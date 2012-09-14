Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
>
Machinery Manufacturing
>
Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
> Textile Machinery Manufacturing
Textile Machinery Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Textile Machinery Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
H H Traders
Karachi, Pakistan
H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts. With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders...
Shaoxing Sanfang Textile Machinery Co., ...
Shaoxing, China
Fancy yarn crochet machine ,lace crochet machine ,embroidery crochet machine ,bobbin winder, twisting machine ,winder,covering machine ,mixing...
Companies 1 - 2 of 2
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help