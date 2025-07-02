Recent Headlines
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
AmadeTech Introduces a New Set of IP Water Resistance Test Equipment
Water resistance is a key feature for many electronic products, especially those that are exposed to outdoor or humid environments. However, how can you ensure that your products meet the required standards of water resistance and can withstand different levels of water exposure? This is where new... - May 04, 2023 - Amade Technology
Suntech Rapier Loom Will Enter the Carbon Fiber Era in the Future
As a leader in the loom industry, Suntech will break through the ST series of high-speed rapier looms in 2021, positioning its strategic plan in the manufacture of special fabric looms. In today's high-speed industrialization, the uses of carbon fiber are becoming diversified. In applications that require high temperature and high physical stability, carbon fiber composites have irreplaceable advantages. - December 30, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Landtop's Professional After-Sales Team of Engineers Provides Customers with Online and Offline After-Sales Technical Guidance Service
Landtop is the farm brand of Zhejiang Strength Group. To make the planting and harvesting activities of enterprises and farms easier and more efficient. Landtop's professional after-sales team of engineers provides customers with online and offline after-sales technical guidance services. - December 29, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Rapier Loom Solves Many Problems in the Loom Industry
In early 2021, Suntech launched the ST weaving machine series. After nearly a year of product change and optimization, the ST loom series solved many stubborn problems in the loom industry. - December 23, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Successfully Developed the New Fiber Material Weaving Machine
In June 2021, Suntech officially issued a document stating that the Strength Institute has developed a carbon fiber loom. Suntech's ST series weaving machines have added new members. The emergence of carbon fiber looms shows that Suntech intends to expand into a larger field of looms. Because fiber... - December 21, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
LANDTOP Put the New Generation Series of Agricultural Machinery on the Market
Strength Group agricultural machinery products that LANDTOP put new generation series of agricultural machinery on the market which meet the new needs of agriculture. LANDTOP offer a variety of engines to respond to the needs of all customers. - December 15, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Sunetch Textile Machinery Develops New Generation Nonwoven Lines to Make Sure That the Thickness of Non-Woven Fabrics More Uniform
Sunetch Textile Machinery develops new generation nonwoven lines with spinneret design, drawing system, coordinated control of drafting wind and diffusion wind system to solve the problem of Spunbond Production Uniformity. - December 14, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Jacquard Loom to Help Textile Production
The jacquard machine is a large modern weaving machine used to weave all kinds of jacquard decorative fabrics, high-grade curtain fabrics, sofa cloth and trademarks, and other complex patterns. With the continuous development of the social economy, the demand for jacquard fabrics is also increasing, and the requirements for efficiency and quality of rapier jacquard looms are also getting higher and higher. - December 13, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
3 Weapons of Suntech Spunmelt Nonwoven Line Selling Well in the Market
Suntech has developed and produced smart spunmelt machines with 50 years of design experience and technology precipitation. Not only can it achieve high-efficiency and high-quality production, but it can also be customized according to user needs to meet various spunmelt fabric production needs and provides a 12-month warranty. - November 29, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech's ST Series Weaving Machines Solve Problems in the Loom Industry
In early 2021, Suntech launched ST series weaving machines. This marks Suntech's entry into the loom industry. Suntech has been deeply involved in textile finishing equipment for a long time. This expansion to looms also stems from the innovation of textile machinery equipment and the accumulation of customers over the years. Textile finishing equipment and looms are inherently closely linked, so Suntech's decision is even handier. - November 26, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Sustainable Nonwoven Fabric Machine Innovation – Suntech’s New Product Launch
Suntech won authoritative technical certification in the nonwoven fabric machinery market. - November 23, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
SUNTECH Textile Machinery Successfully Developed a New Generation of Non-Woven Equipment Equipped with a Control System
SUNTECH Textile Machinery non-woven equipment now also adopts a unique PLC control system. The PLC programming control system adopts a modular design idea. - October 28, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
How Does Suntech Avoid the Wear of the Sword Head of the Rapier Loom?
Suntech's loom machine has made great improvements in the selection of sizing material, the height of the back beam of the loom and the coating of the looming head. - October 26, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
SUNTECH Textile Machinery Issued Maintenance and Management Suggestions for Non-Woven Equipment
SUNTECH Textile Machinery issued 6 points suggestions regarding Maintenance and management suggestions for non-woven equipment. - October 20, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Enters the Field of Weaving Machines
In recent years, its subsidiary Suntech has invested capital and technology in the field of looms. Suntech made this decision because of two original reasons: 1. The loom is a closely connected product of its main series of products, just like its main cloth inspection and packaging line. Then the inspection and packaging system. 2. The market for looms in China has reached saturation, but most looms developed by Chinese manufacturers lack foreign innovative technology and high precision. - October 18, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Textile Machinery Provides Innovative Nonwoven Plant Solutions
SUNTECH STair Nonwoven offers flexible, high-performance technologies for Meltblown, Spunmelt, Spunbond and Airlaid. - October 13, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Successfully Developed STair Technology Nonwoven Machines
STair Technology is a breakthrough in non-woven technology and will represent the highest level of China's non-woven industry. - October 01, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Textile Machinery: 2 Points to Help Customers Win in the Non-Woven High-End Market
High-quality finished products ensure high added value; Suntech STar Nonwoven Line for sale; Broadens the field to seek new opportunities for development - September 29, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Successfully Developed the Fastest Weaving Machine of the ST Series
The ST-ERL-808 weaving machine is the latest achievement in the ST series; its outstanding feature is its extremely fast. It also overcomes the problem of the weaving machine starting and running slowly. Suntech has made major improvements mainly in two areas: the frame of the loom and the weft joining system. - September 25, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Launches New Rapier Loom Series
In early 2021, Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co. officially announced on its official website and social media platform that its Suntech subsidiary has launched a series of rapier looms. Strength continues the previous style, adding an automatic cloth inspection function to the traditional shuttleless loom. - September 02, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Textile Machinery Release the New Series of Diaper Machines for Sale
Now, Suntech Textile Machinery mainly provides 5 kinds of diaper machines with different shapes of end products. - August 30, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Audrey-Laure Bergenthal: Portrait of an Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry
With her connected robot-mannequin, Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, founder of the French start-up Euveka, is revolutionizing the fashion industry. - February 02, 2018 - Euveka
The French Company Euveka Awarded at the CES in Las Vegas for Its Connected Robots-Mannequins
The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world's biggest consumer tech trade show, opened on Tuesday. With four thousand exhibitors from 150 countries and nearly 200,000 visitors expected, CES has become the event not to be missed for high-tech companies, global distributors, buyers,... - January 13, 2018 - Euveka
Euveka Attends the CES Conference with Its Technological Innovation
From January 9th to 12th, 2018 Sands Expo – Level 1 – Hall G Stand 50011 - December 30, 2017 - Euveka
Euveka’s Connected Mannequins Conquer the US Market
Euveka presents its revolutionary connected mannequin designed with the express purpose of modernizing the famous static bust of couture fashion designers' studios. Founded in 2011 by Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, this innovative mannequin instantly adapts to a nearly endless array of body morphologies... - December 16, 2017 - Euveka
Frank Ma of RiCOMA International Corporation Once Again Named to the 75 Most Influential People in the Decorated Apparel Business
Frank Ma President of RiCOMA International Corporation was named to the 75 most influential people in the decorated apparel business by Stitches Magazine. Known as the Power 75 in the decorated apparel industry, this marks the 5th consecutive year that Frank has been awarded that honor. This award... - December 20, 2015 - RiCOMA International
RiCOMA Unveils New Technology at CISMA 2015
RiCOMA exhibited at the bi-annual CISMA show in Shanghai, China. Located in the E3 pavilion, RiCOMA’s booth consisted of 3,000 square feet of space and displayed more than 30 machines from various series. Over 30 management, sales, support, and technical operations personnel from... - October 07, 2015 - RiCOMA International
RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at ISS Orlando in Florida
RiCOMA International exhibits at ISS Orlando in Florida. - September 23, 2015 - RiCOMA International
RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at ISS Atlantic City in New Jersey
RiCOMA International exhibits at ISS Atlantic City in New Jersey. - March 26, 2015 - RiCOMA International
RiCOMA International is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their New Mobile Website
Mobile customers will be automatically directed to this site with no action required on their part. This new addition will make browsing the website a much better experience for RiCOMA customers who need information while using their mobile phones and devices. RiCOMA is committed to providing their... - October 17, 2014 - RiCOMA International
RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at NNEP in Nashville, TN
RiCOMA introduced its new line of iKonix heat press machines. Also featured was the new “TC” line of single head embroidery machines. These machines are available in both 12 and 15 needle models and feature RiCOMA’s new touch screen technology controller that includes many new features such as pre-programmed hoops, auto trace, and on-board lettering. - August 22, 2014 - RiCOMA International
RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at Texprocess Americas in Atlanta, GA
RiCOMA International exhibits it full line of Embroidery machines at Texprocess in Atlanta, GA. - May 29, 2014 - RiCOMA International
Pack-Smart Inc. Takes Home the Bronze at the OBAA Awards
Wendy Tilford, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, was on hand to accept, on behalf Pack-Smart Inc, the Ontario Business Achievement Awards – Market Expansion Award Bronze Medal at the 2011 OBAA Awards held on Monday night in Toronto. - October 08, 2011 - Pack-Smart Inc.
Gladding Braided Products is Expanding Manufacturing Operations with New Plant Addition
Gladding Braided Products is expanding and adding approximately 10,000 square of manufacturing space to their existing 85,000 sq. foot factory. The ground breaking took place in July 2010 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2010. - November 01, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC
Gladding Braided Products Will be Featured on the Award Winning History Channel Series Modern Marvels
Gladding Braided Products will be featured on the History Channel’s award-winning television series, Modern Marvels. The episode, slated to air in November 2010, will explore the history and manufacturing of chains, wire and rope. A three-person film crew from Half Yard Productions, a documentary film company from the New York City area, spent a day filming Gladding’s manufacturing facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC
Automatic Documentation of Operational Data for Metal Detectors
Software simplifies data documentation and saves costs. - August 07, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
Metal Detector for Transformerboard / Paperboard Detects FE 0,5 mm Particles
The German company Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has recently developed new metal detector for isolation material industry. - August 05, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
Pack-Smart Introduced New Window Affixing System at GRAPH EXPO
Pack-Smart Inc headquartered in Toronto, was among the top companies displaying finishing and printing equipment at the GRAPH EXPO 2008, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. “This was one of our best years yet, we were able to display our new Rigid Window technologies which was a big hit at... - November 07, 2008 - Pack-Smart Inc.
New Metal Detector for Wood Industry Reduces Rejection of Valuable Logs
Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has developed a new metal detector for the wood industry: Metal Shark OCTA. It reduces the rejection of valuable logs that do not contain metal pieces posing a potential danger to the saw. - November 14, 2007 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
Catch PyroPrint at FESPA Berlin 2007
PyroPrint Coming to FESPA Berlin 2007 - May 01, 2007 - PyroPrint
New Textile Printer in the Market
The latest textile jet to take the textile printing industry by storm, PyroPrint’s newly-launched PRISTINE textile printer is set to hit the market from November onwards with direct textile printing capability. Building upon ingenious direct textile printing technology, Pyro PRISTINE... - November 24, 2006 - PyroPrint
Brand New Pyro Ink Now Available in the Market
Catching on the fast train of providing reliable and quality ink solutions for printers commonly found in the market, Singapore-grown PyroPrint has developed a series of inks – Pyro Premium, Pyro Intense and Pyro Ultra, to satisfy the demands of different markets. Pyro Premium Pyro... - November 24, 2006 - PyroPrint