Company Profiles Ionic Zone LLC Ionic Zone Air Purifiers. Ionic Zone Inc. has been a leader in the air purifier business since 2001 offering quality products at the lowest possible price. Ionic Zone is the registered... Pure Air Systems Pure Air Systems has designed and manufactured HEPA air cleaners since 1985 when the industry was still in its infancy. By dealing directly with end-use consumers, builders and contractors,... Reverse Ionizer, LLC "Key Breakthrough Revealed at Water Technologies Expo" The global pandemic has put a keen spotlight on the air people breathe and the water they consume. The World Health Organization...