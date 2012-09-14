COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Bittele Electronics Inc Markham, Canada In business since 2003, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a Turn-Key PCB assembly services provider for prototype and low volume... Design Solutions Santa Barbara, CA Design Solutions is a WOSB and HUBZSB specializing in providing engineering support and turnkey product development for military and commercial... Shafer Electronics Company Shafer, MN Shafer Electronics is a contract manufacture of PCB printed circuit electronic assemblies. With over 30 years experience as a leading... Sierra Electronics Santa Rosa, NM Tape Splicer and ESD Products by Sierra Electronics Tape Splicer and Tape Splicing Products for splicing a seamless reel of SMD Components. Tronixlink PIL China Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize... Companies 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

