement system, which allows a faster working speed and therefore, a reduction of parts production cycle. - August 07, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its New Website
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of cold chamber high pressure die casting machines, has announced the launching of its new website: www.pretransadiecasting.com - July 22, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager
Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation
Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents
Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc.
CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers
Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection
Precison Metalsmiths, Inc. New President
Mr. David Dolata, Owner & CEO of Precision Metalsmiths, Inc, (PMI) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Racco has accepted the position of President of the company. Mr. Racco brings many years of experience in new business development, strategic planning and strong leadership capabilities. Mr. - May 28, 2011 - Precision Metalsmiths, Inc.
Knight Electronics Helps OEMs Focus on Bottom Line with Expanded Value-Added Services
Value-added services significantly reduce production lead time and product cost - July 31, 2010 - Knight Electronics
Bud Industries Offers Design Guide for NEMA-Rated Electronic Enclosures
Bud’s 28-page “Enclosure Design Tips Handbook” is available free of charge to help electronic system designers select the most cost effective cabinet rack, server rack, NEMA box, or other electronics enclosures. - July 21, 2010 - Bud Industries
Fort Wayne Based Company American Wire Rope & Sling to Purchase Business Assets of Material Handling Equipment Corporation
American Wire Rope & Sling (AWRS) announced today it has reached terms to acquire the business assets of Fort Wayne based Material Handling Equipment Corporation (MHEC) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will allow AWRS to strengthen and diversify its services and product offerings to current customers, as well as significantly broaden its customer base in the Midwest. - May 19, 2010 - American Wire Rope and Sling
Silver Recycling Company to Cease Operations
The Board of Directors of the Silver Recycling Company Inc. has concluded that the Company’s financial condition no longer makes it a viable going concern and has determined to cease all business operations effective immediately. The company’s inability to meet its financial... - August 27, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company
American Wire Rope & Sling is Selected as a Top 10 Finalist in the Dell / NFIB Small Business Excellence Award Contest
Dell/NFIB announced 10 U.S. finalists for the Sixth Annual Dell/NFIB Small Business Excellence Award. American Wire Rope & Sling is one of these finalists and here is what was said about them: In an industry still using paper and pen to conduct inspections and inventory, American Wire Rope & Sling of Fort Wayne, IN, uses barcoding and RFID for more efficient inventory control and inspections, to better track repairs in cooperation with OSHA requirements, improve productivity and save money. - July 13, 2009 - American Wire Rope and Sling
New Hampshire Machining Company Latva Machine Inc Presents an Interesting Solution to Economic Slump: Southern Expansion
Latva Machine Inc has a unique way to beat a tough economic climate. Their solution? Expand. It’s not quite Manifest Destiny, but Latva Machine Inc recently signaled their southern expansion with the acquisition of an Alabama machining facility specializing in production of machined castings, forgings, and extrusions. - July 08, 2009 - Latva Machine Inc
The Silver Recycling Company Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report
The Silver Recycling Company (TSR - TSX venture) (ETR:YRE) (PINK:TSRCF) is providing its second Default Status Report in accordance with National Policy 12-203: Cease Trade Orders for Continuous DisclosureDefaults ("NP 12-203)- March 6, 2009, the Corporationannounced that it expected there... - June 20, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company
Scrap Aluminum Processors Opens New Store on the Southside
Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. expands withe Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc. Local based recycling company expands its operation to the Southside of Jacksonville. Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida is proud to announce the grand opening of their second store, Scrap... - January 23, 2009 - Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc.
From the Bronze Age to the Age of Technology; How One Business is Spanning the Gap
After 17 years as a traditional bronze casting foundry, Carolina Bronze, located in Seagrove, NC, has decided to expand and update their services to meet the needs of sculptors in the 21st century. In addition to adding state of the art technology, including 3D laser scanning, 3D imaging and large... - August 15, 2008 - Carolina Bronze Sculpture