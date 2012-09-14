PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Northern States Metals to Attend Lightfair International in Chicago, IL Northern States Metals, a leader in the aluminum extrusion industry for nearly 50 years and one-stop full service provider of custom aluminum extruded parts and products, will attend Lightfair International which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 8th to the 10th. Northern... - May 03, 2018 - Northern States Metals

Northern States Metals Names New CEO The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today announced... - August 26, 2017 - Northern States Metals

Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

Pretransa Die Casting Machines Publishes a Die Casting Infographic Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the die casting industry, has published a "Die casting facts" infographic, which aims to increase the awareness about this industry for the general public. - January 15, 2016 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines

Great Dykes Mining Company Announces Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel Project Milestone Pass US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd

Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit, which allows foundries to control the most important variables in the die casting process and enables the automatic discarding of parts that do not meet the defined tolerances. - September 20, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines

Pretransa Die Casting Machines Increases the Productivity of Its Trimming Presses Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new models of trimming presses, which feature a parts extractor tray new movement system, which allows a faster working speed and therefore, a reduction of parts production cycle. - August 07, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines

Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its New Website Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of cold chamber high pressure die casting machines, has announced the launching of its new website: www.pretransadiecasting.com - July 22, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines

Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation

Kripke Promotes 3 to Vice Presidents Kripke Enterprises, Inc. (KEI) a nonferrous metal brokerage based in Toledo, Ohio is pleased to announce the promotion of three new vice presidents: Andy Golding, of Toledo Ohio has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Marvin Finkelstein of Boca Raton, Florida has been promoted to... - January 09, 2015 - Kripke Enterprises, Inc.

CopperSmith’s Unique Collection Wins with Consumers Diverse products lines, and innovative tarnish and patina processes lead to exploding sales in copper industry. - April 01, 2013 - CopperSmith Collection

Precison Metalsmiths, Inc. New President Mr. David Dolata, Owner & CEO of Precision Metalsmiths, Inc, (PMI) is pleased to announce that Mr. James Racco has accepted the position of President of the company. Mr. Racco brings many years of experience in new business development, strategic planning and strong leadership capabilities. Mr. Racco... - May 28, 2011 - Precision Metalsmiths, Inc.

Knight Electronics Helps OEMs Focus on Bottom Line with Expanded Value-Added Services Value-added services significantly reduce production lead time and product cost - July 31, 2010 - Knight Electronics

Bud Industries Offers Design Guide for NEMA-Rated Electronic Enclosures Bud’s 28-page “Enclosure Design Tips Handbook” is available free of charge to help electronic system designers select the most cost effective cabinet rack, server rack, NEMA box, or other electronics enclosures. - July 21, 2010 - Bud Industries

Fort Wayne Based Company American Wire Rope & Sling to Purchase Business Assets of Material Handling Equipment Corporation American Wire Rope & Sling (AWRS) announced today it has reached terms to acquire the business assets of Fort Wayne based Material Handling Equipment Corporation (MHEC) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will allow AWRS to strengthen and diversify its services and product offerings to current customers, as well as significantly broaden its customer base in the Midwest. - May 19, 2010 - American Wire Rope and Sling

Silver Recycling Company to Cease Operations The Board of Directors of the Silver Recycling Company Inc. has concluded that the Company’s financial condition no longer makes it a viable going concern and has determined to cease all business operations effective immediately. The company’s inability to meet its financial commitments... - August 27, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company

American Wire Rope & Sling is Selected as a Top 10 Finalist in the Dell / NFIB Small Business Excellence Award Contest Dell/NFIB announced 10 U.S. finalists for the Sixth Annual Dell/NFIB Small Business Excellence Award. American Wire Rope & Sling is one of these finalists and here is what was said about them: In an industry still using paper and pen to conduct inspections and inventory, American Wire Rope & Sling of Fort Wayne, IN, uses barcoding and RFID for more efficient inventory control and inspections, to better track repairs in cooperation with OSHA requirements, improve productivity and save money. - July 13, 2009 - American Wire Rope and Sling

New Hampshire Machining Company Latva Machine Inc Presents an Interesting Solution to Economic Slump: Southern Expansion Latva Machine Inc has a unique way to beat a tough economic climate. Their solution? Expand. It’s not quite Manifest Destiny, but Latva Machine Inc recently signaled their southern expansion with the acquisition of an Alabama machining facility specializing in production of machined castings, forgings, and extrusions. - July 08, 2009 - Latva Machine Inc

The Silver Recycling Company Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report The Silver Recycling Company (TSR - TSX venture) (ETR:YRE) (PINK:TSRCF) is providing its second Default Status Report in accordance with National Policy 12-203: Cease Trade Orders for Continuous DisclosureDefaults ("NP 12-203)- March 6, 2009, the Corporationannounced that it expected there would... - June 20, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company

Scrap Aluminum Processors Opens New Store on the Southside Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. expands withe Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc. Local based recycling company expands its operation to the Southside of Jacksonville. Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida is proud to announce the grand opening of their second store, Scrap Aluminum... - January 23, 2009 - Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc.