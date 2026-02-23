Lightair has developed the unique IonFlow air purification technology which prevents airborne spread of influenza and other viral infections. Lightair IonFlow® is the only air purification technology proven to effectively not only remove viruses from air but also to eliminate the ineffectiveness of viruses in the air according to scientific studies at Karolinska Institute and University of Linköping in Sweden published in one of the most cited scientific journals in the world. - December 01, 2015 - LIGHTAIR AB