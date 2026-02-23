Recent Headlines
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Highlights Heating System Safety Hazards Every New Yorkers Should Know
With the winter about to set in, it is time for residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan to take a look at their heating system. All safety hazards should be taken care of by a trained and expert HVAC technician from Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning. - November 01, 2025 - Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Inc
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
Local North Carolina Company Filters Direct USA Partners with Tidey Ocean to Remove Plastics from Our Oceans
A local new home air filter company, Filters Direct USA is making a difference with their partnership with Tidey Ocean to remove plastic from our oceans for recycling. - February 27, 2025 - Filters Direct USA
Key Breakthrough of Reverse Ionizer Revealed at Water Technologies Expo
A key breakthrough non-thermal plasma technology by Reverse Ionizer LLC for more effective cleaning of cooling towers of buildings and facilities (such as data centers) and mitigating Legionella bacteria without the use of harmful chemicals was presented at a Water Technologies Expo after the World Health Organization (WHO) updated air quality guidelines last week. - September 28, 2021 - Reverse Ionizer, LLC
SAGE Industrial Corporation Announces COVID-19 Kill Rate Lab Results of AirROS by SAGE Industrial Air Purification Systems
AirROS by SAGE Industrial air purification systems had been laboratory tested and reduced coronavirus on surfaces & air. - November 05, 2020 - AirROS by SAGE Industrial
Simple Solutions Distributing Announces New Product Recirculating Molecular Air Scrubber – RMS-800
Simple Solutions Distributing announces the launch of a new recirculating molecular air abatement system for enclosed environments. The system is appropriate for the wastewater industry, cannabis industry, and anywhere volatile organic compounds are creating an odor problem. - April 10, 2020 - Simple Solutions Distributing LLC
SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD
HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award
The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software
CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical
Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range
This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers
Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers
With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity
Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models
Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
HPNow Selected for EUR 400,000 Investment by Innovation Fund Denmark
HPNow has been selected by Innovation Fund Denmark’s highly competitive Innobooster program for a DKK 2.9M (EUR 400,000) investment for the development of its sustainable water purification technology. - June 28, 2016 - HPNow
HPNow Recognized as a Top-3 Emerging Technology by the Royal Chemical Society
HPNow ApS awarded 3rd prize under the food and water category at the Royal Chemical Society Emerging Technologies Competition. - June 20, 2016 - HPNow
A Study Published in Nature Scientific Reports Shows That Lightair Prevents Airborne Transmitted Influenza Virus Infections
Lightair has developed the unique IonFlow air purification technology which prevents airborne spread of influenza and other viral infections. Lightair IonFlow® is the only air purification technology proven to effectively not only remove viruses from air but also to eliminate the ineffectiveness of viruses in the air according to scientific studies at Karolinska Institute and University of Linköping in Sweden published in one of the most cited scientific journals in the world. - December 01, 2015 - LIGHTAIR AB
Coldstat Refrigeration Recognized by Green Restaurant Association
New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Senville Debuts LETO and AURA Ductless Air Conditioners
Senville, a leading North American manufacturer of air conditioners, recently debuted their latest series of products. The LETO and AURA Series bring the latest technology in air conditioning, cooling and heating. - December 23, 2012 - Senville
Getting the “Cold” on the Road
Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Imperial Systems Reduces Risk and Engineers Dust Collection for an FRP Composites Manufacturer
For over a decade, Imperial Systems, Inc. has built a reputation as a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist. - August 01, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc., Announces New Video Testimonial Release
Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equiment manufacturer is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The second customer video testimonial was released on Monday. The second video features Chad Kauffman of... - July 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
A New Neighborhood Location for Chicago Air Duct Cleaning
Air duct cleaning patrons prefer local service. Better Air Chicago is now offering a localized service in the downtown Chicago area. This new shop will provide Better Air Chicago customers with a neighbor serving neighbor experience, addressing the needs of all customers covering just that in... - July 20, 2012 - Better Air Chicago
Leveraging Technology & Teamwork: Liberty Tire Boosts Safety and Product Quality with Dust Collection System
“Tire recycling – It’s just in the nature of our business that rubber dust and airborne fiber will be a challenge,” states Mark Patterson, Director of Safety and Training, Liberty Tire Recycling, Pittsburgh, PA. “Our challenges are further compounded by the regulatory... - June 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Coldstat Refrigeration Turns Up the Heat with New "Hot Side" Division
40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Imperial Systems Innovates with Safety Spark Detection and Quench System for Cmaxx Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector
Imperial Systems, Inc., a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist, is now offering GreCon spark detection and extinguishment technology with its CMAXX line of dust and fume cartridge collector systems. “We are definitely... - May 04, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Coldstat Named to Manitowoc STAR Certified Service Program
Commercial refrigeration company’s nomination into elite Manitowoc service program follows launch of new ice machine leasing program. - April 04, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Coldstat Refrigeration Unveils New Ice Machine Leasing Program
Manitowoc, Ice-O-Matic, Scotsman & Cornelius brands available in new ice machine equipment lease plans - March 29, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Imperial Systems, Inc., Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Equipment Manufacturer Announces Video Testimonial Release
Imperial Systems, Inc. is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The first of many customer video testimonials was released on Monday. The first video features Brian Holdren of Recall North Americas. Please visit www.isystemsweb.com to... - February 03, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc., a Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Manufacturer Celebrates Their 10th Year of Business
2011 marked the 10th year of business for Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer. The company was founded in 2001 and operated as a Turn-Key Dust Collection Company. The company has grown from small player in the dust collection and air pollution... - October 20, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Field Controls Introduces the Healthy Home System™
An Affordable Solution for Indoor Air that is Fresh, Clean, & Pure™ - October 11, 2011 - Field Controls
Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Brings Plant Up to Code
The Tire Recycling Center recognized that their dust collection system did not meet NFPA Guidelines. The challenge was to utilize the existing dust collection equipment to come up with a solution to meet NFPA explosion guidelines. - October 08, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Salem & Sons Bakery Gets Cooking with Coldstat Solution
New commercial ice maker helps keep production rolling. - October 05, 2011 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Clean Up Your Workplace with Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector
The CMAXX Dust & Fume Cartridge Collector has 10% more filter media than other same-sized vertical cartridge collectors. The internal area of the CMAXX offers 20% more area around the filters causing more dust to drop in the hopper before attaching to the filters. Advantages: - Space Saving -... - September 30, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Trace Analytics Renews Contract with PADI Americas
Divers worldwide use the best in compressed breathing air quality testing. PADI is no exception and they are continuing to work with Trace Analytics for analyses of breathing air. - July 21, 2011 - Trace Analytics, LLC
Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Meets and Exceeds all NFPA Guidelines
The challenge was to present a dust collection system that met the tire recycling center’s needs, cleaned up the environment of the plant and complied with current NFPA standards. - June 29, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc. Has Improved the HD Pneumatic Slide Gates Design
Imperial Systems, Inc. recently announced that their Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are engineered stronger and better. Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are used to control air flow and conserve energy. These gates deliver a positive shut-off to service machinery or to divert air. It operates... - June 24, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust Collector with DeltaMAXX Filters is Performing Well Above Expectations
The Precision Tooling Manufacturer has a proven track record of manufacturing high quality, precision tooling. The manufacturers’ emphasis is on customer satisfaction, quality workmanship, quick turnarounds and employee safety. The Precision Tooling Manufacturer decided to invest in a dust and fume extraction system to protect their employees from welding and cutting fumes and contacted Imperial Systems, Inc. through their website. - March 31, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc. Doubles Its Size with a New Building Expansion
Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer, has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility. The new facility will total 28,000 sq. ft, and will be connected to the existing manufacturing facility and the cooperate offices. The new expansion will... - February 11, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Local Lewisville Air Conditioning and Heating Company Southern Comfort Mechanical Gives Back
Lewisville HVAC Company, Southern Comfort Mechanical, cares about the local community and they showed that care recently by donating time and expertise to Pedi Place, a local Lewisville non-profit medical office for children. Southern Comfort Mechanical maintains the Pedi Place heating and air... - May 13, 2010 - SCMDFWAIR
Lewisville Air Conditioning Company, Southern Mechanical Launches Social Networking Sites
Lewisville Air Conditioning Company, Southern Comfort Mechanical announced today that it has launched several social media initiatives designed to ensure that information and insight are readily available for families and businesses. The new Southern Comfort Mechanical Facebook page, Twitter... - March 23, 2010 - SCMDFWAIR
Lewisville Air Conditioning and Heating Company Launches New Website Filled with Invaluable Tools for Clients
Southern Comfort Mechanical recently launched its new website packed with resources and tools to assist consumers in their heating and cooling decisions. “This is just another way we are meeting our customers’ needs,” explained Laurie Fraser, a representative of the Lewisville... - March 18, 2010 - SCMDFWAIR
Goettl Air Conditioning and Arizona Cardinals Partner to Bring Together Families in First Ever "Goettl Get in the Game" Contest
10 lucky winners to receive Cardinal Game Day Package along with free air conditioning maintenance contract to stay cool this summer. - September 11, 2009 - Goettl Air Conditioning
Green Joint Venture Boosts Jobs in Both U.S. and China
Stirling Technology Inc. (STI) is pleased to announce it has just formed a joint venture company, the Shenyang UltimateAir® Ventilator Co. Ltd., in China, in partnership with a large Chinese real estate company and a Korean company. The joint venture was formed to manufacture and sell... - May 25, 2009 - UltimateAir, Inc.
IAQ Technology Breakthrough
Whole House IAQ and Whole House Bathroom Ventilation From a Single System - March 21, 2009 - American Aldes Ventilation Corporation
New Look, New Products, New People at Leading Ventilation Manufacturer
Leading Ventilation Manufacturer is growing despite the economy by anticipating new codes and staying one step ahead. - January 18, 2009 - American Aldes Ventilation Corporation
Reverse-Air Baghouse for the Ethanol Industry by Imperial Systems, Inc.
Ethanol producers are constantly faced with stringent air quality regulations that must be addressed before a plant can be constructed. However, operating producers are becoming more mindful of internal pollutants such as dust that can cause asset degradation and health risks to employees. - December 18, 2008 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Fläkt Woods Group to Aquire SEMCO Incorporated
Fläkt Woods Group and SEMCO Incorporated announced today the signing of an agreement by which SEMCO's shareholders are selling the company to the Fläkt Woods Group headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. - October 10, 2007 - SEMCO