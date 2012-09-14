|
|Applied Production, Inc. Milford, OH
Our vision is to increase the productivity of Sheet Metal Fabricators through technology. Our mission is to provide the most technically...
|Bentex Industrials PVT. LTD. Mandi Gobindgarh, India
Manufacturers of :
• automatic/semi automatic, wire rod & bar mills, strip mills, section mills • fly wheels, gear coupling...
|Burlington Automation Burlington, Canada
Custom factory automation and system integration.
Burlington Automation is a manufacturer of fabricating machinery, tube processing equipment...
|Foreign Trade Exchange Westborough, MA
Global Industrial Supply Marketplace, Directory and Search Engine.
Explore buyers and sellers of industrial supplies, equipment and
machinery...
|Mahoney Foundries, Inc. Kendallville, IN
Mahoney Foundry, an aluminum foundry with a 37,100 square foot facility, is located in Kendallville, Indiana. Mahoney Foundry can produce...
|Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. Oak Creek, WI
Metalspun Products, Co., Inc. has been offering metal spinning, hydroforming, metal stamping, metal fabrication, metal shearing services...
|Plating Engineering Limited Birmingham, United Kingdom
Suppliers of electro-plating equipment. Based in the UK, we provide an extensive range of metal finishing equipment for all businesses worldwide.
Plating...
|Prime Technologies Mumbai, India
Coordinate Measuring Machine , WENZEL Germany , CNC Gear Measuring machine, WENZEL GearTec Germany , Rebuilt computerised gear...
|QuEST bangalore, India
QuEST is a leading provider of product development and product engineering solutions having its presence from Bangalore in India, China,...
|Sanwa Diamond Tools Pvt. Ltd bangalore, India
Sanwa provides the cutting tool requirements of diverse industries such as marble, granite, stone, concrete, reinforced concrete, glass...
|Super Hobs & Broaches P. Ltd. Patiala, India
Manufacturers of gear cutting tools, broaches, class 'A' & 'AA' gear hobs, gear shaper cutters, gear shaving cutters, side & face...
|Tool Masters India Patiala, India
exporters of Milling Cutters,Gear hobs,gear shaving and shaper cutters,broaches,reamers,end mills,side and face,convex and concave angle...
|United Tool Company Patiala, India
We are manufacture & exporter of Gear Hob, Gear Cutter, Involute Gear Cutter, hob cutter, Gear Shaper Cutter, Gear Shaving Cutter, Disk...
|Voortman Corporation Kankakee, IL
CNC steel and plate fabricating machinery, beam drill, angle line, etc
Voortman specializes in design and delivery of complete production...
|Voortman Steel Machinery Rijssen, Netherlands
CNC controlled machinery for the structural steel fabricator, drilling and sawing machines, punching and shearing machines, cambering machines,...
