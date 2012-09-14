PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Audrey-Laure Bergenthal: Portrait of an Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry With her connected robot-mannequin, Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, founder of the French start-up Euveka, is revolutionizing the fashion industry. - February 02, 2018 - Euveka

The French Company Euveka Awarded at the CES in Las Vegas for Its Connected Robots-Mannequins The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world's biggest consumer tech trade show, opened on Tuesday. With four thousand exhibitors from 150 countries and nearly 200,000 visitors expected, CES has become the event not to be missed for high-tech companies, global distributors, buyers, manufacturers... - January 13, 2018 - Euveka

Euveka Attends the CES Conference with Its Technological Innovation From January 9th to 12th, 2018 Sands Expo – Level 1 – Hall G Stand 50011 - December 30, 2017 - Euveka

Euveka’s Connected Mannequins Conquer the US Market Euveka presents its revolutionary connected mannequin designed with the express purpose of modernizing the famous static bust of couture fashion designers' studios. Founded in 2011 by Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, this innovative mannequin instantly adapts to a nearly endless array of body morphologies through... - December 16, 2017 - Euveka

Frank Ma of RiCOMA International Corporation Once Again Named to the 75 Most Influential People in the Decorated Apparel Business Frank Ma President of RiCOMA International Corporation was named to the 75 most influential people in the decorated apparel business by Stitches Magazine. Known as the Power 75 in the decorated apparel industry, this marks the 5th consecutive year that Frank has been awarded that honor. This award demonstrates... - December 20, 2015 - RiCOMA International

RiCOMA Unveils New Technology at CISMA 2015 RiCOMA exhibited at the bi-annual CISMA show in Shanghai, China. Located in the E3 pavilion, RiCOMA’s booth consisted of 3,000 square feet of space and displayed more than 30 machines from various series. Over 30 management, sales, support, and technical operations personnel from RiCOMA’s... - October 07, 2015 - RiCOMA International

RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at ISS Orlando in Florida RiCOMA International exhibits at ISS Orlando in Florida. - September 23, 2015 - RiCOMA International

RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at ISS Atlantic City in New Jersey RiCOMA International exhibits at ISS Atlantic City in New Jersey. - March 26, 2015 - RiCOMA International

RiCOMA International is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Their New Mobile Website Mobile customers will be automatically directed to this site with no action required on their part. This new addition will make browsing the website a much better experience for RiCOMA customers who need information while using their mobile phones and devices. RiCOMA is committed to providing their customers... - October 17, 2014 - RiCOMA International

RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at NNEP in Nashville, TN RiCOMA introduced its new line of iKonix heat press machines. Also featured was the new “TC” line of single head embroidery machines. These machines are available in both 12 and 15 needle models and feature RiCOMA’s new touch screen technology controller that includes many new features such as pre-programmed hoops, auto trace, and on-board lettering. - August 22, 2014 - RiCOMA International

RiCOMA International Corporation Exhibits at Texprocess Americas in Atlanta, GA RiCOMA International exhibits it full line of Embroidery machines at Texprocess in Atlanta, GA. - May 29, 2014 - RiCOMA International

Pack-Smart Inc. Takes Home the Bronze at the OBAA Awards Wendy Tilford, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, was on hand to accept, on behalf Pack-Smart Inc, the Ontario Business Achievement Awards – Market Expansion Award Bronze Medal at the 2011 OBAA Awards held on Monday night in Toronto. - October 08, 2011 - Pack-Smart Inc.

Gladding Braided Products is Expanding Manufacturing Operations with New Plant Addition Gladding Braided Products is expanding and adding approximately 10,000 square of manufacturing space to their existing 85,000 sq. foot factory. The ground breaking took place in July 2010 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2010. - November 01, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC

Gladding Braided Products Will be Featured on the Award Winning History Channel Series Modern Marvels Gladding Braided Products will be featured on the History Channel’s award-winning television series, Modern Marvels. The episode, slated to air in November 2010, will explore the history and manufacturing of chains, wire and rope. A three-person film crew from Half Yard Productions, a documentary film company from the New York City area, spent a day filming Gladding’s manufacturing facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC

Automatic Documentation of Operational Data for Metal Detectors Software simplifies data documentation and saves costs. - August 07, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Metal Detector for Transformerboard / Paperboard Detects FE 0,5 mm Particles The German company Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has recently developed new metal detector for isolation material industry. - August 05, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Pack-Smart Introduced New Window Affixing System at GRAPH EXPO Pack-Smart Inc headquartered in Toronto, was among the top companies displaying finishing and printing equipment at the GRAPH EXPO 2008, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. “This was one of our best years yet, we were able to display our new Rigid Window technologies which was a big hit at the... - November 07, 2008 - Pack-Smart Inc.

New Metal Detector for Wood Industry Reduces Rejection of Valuable Logs Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has developed a new metal detector for the wood industry: Metal Shark OCTA. It reduces the rejection of valuable logs that do not contain metal pieces posing a potential danger to the saw. - November 14, 2007 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH

Catch PyroPrint at FESPA Berlin 2007 PyroPrint Coming to FESPA Berlin 2007 - May 01, 2007 - PyroPrint

New Textile Printer in the Market The latest textile jet to take the textile printing industry by storm, PyroPrint’s newly-launched PRISTINE textile printer is set to hit the market from November onwards with direct textile printing capability. Building upon ingenious direct textile printing technology, Pyro PRISTINE prints... - November 24, 2006 - PyroPrint