Dell/NFIB announced 10 U.S. finalists for the Sixth Annual Dell/NFIB Small Business Excellence Award. American Wire Rope & Sling is one of these finalists and here is what was said about them: In an industry still using paper and pen to conduct inspections and inventory, American Wire Rope & Sling of Fort Wayne, IN, uses barcoding and RFID for more efficient inventory control and inspections, to better track repairs in cooperation with OSHA requirements, improve productivity and save money. - July 13, 2009 - American Wire Rope and Sling