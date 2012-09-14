PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Food Product Machinery Manufacturing
Paper Industry Machinery Manufacturing
Plastics & Rubber Industry Machinery Manufacturing
Printing Machinery & Equipment Manufacturing
Sawmill & Woodworking Machinery Manufacturing
Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing
Textile Machinery Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Wilmington, DE
M. Davis and Sons VTi by MDavis 5th Generation Woman-Owned Industrial Construction Company 
Process Technology Process Technology Willoughby, OH
About Process Technology Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters,... 
Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC Schutte-Buffalo Hammermill, LLC Buffalo, NY
Schutte-Buffalo has been a designer and manufacturer of size reduction equipment since 1928. Our product line features 250 different models... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Agro Engineers Agro Engineers Kota, India
Manufacturers of standard and custom made Worm Gear Boxes, spur, helical, bevel and worm gears, racks, pinions, chain sprockets, worm and... 
Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. Taiping, Taiwan
AXUS, We are the professional OEM/ODM manufactory in Taiwan. We design and manufacture the Packaging Machines with high quality to Europe,... 
Bell-Mark, Inc. Bell-Mark, Inc. Pine Brook, NJ
Bell-Mark is a leader in the design & manufacture of innovative coding & printing systems to the Packaging & Converting markets. Every... 
Carbide Processors Carbide Processors Tacoma, WA
Carbide Processors is your source for quality Woodworking tools including Router Bits, Saw Blades, Drill Bits, and much more at low, budget... 
Davco Solutions Inc Davco Solutions Inc Grande Prairie, Canada
Davco Solutions Inc. is approaching the future with innovative solutions for today’s industry. The company’s 30,000 sq ft facility... 
Foodmasz Foodmasz Warsaw, Poland
Foodmasz is a supplier of food processing and packaging equipment. Machinery offered by us is build of high quality acid-proof, stainless... 
Foreign Trade Exchange Foreign Trade Exchange Westborough, MA
Global Industrial Supply Marketplace, Directory and Search Engine. Explore buyers and sellers of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery... 
Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd Melbourne, Australia
Devices and software to automate manufacturing resource planning, production control and production scheduling. Fully automated re-scheduling... 
Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd. Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd. Dalian, China
Manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine with best price and first grade quanlity. All the necessary equipment supply. 
H H Traders H H Traders Karachi, Pakistan
H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts. With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders... 
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd Hangzhou, China
Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., Ltd, is a large-scale private enterprise located in Hangzhou, China, specializing in manufacturing... 
Ningbo QiFa Bearing Co., Ltd Ningbo QiFa Bearing Co., Ltd Ningbo, China
NingBo QiFa Bearing Co.,Ltd., established in year 2000,is a enterprise which specializes in manufacturing of high precision bearing, miniature,... 
Paramount Services, Inc. Paramount Services, Inc. Hollywood, FL
PSI is a distributor of blank unique imprintables and supplies for the sublimation printing industry. Paramount Services is a manufacturer... 
Shaoxing Sanfang Textile Machinery Co., Ltd Shaoxing Sanfang Textile Machinery Co., ... Shaoxing, China
Fancy yarn crochet machine ,lace crochet machine ,embroidery crochet machine ,bobbin winder, twisting machine ,winder,covering machine ,mixing... 
SIC Industrial Marking Canada Inc. SIC Industrial Marking Canada Inc. Boucherville, Canada
SIC Marking supplies its' clients product marking and traceability systems based on the latest and most cost-efficient technologies, which... 
Tool Masters India Tool Masters India Patiala, India
exporters of Milling Cutters,Gear hobs,gear shaving and shaper cutters,broaches,reamers,end mills,side and face,convex and concave angle... 
Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) San Antonio, TX
Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) has been the premier provider of washing equipment in San Antonio for over 25 years. Since the company's... 
Companies 1 - 20 of 20 Page: 1


