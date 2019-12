COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Ionic Zone LLC Las Vegas, NV Ionic Zone Air Purifiers. Ionic Zone Inc. has been a leader in the air purifier business since 2001 offering quality products at the ... Pure Air Systems Clayton, IN Pure Air Systems has designed and manufactured HEPA air cleaners since 1985 when the industry was still in its infancy. By dealing... Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1