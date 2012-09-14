PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Elenco, Maker of Snap Circuits Toys, Officially Launches TEACH TECH™ Product Line Elenco, the maker of the award-winning Snap Circuits® products, announces a new line of educational toys under the brand name TEACH TECH™, with a focus on hands-on, building fun. TEACH TECH™ features robotic kits that explore renewable energy and coding. TEACH TECH™ follows the... - September 12, 2019 - Elenco Electronics, Inc.

VoxMicro® Announces Qualcomm® Based 802.11ax Client Modules VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are presented... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.

VoxMicro Presents the Brand New AIRETOS® E95 Class WiFi Modules The VoxMicro Group is proud to present its AIRETOS® branded E95 Class WiFi modules; a reliable, long-lifespan family of Wireless Adapters that transform the entire Qualcomm-Atheros QCA95xx/AR95xx series of client chipsets into a full portfolio of modular solutions. The E95 Class comprises a total of 14 base models. - September 13, 2018 - VoxMicro Ltd.

Bittele Electronics Exhibited at EPTECH 2017 Bittele Electronics is pleased to announce that it exhibited at EPTECH 2017 in Montreal on April 25 and Markham on April 27, 2017. Sponsored by EP&T, Canada's largest professional electronics trade publication, EPTECH 2017 targets electronics designers, research and developers, engineers, technologists,... - May 10, 2017 - Bittele Electronics Inc

Precision Technologies Surges on Printed Circuit Boards Precision Technologies is a company that’s really making waves in the PCB Assembly Service industry, with one stop PCB Assembly available for those who need a quick and reliable turnaround. The company, which has been delivering fast PCB Assembly since 1998, make it their mission to deal with the... - October 19, 2016 - Precision Technologies

Excello Circuits to Exhibit Their PCB Manufacturing Capabilities at Del Mar Electronics and Design Show 2016 Excello Circuits, a premier PCB manufacturer, will be one of the participants at the upcoming Del Mar Electronics and Design Show 2016. A meeting place for the technical persons and others belonging to the electronic industry, this 2-day event will be held on 4th and 5th May at the Del Mar Fairgrounds... - April 25, 2016 - Excello Circuits

Silicon Valley PCB Assembly Company Announces Hiring of New Senior VP of Business Development Alpha EMS Corporation Appoints Dave Kichar, 30 Year EMS Industry Veteran. - March 11, 2015 - AlphaEMS

Asian Circuits Simplifies PCB Assembly Cost Estimation with Online Quote Generator Asian Circuits, an expert in multi-layer PCBs, prototypes and electronic assembly, released today an Instant Online Quote Generator for estimating the cost of Turnkey PCB Assembly. This new online tool dramatically reduces the time to estimate the cost of a Turnkey PCB Assembly job. "Prior to the... - November 27, 2014 - Asian Circuits Inc.

Spectra-Physics® Launches High Energy, One-Box Ultrafast Amplifiers New Solstice Ace delivers industry-leading >6 mJ energy, >7 W power with ultrashort. - August 09, 2014 - Spectra Physics

Spectra-Physics® Unveils Enhanced Widely-Tunable Ultrafast Laser for Multiphoton Imaging New InSight® DS+™ delivers >1.2 W output power with >600 nm tuning range - July 30, 2014 - Spectra Physics

OSI Optoelectronics Introduces Cable and Harness Assembly Services OSI OptoElectronics and turnkey solutions, is proud to introduce cable and harness assembly services. - May 29, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Laser Diode Introduces Low-Noise, High-Sensitivity, High-Speed, 30 µm InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the latest detector in the avalanche photodiode (APD) family, the LAPD 1550-30R. - May 23, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics

Spectra-Physics® Launches 15 W UV Laser at Laser World of Photonics China New Talon™ 355-15 delivers >300 µJ, 15 W UV power with unparalleled reliability and cost. - March 19, 2014 - Spectra Physics

Schmartboard Announces New Program to Pay Users $100 for a Circuit Schmartboard Will Pay $100 and Give Free Schmartboards in Return for Good Design Content. - February 12, 2014 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Spectra-Physics® Expands Ultrafast Amplifier Portfolio Extends offering to high >14 W power and to ultrashort sub-20 femtosecond (fs) pulses at high repetition rates - February 08, 2014 - Spectra Physics

ResTech Plastic Molding Announces Acquisition of Northeast Mold & Plastics to Expand Customer Care Expertise for Advanced Plastic Molding Solutions Northeastern U.S. Largest Installed Two-Shot Molding Machine Base Will Drive Technology Strategy - February 06, 2014 - ResTech Plastic Molding

OSI Laser Diode’s New 1550 nm High-Power (> 500mW), Pulsed Laser Diode Modules for Test & Measurement New pulsed laser diode modules featuring power greater than 500mW will be showcased in OSI Laser Diode’s booth # 2029 at SPIE Photonics West at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Feb. 4-6, 2014. - November 16, 2013 - OSI Optoelectronics

Femtosecond Laser Micromachining of Next-Generation Implantable Medical Devices Demonstrated Palmaz Scientific fabricates intricate implantable stents with Spectra-Physics’ femtosecond laser and ILT system. - November 14, 2013 - Spectra Physics

Spectra-Physics® Launches Mid-IR to Deep UV Tunable, Ultrafast Laser System Automated Spirit-OPA tunes across 16 µm-210 nm with adjustable repetition rates up to 1 MHz. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics

Spectra-Physics® Introduces Industrial Picosecond Laser New laser with high finesse, flexibility, and reliability is ideal for precision picosecond micromachining. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics

Spectra-Physics® Introduces World’s Smallest, Actively Q-Switched UV Laser Explorer® One™ pulsed UV lasers ideal for micromachining and bioinstrumentation. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics

Spectra-Physics® Announces Unprecedented >45 W UV Laser New Quasar® 355-45 doubles the repetition rate range and reduces the minimum pulse width by half. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics

Spectra-Physics® Launches New High Power Green Q-Switched Laser New 44W 532nm laser ideal for high speed cutting and drilling of microelectronics - January 17, 2013 - Spectra Physics

OSI Optoelectronics Offers Engineering, Prototyping and Contract Manufacturing Services OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, global suppliers of high performing standard and OEM photodiodes, high power light sources, optoelectronic components, and value-added assemblies, announces expanded contract manufacturing capabilities. OSI offers vertical integration... - December 21, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Laser Diode Introduces High-Reliability, High Power, Monolithic Stack Pulsed Laser Diodes OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces a product family of high power monolithic stack pulsed laser diodes for a wide variety of military/defense, industrial, automotive, and machine vision applications. Single and stacked pulsed laser diodes are available up to 375W and fiber-coupled... - December 20, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Optoelectronics Introduces 800 nm Silicon Avalanche Photodiode Series OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the APD Series 8-150, a new family of silicon avalanche photodiodes optimized for operation in the 800 nm wavelength region. Available in hermetically-sealed metal packages, the devices offer lower noise and high sensitivity... - October 12, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

BlueRISC Completes Several Complex Processors with Axiom’s MPSim Axiom’s MPSim Used Exclusively in the Design and Verification of State-of-the-Art Processors for the Security Market - October 04, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

How to Improve Network Utilization and Save Costly Field Trips by Remotely Reconfiguring RF and Microwave Filters This white paper discusses issues surrounding filters as manageable devices and provides a completely new solution for filter engineers looking to improve network utilization through the remote reconfiguration of RF and microwave filters…and eliminate costly field trips. A ‘must read’ for wireless network providers, filter manufacturers and carriers who want to offer additional, more flexible services to customers and improve network efficiency without increasing operating costs. - September 30, 2012 - PCBMotor

PCBMotor Releases New White Paper – How to Reduce Motor Size by Integrating Low Cost Piezo Motors This white paper introduces a new and highly accurate, low cost piezoelectric motor and discusses how positioning application engineers can: Lower assembly costs; Lower bill of materials; Reduce application weight, size & height; Achieve ultra-high resolution & torque. Discover how PCBMotors combine and maximize the best from piezo electric components and PCBs into affordable, high resolution and high torque motor solutions. - September 26, 2012 - PCBMotor

Macrotron Systems Announces Three New High Performance MLC-Based Solid State Drives Macrotron Systems announces its eMars™ series solid state drives. - September 13, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

Axiom Continues to Expands Sales and Marketing Effort in Asia Appoints Distributor in Taiwan to Play in the Fast Growing Asian Market - September 13, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

Axiom Experiences Increased Demand for Its Advanced UVM Debugger; Appoints OnePass Solutions as Distributor in China to Play in the Growing Market Axiom Appoints OnePass Solutions as Distributor in China to Play in the Growing Market. - August 25, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

Axiom Files Patent Applications for Unique Debugging Technology Patents Filed for Five Key Algorithms Used in Advance Debugging of UVM Designs - August 10, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

SchmartBoard Releases Family of Surface Mount Prototyping Shields Arduino Users Now Able to Use SOIC, QFP and QFN Components on Projects. - August 09, 2012 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Macrotron Systems Announces the Addition of Plastic Injection Molding to Its Service Array Cost effective solutions for high volume requirements. - July 19, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

Axiom Announces New Technologies to Address Verification Challenges UVM Debugger, Coverage Closure and Unlimited Site License Address Key Customer Concerns - June 01, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

Axiom Introduces Revolutionary Licensing Model for the EDA Industry Offers Unlimited Worldwide Site License for a Fixed Price - May 25, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

Axiom Expands Sales and Marketing Effort in Asia Appoints Actron as a Distributor for Sales and Support in Korea - April 06, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

PCBMotor Signs Development Agreement with Large Chinese Telecom Company PCBMotor announced recently it has signed a strategic agreement with a large telecommunication network equipment provider in China, to deliver a solution with PCBMotor’s high resolution piezo motors. The agreement covers the design and prototype development of their motor technology (the PCBMotor) into certain product lines of the company's telecommunication equipment and the delivery of piezoceramic components for production. - March 28, 2012 - PCBMotor

Axiom Launches UVM Debug Environment for SystemVerilog Major New Functionality Added for UVM Debugging and Increased Productivity. - February 23, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation

SchmartBoard Adds DFN Boards to “EZ” Solder SMT to DIP Lineup Now DFN Components Can be Used on a Breadboard - December 09, 2011 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Axiom Adds UVM Support to MPSim Industry Standard Facilitates Interoperability Across Industry. - November 18, 2011 - Axiom Design Automation

Aisling Industries Passes On-Site Audit and FAI from Cobham Composites and Raytheon El-Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that they have passed First Article Inspections from Cobham Composites and Raytheon based on the AS9102 Aerospace Standard for quality control in the manufacture of products for the aerospace industry. Aisling... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Passes TUV Rheinland Re-Certification Audit El Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that the company has passed their TUV Rheinland ISO 9001: 2008 re-certification audit. The company passed the audit 100% without any findings or suggested improvements by the Auditor. The company... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Personnel Complete IPC J-STD-001 Solder Re-Certification Global Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that all in-house personnel engaged with ITAR and MilSpec regulated programs have now completed their IPC J-STD-001 certification. As part of Aisling Industries continued drive to meet the very highest standards when... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Becomes Approved Supplier to GE Electronics manufacturing specialists Aisling Industries have announced that they have achieved Approved Supplier status with global electronics giant GE. This approval of the company’s supplier status marks the beginning of a strategic business relationship between the two clients. Due to this... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Triple Ring Technologies Adopts Axiom’s MPSim Verification System MPSim to be Used on All Design and Verification Projects for Increased Productivity - September 16, 2011 - Axiom Design Automation

iwNetworks Expands Line of High Performance Transceiver Offerings at the Best Value XFP, GE SFP, CWDM SFP, and BiDi SFP types now available. - July 18, 2011 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

Sibridge Technologies & Axiom Design Automation Partner to Integrate Verification IPs with SystemVerilog Integrates a large portfolio of Verification IPs with industry proven SystemVerilog Platform to provide unsurpassed flexibility for large regression farms. - May 27, 2011 - Axiom Design Automation