PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

NEW VE 810 S5 Engraver with V-Touch Technology Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new VE 810 S5 engraving machine. The VE 810 S5 is equipped with V-Touch Technology a multi-functional touch enabled display. - January 19, 2019 - Vision Engraving Systems

FineMIM Has Produced Ultra Thin Metal Fan Blades Utilizing the Metal Injection Molding Process Utilizing a Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process, FineMIM has developed and produced ultra thin integrally-molded metal fan blades for the laptops. This design allows for greater airflow, additional blades and a more aerodynamic airstream. To improve the ability of laptops to keep hardware cool under... - January 10, 2019 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.

FineMIM Adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding to Its MIM Capabilities FineMIM adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding (TiMIM) capabilities to its MIM portfolio of materials that include stainless steels, alloys and ceramics in China. - December 31, 2018 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.

New Express S5 Small Engraving Machine Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new Express S5 Small Engraving Machine with V-Touch Technology. A user friendly, multi-functional touch-enabled display. - December 21, 2018 - Vision Engraving Systems

Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Announces the Addition of New and Increased Cutting Capabilities Ace added a Precision Cutback Saw System designed for production cutting of bars or extrusions to close tolerances. The system uses a computer controlled back–gauge for accurate sawing performance and improved throughput. - December 12, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.

Ace Anodizing Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc., a world leader in anodizing and coating services announces that they have been certified under ISO 9001:2015. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind. It focuses on quality management systems and... - November 03, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.

Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Plays Role in Starbucks, Milan, Italy Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. is proud to announce that many of their powder coated parts are being used in the new Starbucks Rotisserie that just opened in Milan, Italy. “Almost everywhere you look in the new roasting facility you can spot our parts,” said Mike Battaglia, VP of... - November 03, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.

Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Plant Expansion Underway Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Is happy to announce their long awaited plant expansion is well underway with a projected move in date sometime in Q1 of 2018. The addition will bring total plant square footage to upwards of 80,000 sq. ft. The expansion will allow for the addition of long length... - February 11, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.

Vision Engraving & Routing Systems Offers 2 Phase Black Box Brand Vacuums Vision Engraving & Routing Systems partners with Black Box Vacuum Systems to offer 2 phase Black Box vacuums for their CNC router vacuum tables. - December 14, 2017 - Vision Engraving Systems

New Laser System Cuts Through Challenges Facing Medium Sized Manufacturing & Fabricating Laser Photonics Corporation announced the newest member of the Titan Series of large format fiber laser cutting systems, the Titan Express. The innovative fiber laser cutting system gives small to mid-size manufacturing the agility and responsiveness never before seen in a size that fits a smaller facility and a smaller budget. The Titan Express is equipped with a high-power, energy efficient fiber laser and an advanced direct drive motion control platform. - November 22, 2017 - Laser Photonics

Axalta and Stroud Water Research Center Host a Day of Education for Budding STEM Scholars The program took place at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. - October 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse

Axalta Expands Its Tufcote Economy Series with Epoxy Products for the Industrial Market Topcoat designed for use on surfaces susceptible to weathering and corrosion. - October 12, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Central Aluminum Supply Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Dover International Speedway Axalta Coating Systems partnered with Central Aluminum Supply for the JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme at Dover International Speedway. Central Aluminum Supply was featured as the primary sponsor on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron on Saturday, September 30, 2017. - October 11, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta to Attend Mack and Volvo Trucks UPTIME Event in Florida NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon to Engage with Dealership Attendees. - September 29, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Features Coating Solutions at North American Commercial Vehicle Show Axalta supplies coatings to six of the seven Class 8 heavy duty truck manufacturers in North America. - September 22, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Broadens Its Industrial Tufcote Brand with New Economy Product Lines New VT Alkyd and Acrylic Alkyd Primer and Topcoats Designed to Deliver Good Corrosion Resistance and Color Retention Properties - September 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Coating Systems Responds to Hurricane Harvey Donations to relief fund will benefit Houston-based employees affected by the storm. - September 08, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Introduces New Architectural Shade to Alesta AR500 Product Line Powder coating provides silver metallic finish and delivers gloss retention. - September 01, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

2017 PCI/Axalta Scholarship Recipient Announced Scholarship Advances Powder Coating Technologies and Nurtures Future Industry Growth. - August 25, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems Featured at Bristol Motor Speedway ETAS is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron. - August 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Adds Non-Slip Powder Coating to Alesta Product Line New Powder Coating Enhances Traction on Slip-Prone Surfaces - August 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Marketing Manager Named to 40 Under 40 List Designation is awarded to exceptional professionals who benefit their company and help advance the finishing industry. - August 13, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Boosts Refinish Learning and Developing Offering in United States and Canada Live virtual training and a refined Master Certification program are available. - August 11, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car Revealed Live on QVC from Axalta’s Customer Experience Center Paint scheme will be featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Earnhardt's final start as a full-time NASCAR® Cup Series driver November 19, 2017. - August 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Brings Kids Coloring Contest to CAR Management Briefing Seminars Activity gives event attendees' family members a chance to win a prize. - July 30, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Peerless Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Peerless is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' car driven by William Byron. - July 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Introduces Latest Addition to Internal Pipe Coating Line The thermosetting epoxy powder is designed to provide chemical resistance in temperatures up to 150oC. - July 14, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Vorteq Coil Finishers Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway Vorteq Coil Finishers has rebranded around the core values of strength and momentum. - July 13, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Exhibits Wood Coating Portfolio at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas NASCAR Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Greet Attendees and Sign Autographs - July 12, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Mansea Metal Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Kentucky Speedway Sponsorship opportunity coincides with Mansea's 10-year anniversary. - July 09, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Launches Corlar 3.5 PR and Corlar 3.0 PR High Solids Epoxy Primers for Multiple Markets Agriculture, Construction and Earth Moving Equipment Markets benefit from new products - May 28, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Expertise on Display at FOCUS Conference Conference located at Michigan State University Education Center - May 06, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Opens Americas Technology Center for Next Generation Coatings Development at Michigan Facility ATC serves Western Hemisphere customers - May 05, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta and NASCAR Legends to Open New Customer Experience Center Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will host a press conference and offer tours of its extensive new Customer Experience Center on May 16, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Charlie Shaver, Axalta Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Carr, Axalta... - May 04, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta to Dedicate "Americas Technology Center" for Coatings Development at Michigan Facility Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will hold a grand opening event of its Americas Technology Center (ATC) May 2, 2017, at 1 p.m., during a ceremony inside its Mount Clemens, Michigan, manufacturing and research facility. The ATC project was an 18-month... - April 28, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Dazzles with Past and Present Ford GT Colors Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is honored to have sponsored the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Detroit section event on April 5, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. The event highlighted an iconic American supercar, the Ford GT. To celebrate... - April 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Schedules First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2017 financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Charles W. Shaver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert W. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the... - April 19, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Showcases Colorful, Durable Imron Elite Coatings at ExpoCam Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will showcase its premium commercial brand of Imron Elite polyurethane coatings for fleet vehicles, body builders and heavy duty trucks at ExpoCam held April 20-22, 2017 at Place Bonaventure in Montreal, Quebec. Axalta invites... - April 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, partnered with Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo for the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme. Priefert will be the primary sponsor featured on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday,... - April 15, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Takes a Quantum Leap with New AcquireTM Quantum EFX Spectrophotometer Updated Tool Integrates Seamlessly into Acquire Color System Designed to Boost Body Shop Productivity. - April 14, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Coating Systems Continues Partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles Partnership recognizes outstanding STEM teachers in the Greater Philadelphia area. - April 09, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Coating Systems Recognized by General Motors as a 2016 Supplier of the Year Winner Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, March 31, in Orlando, Florida. GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15... - April 08, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta to Promote Architectural Coatings Advancements at Facades+ New York Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to exhibit at and sponsor the Facades+ conference presented by The Architect's Newspaper in New York City from April 6-7. Facades+ provides a forum for inspiration, learning and collaboration for architects, engineers,... - April 07, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Launches Imron 8460S Clearcoat for Commercial Transportation Market Continuing its tradition of developing next-generation high performance coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently introduced Imron Elite 8460S Clearcoat - its newest premium clearcoat for commercial vehicle customers in North America. Imron Elite... - April 05, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Experts Discuss Coatings Solutions at Work Truck Show Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will feature its Imron® Elite and EliteShield XPC coatings at North America’s largest work truck event, the National Truck Equipment Association’s (NTEA) Work Truck Show, held at the Indiana Convention Center... - March 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Coating Systems to Present Nap-Gard Advancements at NACE Corrosion 2017 Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will showcase its pipeline industry coating solutions at the upcoming NACE Corrosion conference and exposition on March 26-30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Axalta representatives will be available at booth #1621 to share... - March 17, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Introduces New Imron 3.1 HG-D + Direct-to-Metal Coating Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently introduced Imron® 3.1 HG-D™ +, a new premium quality, high gloss acrylic polyurethane direct-to-metal (DTM) coating that broadens Axalta’s DTM product offering for industrial customers in North America. The... - February 22, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial

Axalta Experts to Talk Trailer Coatings at Manufacturer Convention Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will attend the 29th National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM) Annual Convention and Trade Show in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, February 15-17, 2017. Stop by booths 628 and 630 to participate in a "shooting... - February 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial