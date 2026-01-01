Company Profiles Hane Instruments Ltd Hane Instruments are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers based in Slough with a paint finishing plant in Bognor Regis. IPPSA IPPSA has been formed to accelerate the knowledge base and application of advanced planning and scheduling technologies. Our mission is to provide an awarness of the benefits in moving to Finite... JC Engineering Products JC Engineering Products provide precision sheet metal fabrication and powder coating services to industry across the South of England, specialising in electronic enclosures, electrical casings,... Metal Colours Limited Metal Colours, provide zinc-nickel plating, electrophoretic painting and powder coating services to the manufacturing and automotive industries from their purpose built 3600m2 facility in Slough, UK. Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd provide powder coating and stove enamelling services to industry. Based in Berkshire they operate two large box ovens suitable for jobs up to 7m long and 2.4m wide. Vision Engraving Systems Vision Engraving & Routing Systems manufactures a complete line of computerized marking systems. With over 30 years in the industry, Vision offers a wide range of engraving and routing systems...