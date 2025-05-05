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Within Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, & Allied Activities
Veterans Metal LLC Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Veteran
Veterans Metal LLC proudly announces the addition of Jesse French to its esteemed leadership team as the General Manager to helm the company’s growth through quality strategy. With close to two decades of dedicated experience in the metal finishing industry, Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge... - May 05, 2025 - Veterans Metal
AOTCO Metal Finishing Acquires Modern Metal Finishing
AOTCO Metal Finishing, a Massachusetts-based national leader in electroplating, anodizing, and other surface finishing services, announced its strategic acquisition of Connecticut-based Modern Metal Finishing (MMF), further enhancing AOTCO's portfolio with MMF's expert anodizing services. This allows AOTCO to better service customers in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AOTCO is NADCAP and ISO 13485 accredited, ITAR registered, and serves North America's advanced manufacturers. - June 22, 2023 - AOTCO Metal Finishing
Introducing Cleantech™ Laser Blaster Cabinet Class 1 OSHA and FDA Compliant
Laser Photonics Expands Its Laser Cleaning Portfolio - January 17, 2020 - Laser Photonics
Laser Photonics Introduces Jobsite Laser Blaster
Jobsite Laser Blaster is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of Laser Photonics’ commitment to deliver the latest most sophisticated products in the industry. - January 09, 2020 - Laser Photonics
NEW VE 810 S5 Engraver with V-Touch Technology
Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new VE 810 S5 engraving machine. The VE 810 S5 is equipped with V-Touch Technology a multi-functional touch enabled display. - January 19, 2019 - Vision Engraving Systems
FineMIM Has Produced Ultra Thin Metal Fan Blades Utilizing the Metal Injection Molding Process
Utilizing a Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process, FineMIM has developed and produced ultra thin integrally-molded metal fan blades for the laptops. This design allows for greater airflow, additional blades and a more aerodynamic airstream. To improve the ability of laptops to keep hardware cool... - January 10, 2019 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.
FineMIM Adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding to Its MIM Capabilities
FineMIM adds Titanium Metal Injection Molding (TiMIM) capabilities to its MIM portfolio of materials that include stainless steels, alloys and ceramics in China. - December 31, 2018 - FineMIM Tech Co., Ltd.
New Express S5 Small Engraving Machine
Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new Express S5 Small Engraving Machine with V-Touch Technology. A user friendly, multi-functional touch-enabled display. - December 21, 2018 - Vision Engraving Systems
Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Announces the Addition of New and Increased Cutting Capabilities
Ace added a Precision Cutback Saw System designed for production cutting of bars or extrusions to close tolerances. The system uses a computer controlled back–gauge for accurate sawing performance and improved throughput. - December 12, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.
Ace Anodizing Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc., a world leader in anodizing and coating services announces that they have been certified under ISO 9001:2015. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind. It focuses on quality management systems... - November 03, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.
Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Plays Role in Starbucks, Milan, Italy
Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. is proud to announce that many of their powder coated parts are being used in the new Starbucks Rotisserie that just opened in Milan, Italy. “Almost everywhere you look in the new roasting facility you can spot our parts,” said Mike Battaglia, VP... - November 03, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.
Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Plant Expansion Underway
Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc. Is happy to announce their long awaited plant expansion is well underway with a projected move in date sometime in Q1 of 2018. The addition will bring total plant square footage to upwards of 80,000 sq. ft. The expansion will allow for the addition of long... - February 11, 2018 - Ace Anodizing & Impregnating, Inc.
Vision Engraving & Routing Systems Offers 2 Phase Black Box Brand Vacuums
Vision Engraving & Routing Systems partners with Black Box Vacuum Systems to offer 2 phase Black Box vacuums for their CNC router vacuum tables. - December 14, 2017 - Vision Engraving Systems
New Laser System Cuts Through Challenges Facing Medium Sized Manufacturing & Fabricating
Laser Photonics Corporation announced the newest member of the Titan Series of large format fiber laser cutting systems, the Titan Express. The innovative fiber laser cutting system gives small to mid-size manufacturing the agility and responsiveness never before seen in a size that fits a smaller facility and a smaller budget. The Titan Express is equipped with a high-power, energy efficient fiber laser and an advanced direct drive motion control platform. - November 22, 2017 - Laser Photonics
Axalta and Stroud Water Research Center Host a Day of Education for Budding STEM Scholars
The program took place at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. - October 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers
The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse
Axalta Expands Its Tufcote Economy Series with Epoxy Products for the Industrial Market
Topcoat designed for use on surfaces susceptible to weathering and corrosion. - October 12, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Central Aluminum Supply Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Dover International Speedway
Axalta Coating Systems partnered with Central Aluminum Supply for the JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme at Dover International Speedway. Central Aluminum Supply was featured as the primary sponsor on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron on Saturday, September 30, 2017. - October 11, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta to Attend Mack and Volvo Trucks UPTIME Event in Florida
NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon to Engage with Dealership Attendees. - September 29, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Features Coating Solutions at North American Commercial Vehicle Show
Axalta supplies coatings to six of the seven Class 8 heavy duty truck manufacturers in North America. - September 22, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Broadens Its Industrial Tufcote Brand with New Economy Product Lines
New VT Alkyd and Acrylic Alkyd Primer and Topcoats Designed to Deliver Good Corrosion Resistance and Color Retention Properties - September 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Responds to Hurricane Harvey
Donations to relief fund will benefit Houston-based employees affected by the storm. - September 08, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Introduces New Architectural Shade to Alesta AR500 Product Line
Powder coating provides silver metallic finish and delivers gloss retention. - September 01, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
2017 PCI/Axalta Scholarship Recipient Announced
Scholarship Advances Powder Coating Technologies and Nurtures Future Industry Growth. - August 25, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems Featured at Bristol Motor Speedway
ETAS is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron. - August 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Adds Non-Slip Powder Coating to Alesta Product Line
New Powder Coating Enhances Traction on Slip-Prone Surfaces - August 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Marketing Manager Named to 40 Under 40 List
Designation is awarded to exceptional professionals who benefit their company and help advance the finishing industry. - August 13, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Boosts Refinish Learning and Developing Offering in United States and Canada
Live virtual training and a refined Master Certification program are available. - August 11, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car Revealed Live on QVC from Axalta’s Customer Experience Center
Paint scheme will be featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Earnhardt's final start as a full-time NASCAR® Cup Series driver November 19, 2017. - August 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Brings Kids Coloring Contest to CAR Management Briefing Seminars
Activity gives event attendees' family members a chance to win a prize. - July 30, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Peerless Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Peerless is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' car driven by William Byron. - July 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Introduces Latest Addition to Internal Pipe Coating Line
The thermosetting epoxy powder is designed to provide chemical resistance in temperatures up to 150oC. - July 14, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Vorteq Coil Finishers Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway
Vorteq Coil Finishers has rebranded around the core values of strength and momentum. - July 13, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Exhibits Wood Coating Portfolio at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas
NASCAR Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Greet Attendees and Sign Autographs - July 12, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Mansea Metal Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Kentucky Speedway
Sponsorship opportunity coincides with Mansea's 10-year anniversary. - July 09, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Launches Corlar 3.5 PR and Corlar 3.0 PR High Solids Epoxy Primers for Multiple Markets
Agriculture, Construction and Earth Moving Equipment Markets benefit from new products - May 28, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Expertise on Display at FOCUS Conference
Conference located at Michigan State University Education Center - May 06, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Opens Americas Technology Center for Next Generation Coatings Development at Michigan Facility
ATC serves Western Hemisphere customers - May 05, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta and NASCAR Legends to Open New Customer Experience Center
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will host a press conference and offer tours of its extensive new Customer Experience Center on May 16, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Charlie Shaver, Axalta Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Carr,... - May 04, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta to Dedicate "Americas Technology Center" for Coatings Development at Michigan Facility
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will hold a grand opening event of its Americas Technology Center (ATC) May 2, 2017, at 1 p.m., during a ceremony inside its Mount Clemens, Michigan, manufacturing and research facility. The ATC project was an... - April 28, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Dazzles with Past and Present Ford GT Colors
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is honored to have sponsored the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Detroit section event on April 5, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. The event highlighted an iconic American supercar, the Ford GT. To... - April 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Schedules First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2017 financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Charles W. Shaver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert W. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review... - April 19, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Showcases Colorful, Durable Imron Elite Coatings at ExpoCam
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will showcase its premium commercial brand of Imron Elite polyurethane coatings for fleet vehicles, body builders and heavy duty trucks at ExpoCam held April 20-22, 2017 at Place Bonaventure in Montreal, Quebec. Axalta... - April 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, partnered with Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo for the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme. Priefert will be the primary sponsor featured on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron at Texas Motor Speedway on... - April 15, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Takes a Quantum Leap with New AcquireTM Quantum EFX Spectrophotometer
Updated Tool Integrates Seamlessly into Acquire Color System Designed to Boost Body Shop Productivity. - April 14, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Continues Partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles
Partnership recognizes outstanding STEM teachers in the Greater Philadelphia area. - April 09, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Recognized by General Motors as a 2016 Supplier of the Year Winner
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, March 31, in Orlando, Florida. GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from... - April 08, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta to Promote Architectural Coatings Advancements at Facades+ New York
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to exhibit at and sponsor the Facades+ conference presented by The Architect's Newspaper in New York City from April 6-7. Facades+ provides a forum for inspiration, learning and collaboration for architects,... - April 07, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Launches Imron 8460S Clearcoat for Commercial Transportation Market
Continuing its tradition of developing next-generation high performance coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently introduced Imron Elite 8460S Clearcoat - its newest premium clearcoat for commercial vehicle customers in North America. Imron... - April 05, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Experts Discuss Coatings Solutions at Work Truck Show
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will feature its Imron® Elite and EliteShield XPC coatings at North America’s largest work truck event, the National Truck Equipment Association’s (NTEA) Work Truck Show, held at the Indiana Convention... - March 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial