Bentex Industrials PVT. LTD. Mandi Gobindgarh, India Manufacturers of : • automatic/semi automatic, wire rod & bar mills, strip mills, section mills • fly wheels, gear coupling... United Tool Company Patiala, India We are manufacture & exporter of Gear Hob, Gear Cutter, Involute Gear Cutter, hob cutter, Gear Shaper Cutter, Gear Shaving Cutter, Disk...