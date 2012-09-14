PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fd Machinery Receives Contract for New Tube Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with a coil cart, an in-line coating system, an automated bundler and FD’s patented Robotic Roll Changing system. The size range of the mill is 1.00” to 5.00” OD. The mill will be delivered to a tube producer located in the great lakes region United States and will be operational in the 1st quarter of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - FD Machinery

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont

FD Machinery Receives Order for New High Frequency ERW Pipe Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW pipe mill. The compete pipe mill line will be equipped with an in-line paint system, hydro tester and end finisher. The mill will be delivered to a pipe producer located in the Eastern United States and will be operational in the 2nd... - August 18, 2017 - FD Machinery

Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont

FD Machinery Receives Contract to Upgrade ERW Tube Mill Drive Train FD Machinery recently received an order to replace the existing drivetrain on a Yoder HF ERW tube mill. The existing drivetrain is worn and undersized for the heavy wall HSLA tubing the customer produces. FD’s drivetrain will use gearboxes with spiral-bevel gears as opposed to worm gears. The spiral-bevel... - May 08, 2017 - FD Machinery

Three Roll Mill Manufacturer Torrey Hills Technologies Launches Equipment Service Business for Competing Models Three Roll Mill manufacturer Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announces plans to provide diagnostic services and repair capabilities for mills produced by Exakt Technologies, especially the Exakt 50 and 80 models. - March 26, 2017 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

FD Machinery Receives Order for New Cold Saw Cutoff FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high speed cold saw cut off. The cutoff is designed for tubes from 1.66” to 6.625” OD with walls up to .250”. It is replacing a hot saw. The motivation for the buyer was the clean cut, burr free tube ends achieved by using a cold saw. - March 09, 2017 - FD Machinery

FD Machinery Receives Order for New HF ERW Tube Mill in U.S. FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. This will be FD Machinery’s first tube mill installation in North America. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with an automated coil feed/butt weld system, a PLC controlled tooling positioning system, an automated... - February 04, 2017 - FD Machinery

KBMax Releases Its CPQ Integration Modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation KBMax, available on the Salesforce AppExchange, released its Salesforce CPQ integration modules - MAX 3D User Interface, MAX Configure Engine, and MAX CAD Automation, all Salesforce Lightning and Salesforce1 Ready. - December 07, 2016 - KBMax

Torrey Hills Technologies Success Story Featured by SBA Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was recently nominated by the US Small Business Administration (SBA) to have their success story published due to their pioneering history with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, as well as their accomplishments in commercializing technologies. - December 07, 2016 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

FD Machinery to Open Facility in Ohio FD Machinery, manufacturer of tube and pipe mills, automated coil loaders, strip accumulators, high-speed cut off equipment, straighteners, automated bundling equipment, and hydro-testers, is opening a facility in Cleveland, Ohio. FD Machinery plans to sell equipment and roll tooling in the US, Canada,... - October 01, 2015 - FD Machinery

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC to Sponsor IACP's 20th Annual Compounders on Capitol Hill Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that it will sponsor two educational sessions at IACP's 20th Annual Compounders on Capitol Hill (CCH) to be held May 17-20, 2014 at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. With an expected 400 total attendees in 2014, CCH brings together... - March 09, 2014 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies Named to Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year Inc. magazine ranked Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) No. 4254 on its seventh annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. - October 11, 2013 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills T65 Three Roll Mill Honored as Gold Prize Winner at the 5th Annual 2013 Golden Bridge Awards Presentation Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was honored as Gold Prize winner for the 2013 Golden Bridge Awards under the New Industrial Products and Services category for its remarkably successful T65 lab model three roll mill. - October 10, 2013 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills T65 Three Roll Mill Named as Finalist in the 5th Annual 2013 Golden Bridge Awards for New Products and Services Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was named as a finalist for the 2013 Golden Bridge Awards under the New Product and Service category for its remarkably successful T65 lab model three roll mill. Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring Best Companies of all... - August 24, 2013 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

RoadRunner Agency Announces Free Quotes on Huck® Hydraulic Tools and Rivet Bolts RoadRunner Agency Inc. is now offering free quotes on all Huck Hydraulic Tools, rivet bolts and supplies. The company is a wholesale, manufacturer’s sales representative for hydraulic rivets tools and parts. RoadRunner Agency serves engineers and the industry’s various applications within... - May 16, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Celebrates Over 20 Years with GAGE BILT Roadrunner Agency Inc. has announced that they have been working with the Huck® hydraulic tools manufacturer, GAGE BILT for over 23 years. The two companies started their partnership in 1989. Roadrunner Agency is a wholesale distributor and sales manufacturer’s representative of Huck® hydraulic... - April 22, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Huck® Rivet Tool Wholesale Sales Distribution Company Roadrunner Agency Inc. Updates Website’s Look Roadrunner Agency Inc. has just released a new look for their website. The hydraulic rivet tools wholesale manufacture’s sales team has added new features including: a quick contact form, “how to” videos and a fresh, clean look for the site. Roadrunner Agency Inc. supplies Huck®... - March 22, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Releases New Huck® Rivet Tools: the “Big Guns” Roadrunner Agency Inc. has just announced that they have released the new “big guns” into their inventory of available Huck® rivet tools that are provided by the wholesale sales agency and GAGE BILT. Roadrunner Agency and GAGE BILT proudly announce the release of the: GB2620, GBP2628,... - March 08, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

RoadRunner Agency Releases Video Demonstrations and Manuals for Huck® Hydraulic Tools and Hydraulic Rivet Tools RoadRunner Agency Inc. has just released video demonstrations and manuals on their website for some of their best-selling Huck® hydraulic tools. The video is a demonstration for the hydraulic rivet tool, GB2630. This free video is intended to demonstrate how to properly set up and use the tool safely. - February 03, 2012 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Roadrunner Agency Inc. Releases a Video Demo for the GBP2630 Huck® Hydraulic Tool Roadrunner Agency Inc. has recently released a video demonstration of the hydraulic rivet tool, the Huck® GBP2630. The demo includes a step by step guide on how to use the tool, starting with the installation of the nose assembly and following through with a complete list of instructions for a safe... - December 31, 2011 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

RoadRunner Agency Inc Announces the Immediate Delivery of Rivet Bolts from TransDyne Inc. Roadrunner Agency Inc. has announced that their distributor, TransDyne Inc. is capable of immediate delivery of rivet bolts to job sites for industries that require brand name rivets. - December 10, 2011 - RoadRunner Agency, Inc

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Announces Exhibition at Intersolar North America Trade Show 2011 Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will exhibit at Intersolar North America Trade Show 2011, the premier platform for the solar industry in North America. The trade show will be held at Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA from July 12 to14. Trade show hours will run from 10:00 am to... - July 09, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives Funding for Coal Mine Safety Project from National Science Foundation Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding from National Science Foundation (NSF) for a coal mine safety project entitled “"SBIR Phase I: Capture and Use of Coal Mine Ventilation Air Methane (VAM)." The $149,986 NSF Phase I grant is effective... - June 15, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives Furnace Order from Narec in UK Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that the company has received a purchase order for its HSH Infrared Fast Fire Furnace from Narec, the national center for the UK dedicated to advancing the development, demonstration, deployment and grid integration of renewable energy and low carbon... - June 12, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Solaronix Agrees to Provide Sample Test-Firing Service for Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC’s Future Customers in Europe Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Solaronix for the use of its furnace to test-fire samples sent from THT’s potential clients. - May 01, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Launches Social Media Marketing Campaign Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announced its launch of a new social media marketing campaign February 28, 2011. “We are very excited to see how implementing social media into our marketing and customer service efforts will turn out in the long run,” Kyle Renwick, a marketing specialist... - April 17, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Forms Business Alliance with KIC to Achieve Quick and Accurate Temperature Profiling for Its Furnaces Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) and KIC today announced an agreement to form a strategic business alliance to speed up the optimal thermal process setup of THT belt furnaces through the use of KIC thermal profilers. Under the terms of the agreement, THT will introduce KIC thermal profilers to its... - April 06, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Si2 Microsystems Ltd Agrees to Provide Sample Test-Firing Service for Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC’s Future Customers Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Si2 Microsystems Pvt Ltd., the leading microelectronics company in India and one of THT’s most appreciated furnace customers, for the use of its furnace to test-fire samples sent from THT’s potential... - March 23, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Sponsors Torrey Hills School to Launch Torrey Hills Science Alliance Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will sponsor Torrey Hills School to launch Torrey Hills Science Alliance 2011. - January 21, 2011 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC to Exhibit at Upcoming SPIE Photonics West 2011, San Francisco, CA Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming SPIE Photonics West, the world's leading photonics, laser, and biomedical optics event, from January 25 to 27, 2011 at The Moscone Center, San Francisco, California. Torrey Hills’ display, located in North... - December 11, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Launches Line of Standard Off-the-Shelf W-Cu Heat Sinks Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced the launch of 9 standard off-the-shelf heat sinks made from copper tungsten alloy with 75% to 90% tungsten content by weight. - October 31, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Wolverine Machine Products Opening Their Doors at Their Facility and at an Expo Wolverine Machine exhibited at the Design-2-Part show in Akron Ohio on October 6th and 7th. Exhibiting next to other services and part suppliers, Wolverine Machine drew attention to their booth by creating a 10 foot dragon on their water jet that included fog from its mouth and blazing eyes. Wolverine... - October 20, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives Furnace Order from IBM Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that the company has received a purchase order for its HSH Infrared Fast Fire Furnace from IBM Corporation, the largest information technology company in the world. The furnace will be used in the solar cell metallization process. “We are very pleased... - October 03, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies’ Furnace Facility Receives Follow-on Order of 32 Furnaces, the Largest Single Order for Furnaces Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that its furnace manufacturing facility received a follow-on order of 32 furnaces from an existing customer, China United Cleaning Technology Co. The customer, located in Guangxi Province of China, is specialized in solar cell manufacturing. This customer... - September 23, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies Ranked No. 1013 on the 2010 Inc. 5000 - America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today ranked Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC No.1013 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent-minded... - September 18, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Receives CE Marking Approval for Its HSK, HSA, HSH, HSG, and HSF Series Furnaces Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) announced today that it has received CE marking certification for its HSK, HSA, HSH, HSG, and HSF series conveyor belt furnaces from European Certifying Organization S. p. A. (ECO) in Faenza, Italy. The CE marking certification declares that THT’s belt furnaces... - August 22, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Wolverine Machine Products Helps to Build University of Michigan's Solar Car Wolverine Machine Products in Holly Michigan donated their time and money to help the University of Michigan develop a solar car. This solar car began a race on June 20th and came to a finish on June 26th where the University of Michigan's crossed the finish line in 1st place. The solar car named Infinium,... - July 25, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine: Quality Magazine's Top 100 for the 2nd Consecutive Year Wolverine Machine has landed on the Quality Magazine: Quality Leadership Top 100 list for the second consecutive year. Over 800 manufacturers participate in this list. Manufacturers are surveyed on criteria such as scrap and rework as a percentage of sales, warranty costs as a percentage of sales, rejected... - May 21, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC to Appear at 2010 International Microwave Symposium Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC today announced that it will appear at 2010 International Microwave Symposium (IMS), the world's premier annual microwave conference, to be held in Anaheim, CA from May 23 to 28 of this year. At the IMS Exhibition May 25 to May 27 Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC will showcase... - May 21, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Wolverine Machine Releases Water Jet Cutting Brochure Wolverine Machine Products, located in Holly, Michigan has just released a brochure highlighting the capabilities and benefits of using water jet cutting in manufacturing. The new brochure can be viewed directly from the company’s website. Wolverine Machine houses two of the largest water jet... - March 20, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Introduces Hybrid Drying/Firing Furnace for Laboratory-Scale Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Processing Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC, today introduced HSH3003-0406 dual function drying/firing belt furnace to its family of photovoltaic processing furnaces. This model is specially designed for the drying and firing of nano-sized titanium oxide particles in DSSC application. Extremely flexible and occupying much less floor space, this furnace is perfect for small scale DSSC R&D and university research. - March 17, 2010 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Wolverine Machine Announces the Launch of E-Newsletter Wolverine Machine Products, a certified ISO/TS 16949 precision machining company based in Holly, Michigan announced today the launch of a new e-newsletter. The Cutting Edge will be distributed monthly starting March 2010. The publication addresses issues such as safety, quality, employee relations, and... - February 28, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine Purchases New CMM to Increase Quality Assurance It has long been Wolverine Machine’s strategy to focus on high-quality, value-added processes in order to remain successful. For many years, Wolverine Machine has used Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMS) in addition to many other quality assurance measures. CMMs are highly accurate machines that... - February 17, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Wolverine Machine and U of M Solar Car Presented at NAIAS The University of Michigan’s Solar Car Team is gearing up for this summer’s American Solar Challenge, a 7-day solar car race from Tulsa to Chicago to be held in late June this year. The U of M team has high hopes for this race as they are 5 time champions. U of M’s 2009 solar car, Infinium,... - February 05, 2010 - Wolverine Machine Products

Torrey Hills Technologies Ranked 2nd among Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in San Diego Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC (THT) was ranked 2nd among the 100 fastest growing privately held companies in San Diego county for 2009 by San Diego Business Journal at the awards event held outdoors at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, CA today. For the second year in a row, THT has been ranked in the... - October 24, 2009 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Namark Process Design LLC to Represent Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC in Southeast U.S. Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC announced today that the company has selected Namark Process Design LLC to represent its products in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. Delip “Doug” Bokil, owner and president of Namark Process Design LLC, has become the official representative in the region as of September 15. - October 14, 2009 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC

Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC Ranked No. 188 on 2009 Inc. 500 List Inc. magazine today ranked Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC No.188 on its 28th annual Inc. 500 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Rankings are based on percentage of revenue growth from 2005 to 2008. Torrey Hills grew 1,051 percent during this period. - September 04, 2009 - Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC