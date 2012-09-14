PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical

Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

HPNow Selected for EUR 400,000 Investment by Innovation Fund Denmark HPNow has been selected by Innovation Fund Denmark’s highly competitive Innobooster program for a DKK 2.9M (EUR 400,000) investment for the development of its sustainable water purification technology. - June 28, 2016 - HPNow

HPNow Recognized as a Top-3 Emerging Technology by the Royal Chemical Society HPNow ApS awarded 3rd prize under the food and water category at the Royal Chemical Society Emerging Technologies Competition. - June 20, 2016 - HPNow

A Study Published in Nature Scientific Reports Shows That Lightair Prevents Airborne Transmitted Influenza Virus Infections Lightair has developed the unique IonFlow air purification technology which prevents airborne spread of influenza and other viral infections. Lightair IonFlow® is the only air purification technology proven to effectively not only remove viruses from air but also to eliminate the ineffectiveness of viruses in the air according to scientific studies at Karolinska Institute and University of Linköping in Sweden published in one of the most cited scientific journals in the world. - December 01, 2015 - LIGHTAIR AB

Coldstat Refrigeration Recognized by Green Restaurant Association New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Senville Debuts LETO and AURA Ductless Air Conditioners Senville, a leading North American manufacturer of air conditioners, recently debuted their latest series of products. The LETO and AURA Series bring the latest technology in air conditioning, cooling and heating. - December 23, 2012 - Senville

Getting the “Cold” on the Road Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Imperial Systems Reduces Risk and Engineers Dust Collection for an FRP Composites Manufacturer For over a decade, Imperial Systems, Inc. has built a reputation as a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist. - August 01, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc., Announces New Video Testimonial Release Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equiment manufacturer is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The second customer video testimonial was released on Monday. The second video features Chad Kauffman of Creative... - July 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

A New Neighborhood Location for Chicago Air Duct Cleaning Air duct cleaning patrons prefer local service. Better Air Chicago is now offering a localized service in the downtown Chicago area. This new shop will provide Better Air Chicago customers with a neighbor serving neighbor experience, addressing the needs of all customers covering just that in downtown... - July 20, 2012 - Better Air Chicago

Leveraging Technology & Teamwork: Liberty Tire Boosts Safety and Product Quality with Dust Collection System “Tire recycling – It’s just in the nature of our business that rubber dust and airborne fiber will be a challenge,” states Mark Patterson, Director of Safety and Training, Liberty Tire Recycling, Pittsburgh, PA. “Our challenges are further compounded by the regulatory environment... - June 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Coldstat Refrigeration Turns Up the Heat with New "Hot Side" Division 40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Imperial Systems Innovates with Safety Spark Detection and Quench System for Cmaxx Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector Imperial Systems, Inc., a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist, is now offering GreCon spark detection and extinguishment technology with its CMAXX line of dust and fume cartridge collector systems. “We are definitely responding... - May 04, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Coldstat Named to Manitowoc STAR Certified Service Program Commercial refrigeration company’s nomination into elite Manitowoc service program follows launch of new ice machine leasing program. - April 04, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Coldstat Refrigeration Unveils New Ice Machine Leasing Program Manitowoc, Ice-O-Matic, Scotsman & Cornelius brands available in new ice machine equipment lease plans - March 29, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Imperial Systems, Inc., Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Equipment Manufacturer Announces Video Testimonial Release Imperial Systems, Inc. is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The first of many customer video testimonials was released on Monday. The first video features Brian Holdren of Recall North Americas. Please visit www.isystemsweb.com to view... - February 03, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc., a Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Manufacturer Celebrates Their 10th Year of Business 2011 marked the 10th year of business for Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer. The company was founded in 2001 and operated as a Turn-Key Dust Collection Company. The company has grown from small player in the dust collection and air pollution control... - October 20, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Field Controls Introduces the Healthy Home System™ An Affordable Solution for Indoor Air that is Fresh, Clean, & Pure™ - October 11, 2011 - Field Controls

Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Brings Plant Up to Code The Tire Recycling Center recognized that their dust collection system did not meet NFPA Guidelines. The challenge was to utilize the existing dust collection equipment to come up with a solution to meet NFPA explosion guidelines. - October 08, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Salem & Sons Bakery Gets Cooking with Coldstat Solution New commercial ice maker helps keep production rolling. - October 05, 2011 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Clean Up Your Workplace with Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector The CMAXX Dust & Fume Cartridge Collector has 10% more filter media than other same-sized vertical cartridge collectors. The internal area of the CMAXX offers 20% more area around the filters causing more dust to drop in the hopper before attaching to the filters. Advantages: - Space Saving - Low... - September 30, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Trace Analytics Renews Contract with PADI Americas Divers worldwide use the best in compressed breathing air quality testing. PADI is no exception and they are continuing to work with Trace Analytics for analyses of breathing air. - July 21, 2011 - Trace Analytics, LLC

Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Meets and Exceeds all NFPA Guidelines The challenge was to present a dust collection system that met the tire recycling center’s needs, cleaned up the environment of the plant and complied with current NFPA standards. - June 29, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc. Has Improved the HD Pneumatic Slide Gates Design Imperial Systems, Inc. recently announced that their Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are engineered stronger and better. Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are used to control air flow and conserve energy. These gates deliver a positive shut-off to service machinery or to divert air. It operates using... - June 24, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust Collector with DeltaMAXX Filters is Performing Well Above Expectations The Precision Tooling Manufacturer has a proven track record of manufacturing high quality, precision tooling. The manufacturers’ emphasis is on customer satisfaction, quality workmanship, quick turnarounds and employee safety. The Precision Tooling Manufacturer decided to invest in a dust and fume extraction system to protect their employees from welding and cutting fumes and contacted Imperial Systems, Inc. through their website. - March 31, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc. Doubles Its Size with a New Building Expansion Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer, has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility. The new facility will total 28,000 sq. ft, and will be connected to the existing manufacturing facility and the cooperate offices. The new expansion will set... - February 11, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Local Lewisville Air Conditioning and Heating Company Southern Comfort Mechanical Gives Back Lewisville HVAC Company, Southern Comfort Mechanical, cares about the local community and they showed that care recently by donating time and expertise to Pedi Place, a local Lewisville non-profit medical office for children. Southern Comfort Mechanical maintains the Pedi Place heating and air conditioning... - May 13, 2010 - SCMDFWAIR

Lewisville Air Conditioning Company, Southern Mechanical Launches Social Networking Sites Lewisville Air Conditioning Company, Southern Comfort Mechanical announced today that it has launched several social media initiatives designed to ensure that information and insight are readily available for families and businesses. The new Southern Comfort Mechanical Facebook page, Twitter presence... - March 23, 2010 - SCMDFWAIR

Lewisville Air Conditioning and Heating Company Launches New Website Filled with Invaluable Tools for Clients Southern Comfort Mechanical recently launched its new website packed with resources and tools to assist consumers in their heating and cooling decisions. “This is just another way we are meeting our customers’ needs,” explained Laurie Fraser, a representative of the Lewisville Heating... - March 18, 2010 - SCMDFWAIR

Goettl Air Conditioning and Arizona Cardinals Partner to Bring Together Families in First Ever "Goettl Get in the Game" Contest 10 lucky winners to receive Cardinal Game Day Package along with free air conditioning maintenance contract to stay cool this summer. - September 11, 2009 - Goettl Air Conditioning

Green Joint Venture Boosts Jobs in Both U.S. and China Stirling Technology Inc. (STI) is pleased to announce it has just formed a joint venture company, the Shenyang UltimateAir® Ventilator Co. Ltd., in China, in partnership with a large Chinese real estate company and a Korean company. The joint venture was formed to manufacture and sell STI’s... - May 25, 2009 - UltimateAir, Inc.

IAQ Technology Breakthrough Whole House IAQ and Whole House Bathroom Ventilation From a Single System - March 21, 2009 - American Aldes Ventilation Corporation

New Look, New Products, New People at Leading Ventilation Manufacturer Leading Ventilation Manufacturer is growing despite the economy by anticipating new codes and staying one step ahead. - January 18, 2009 - American Aldes Ventilation Corporation

Reverse-Air Baghouse for the Ethanol Industry by Imperial Systems, Inc. Ethanol producers are constantly faced with stringent air quality regulations that must be addressed before a plant can be constructed. However, operating producers are becoming more mindful of internal pollutants such as dust that can cause asset degradation and health risks to employees. - December 18, 2008 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Fläkt Woods Group to Aquire SEMCO Incorporated Fläkt Woods Group and SEMCO Incorporated announced today the signing of an agreement by which SEMCO's shareholders are selling the company to the Fläkt Woods Group headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. - October 10, 2007 - SEMCO

Focus on Bacteria and Mold Remediation New owner of Pure Air Systems, Inc. places more emphasis on the bacteria and mold removal capabilities of HEPA air filtration technology. - August 31, 2006 - Pure Air Systems

HEPA Air Filters Now Available Online Conveniently available from their website, Pure Air Systems, Inc. now makes it easy for owners of HEPA indoor air purifiers to obtain replacement HEPA air filters. By ordering them now, they will be ready for regular fall replacement in air filtration systems. - August 17, 2006 - Pure Air Systems

Bird Flu Virus Solution Exported to Pakistan For those concerned about the much-hyped threat of Asian bird flu, there are preventative measures. Reduce the risk of contamination with one easy solution. - July 31, 2006 - Pure Air Systems

Ionic Zone Adds Allerair to Product Line Ionic Zone.com is proud to announce the addition of Allerair air purifiers and air cleaners to their product line. Allerair makes the most models of air purifiers in the world; over 100 in all. - May 11, 2006 - Ionic Zone LLC

Ionic Zone Adds NQ Clarifier to Product Line Ionic Zone.com is proud to announce the addition of the NQ Clarifier medical grade air purifier to their product line. The U.S. made NQ Clarifier is the air purifier of choice for hospitals, medical facilities, and clean rooms, and for good reason This advanced air purification machine has an unmatched air exchange rate, over 6 times an hour in a 440 sq. ft room, nearly double that of the nearest competitor. - April 29, 2006 - Ionic Zone LLC

Easy Treatment for Dust Allergy House dust allergies can be significantly alleviated with the right approach. It is no longer necessary to suffer when an accessible remedy exists. - April 19, 2006 - Pure Air Systems

Educational Resources about HEPA Air Purifiers are Available Online for End-Use Consumers Online articles through Pure Air University define HEPA and HVAC industry terminology. Principles of air purification technology are demonstrated and explained to provide consumers an understanding of HEPA systems. - March 24, 2006 - Pure Air Systems