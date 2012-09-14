PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Manufacturing > Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing > Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing > Printed Circuit Assembly (Electronic Assembly) Manufacturing
 
Printed Circuit Assembly (Electronic Assembly) Manufacturing
Bittele Electronics Inc Bittele Electronics Inc Markham, Canada
In business since 2003, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a Turn-Key PCB assembly services provider for prototype and low volume... 
Design Solutions Design Solutions Santa Barbara, CA
Design Solutions is a WOSB and HUBZSB specializing in providing engineering support and turnkey product development for military and commercial... 
Shafer Electronics Company Shafer Electronics Company Shafer, MN
Shafer Electronics is a contract manufacture of PCB printed circuit electronic assemblies. With over 30 years experience as a leading... 
Sierra Electronics Sierra Electronics Santa Rosa, NM
Tape Splicer and ESD Products by Sierra Electronics Tape Splicer and Tape Splicing Products for splicing a seamless reel of SMD Components. 
Tronixlink PIL Tronixlink PIL China
Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize... 
