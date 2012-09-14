PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Elenco, the maker of the award-winning Snap Circuits® products, announces a new line of educational toys under the brand name TEACH TECH™, with a focus on hands-on, building fun. TEACH TECH™ features robotic kits that explore renewable energy and coding. TEACH TECH™ follows the... - September 12, 2019 - Elenco Electronics, Inc.
VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are presented... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.
The VoxMicro Group is proud to present its AIRETOS® branded E95 Class WiFi modules; a reliable, long-lifespan family of Wireless Adapters that transform the entire Qualcomm-Atheros QCA95xx/AR95xx series of client chipsets into a full portfolio of modular solutions. The E95 Class comprises a total of 14 base models. - September 13, 2018 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Bittele Electronics is pleased to announce that it exhibited at EPTECH 2017 in Montreal on April 25 and Markham on April 27, 2017. Sponsored by EP&T, Canada's largest professional electronics trade publication, EPTECH 2017 targets electronics designers, research and developers, engineers, technologists,... - May 10, 2017 - Bittele Electronics Inc
Precision Technologies is a company that’s really making waves in the PCB Assembly Service industry, with one stop PCB Assembly available for those who need a quick and reliable turnaround. The company, which has been delivering fast PCB Assembly since 1998, make it their mission to deal with the... - October 19, 2016 - Precision Technologies
Excello Circuits, a premier PCB manufacturer, will be one of the participants at the upcoming Del Mar Electronics and Design Show 2016. A meeting place for the technical persons and others belonging to the electronic industry, this 2-day event will be held on 4th and 5th May at the Del Mar Fairgrounds... - April 25, 2016 - Excello Circuits
Alpha EMS Corporation Appoints Dave Kichar, 30 Year EMS Industry Veteran. - March 11, 2015 - AlphaEMS
Asian Circuits, an expert in multi-layer PCBs, prototypes and electronic assembly, released today an Instant Online Quote Generator for estimating the cost of Turnkey PCB Assembly. This new online tool dramatically reduces the time to estimate the cost of a Turnkey PCB Assembly job.
"Prior to the... - November 27, 2014 - Asian Circuits Inc.
New Solstice Ace delivers industry-leading >6 mJ energy, >7 W power with ultrashort. - August 09, 2014 - Spectra Physics
New InSight® DS+™ delivers >1.2 W output power with >600 nm tuning range - July 30, 2014 - Spectra Physics
OSI OptoElectronics and turnkey solutions, is proud to introduce cable and harness assembly services. - May 29, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the latest detector in the avalanche photodiode (APD) family, the LAPD 1550-30R. - May 23, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics
New Talon™ 355-15 delivers >300 µJ, 15 W UV power with unparalleled reliability and cost. - March 19, 2014 - Spectra Physics
Schmartboard Will Pay $100 and Give Free Schmartboards in Return for Good Design Content. - February 12, 2014 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Extends offering to high >14 W power and to ultrashort sub-20 femtosecond (fs) pulses at high repetition rates - February 08, 2014 - Spectra Physics
Northeastern U.S. Largest Installed Two-Shot Molding Machine Base Will Drive Technology Strategy - February 06, 2014 - ResTech Plastic Molding
New pulsed laser diode modules featuring power greater than 500mW will be showcased in OSI Laser Diode’s booth # 2029 at SPIE Photonics West at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Feb. 4-6, 2014. - November 16, 2013 - OSI Optoelectronics
Palmaz Scientific fabricates intricate implantable stents with Spectra-Physics’ femtosecond laser and ILT system. - November 14, 2013 - Spectra Physics
Automated Spirit-OPA tunes across 16 µm-210 nm with adjustable repetition rates up to 1 MHz. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
New laser with high finesse, flexibility, and reliability is ideal for precision picosecond micromachining. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
Explorer® One™ pulsed UV lasers ideal for micromachining and bioinstrumentation. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
New Quasar® 355-45 doubles the repetition rate range and reduces the minimum pulse width by half. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
New 44W 532nm laser ideal for high speed cutting and drilling of microelectronics - January 17, 2013 - Spectra Physics
OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, global suppliers of high performing standard and OEM photodiodes, high power light sources, optoelectronic components, and value-added assemblies, announces expanded contract manufacturing capabilities. OSI offers vertical integration... - December 21, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces a product family of high power monolithic stack pulsed laser diodes for a wide variety of military/defense, industrial, automotive, and machine vision applications. Single and stacked pulsed laser diodes are available up to 375W and fiber-coupled... - December 20, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the APD Series 8-150, a new family of silicon avalanche photodiodes optimized for operation in the 800 nm wavelength region. Available in hermetically-sealed metal packages, the devices offer lower noise and high sensitivity... - October 12, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
Axiom’s MPSim Used Exclusively in the Design and Verification of State-of-the-Art Processors for the Security Market - October 04, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
This white paper discusses issues surrounding filters as manageable devices and provides a completely new solution for filter engineers looking to improve network utilization through the remote reconfiguration of RF and microwave filters…and eliminate costly field trips. A ‘must read’ for wireless network providers, filter manufacturers and carriers who want to offer additional, more flexible services to customers and improve network efficiency without increasing operating costs. - September 30, 2012 - PCBMotor
This white paper introduces a new and highly accurate, low cost piezoelectric motor and discusses how positioning application engineers can: Lower assembly costs; Lower bill of materials; Reduce application weight, size & height; Achieve ultra-high resolution & torque. Discover how PCBMotors combine and maximize the best from piezo electric components and PCBs into affordable, high resolution and high torque motor solutions. - September 26, 2012 - PCBMotor
Macrotron Systems announces its eMars™ series solid state drives. - September 13, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
Appoints Distributor in Taiwan to Play in the Fast Growing Asian Market - September 13, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Axiom Appoints OnePass Solutions as Distributor in China to Play in the Growing Market. - August 25, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Patents Filed for Five Key Algorithms Used in Advance Debugging of UVM Designs - August 10, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Arduino Users Now Able to Use SOIC, QFP and QFN Components on Projects. - August 09, 2012 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Cost effective solutions for high volume requirements. - July 19, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
UVM Debugger, Coverage Closure and Unlimited Site License Address Key Customer Concerns - June 01, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Offers Unlimited Worldwide Site License for a Fixed Price - May 25, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Appoints Actron as a Distributor for Sales and Support in Korea - April 06, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
PCBMotor announced recently it has signed a strategic agreement with a large telecommunication network equipment provider in China, to deliver a solution with PCBMotor’s high resolution piezo motors. The agreement covers the design and prototype development of their motor technology (the PCBMotor) into certain product lines of the company's telecommunication equipment and the delivery of piezoceramic components for production. - March 28, 2012 - PCBMotor
Major New Functionality Added for UVM Debugging and Increased Productivity. - February 23, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Now DFN Components Can be Used on a Breadboard - December 09, 2011 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Industry Standard Facilitates Interoperability Across Industry. - November 18, 2011 - Axiom Design Automation
El-Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that they have passed First Article Inspections from Cobham Composites and Raytheon based on the AS9102 Aerospace Standard for quality control in the manufacture of products for the aerospace industry.
Aisling... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
El Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that the company has passed their TUV Rheinland ISO 9001: 2008 re-certification audit. The company passed the audit 100% without any findings or suggested improvements by the Auditor.
The company... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Global Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that all in-house personnel engaged with ITAR and MilSpec regulated programs have now completed their IPC J-STD-001 certification.
As part of Aisling Industries continued drive to meet the very highest standards when... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Electronics manufacturing specialists Aisling Industries have announced that they have achieved Approved Supplier status with global electronics giant GE. This approval of the company’s supplier status marks the beginning of a strategic business relationship between the two clients. Due to this... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
MPSim to be Used on All Design and Verification Projects for Increased Productivity - September 16, 2011 - Axiom Design Automation
XFP, GE SFP, CWDM SFP, and BiDi SFP types now available. - July 18, 2011 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
Integrates a large portfolio of Verification IPs with industry proven SystemVerilog Platform to provide unsurpassed flexibility for large regression farms. - May 27, 2011 - Axiom Design Automation
SchmartBoard, a company that makes prototyping electronic circuits easier, has announced the first offering in a new product family to support the use of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) components with breadboards.
This initial offering is an SOIC to DIP adapter with a twist. The product has SchmartBoard’s... - February 09, 2011 - SchmartBoard, Inc.