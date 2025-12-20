Recent Headlines
Within Printed Circuit Assembly (Electronic Assembly) Manufacturing
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection
LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery. - November 28, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Bittele Electronics Expands High-Complexity, High-Reliability PCB Assembly Services for the AI Industry
Bittele Electronics, a Canadian one-stop PCB manufacturer, is excited to announce the upgrade of its printed circuit board facilities to better serve the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. As AI technology drives innovation across various sectors, Bittele has enhanced its... - November 25, 2024 - Bittele Electronics Inc
Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation. - November 15, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
American Standard Circuits Acquires Sunstone Circuits® and Joins Forces to Enhance Customer Value in the PCB Industry
American Standard Circuits (ASC) and Sunstone Circuits are excited to announce their merger, creating a dynamic partnership that will revolutionize the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing landscape. This strategic alliance brings numerous advantages to customers, establishing a new standard... - July 17, 2023 - ASC Sunstone Circuits
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
AIRETOS® Wi-Fi 6 Module Evaluation Kits, Featuring the Qualcomm® QCA6391 WLAN-BT5 combo
VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, starts accepting pre-orders today for AIRETOS® E63 Class Evaluation Boards (EVBs). Through early-access EVBs, the company provides for the first time on the open-market the possibility to test Wi-Fi 6 hosted modules based on the latest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6391. - February 19, 2020 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT) Puts Focus on New Services
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies, LLC (“EACT”) announces the establishment of a quick-turn, rapid prototype service for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA’s). Since 1999, EACT has been in the business of supporting our customers with prototypes and small to medium sized... - February 03, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Wi-Fi 6 Hosted Chip-on-Board Modules, Based on the Qualcomm® 802.11ax QCA6391 Chipset: the AIRETOS E63 Class
VoxMicro LTD, a California Corporation, releases today the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) modules, part of the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6391. The AIRETOS® E63 Class marries fully featured and certified Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 with leading... - January 10, 2020 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Elenco, Maker of Snap Circuits Toys, Officially Launches TEACH TECH™ Product Line
Elenco, the maker of the award-winning Snap Circuits® products, announces a new line of educational toys under the brand name TEACH TECH™, with a focus on hands-on, building fun. TEACH TECH™ features robotic kits that explore renewable energy and coding. TEACH TECH™ follows... - September 12, 2019 - Elenco Electronics, Inc.
VoxMicro® Announces Qualcomm® Based 802.11ax Client Modules
VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.
VoxMicro Presents the Brand New AIRETOS® E95 Class WiFi Modules
The VoxMicro Group is proud to present its AIRETOS® branded E95 Class WiFi modules; a reliable, long-lifespan family of Wireless Adapters that transform the entire Qualcomm-Atheros QCA95xx/AR95xx series of client chipsets into a full portfolio of modular solutions. The E95 Class comprises a total of 14 base models. - September 13, 2018 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Bittele Electronics Exhibited at EPTECH 2017
Bittele Electronics is pleased to announce that it exhibited at EPTECH 2017 in Montreal on April 25 and Markham on April 27, 2017. Sponsored by EP&T, Canada's largest professional electronics trade publication, EPTECH 2017 targets electronics designers, research and developers, engineers,... - May 10, 2017 - Bittele Electronics Inc
Precision Technologies Surges on Printed Circuit Boards
Precision Technologies is a company that’s really making waves in the PCB Assembly Service industry, with one stop PCB Assembly available for those who need a quick and reliable turnaround. The company, which has been delivering fast PCB Assembly since 1998, make it their mission to deal with... - October 19, 2016 - Precision Technologies
Excello Circuits to Exhibit Their PCB Manufacturing Capabilities at Del Mar Electronics and Design Show 2016
Excello Circuits, a premier PCB manufacturer, will be one of the participants at the upcoming Del Mar Electronics and Design Show 2016. A meeting place for the technical persons and others belonging to the electronic industry, this 2-day event will be held on 4th and 5th May at the Del Mar... - April 25, 2016 - Excello Circuits
Silicon Valley PCB Assembly Company Announces Hiring of New Senior VP of Business Development
Alpha EMS Corporation Appoints Dave Kichar, 30 Year EMS Industry Veteran. - March 11, 2015 - AlphaEMS
Asian Circuits Simplifies PCB Assembly Cost Estimation with Online Quote Generator
Asian Circuits, an expert in multi-layer PCBs, prototypes and electronic assembly, released today an Instant Online Quote Generator for estimating the cost of Turnkey PCB Assembly. This new online tool dramatically reduces the time to estimate the cost of a Turnkey PCB Assembly job. "Prior to... - November 27, 2014 - Asian Circuits Inc.
Spectra-Physics® Launches High Energy, One-Box Ultrafast Amplifiers
New Solstice Ace delivers industry-leading >6 mJ energy, >7 W power with ultrashort. - August 09, 2014 - Spectra Physics
Spectra-Physics® Unveils Enhanced Widely-Tunable Ultrafast Laser for Multiphoton Imaging
New InSight® DS+™ delivers >1.2 W output power with >600 nm tuning range - July 30, 2014 - Spectra Physics
OSI Optoelectronics Introduces Cable and Harness Assembly Services
OSI OptoElectronics and turnkey solutions, is proud to introduce cable and harness assembly services. - May 29, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Laser Diode Introduces Low-Noise, High-Sensitivity, High-Speed, 30 µm InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode
OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the latest detector in the avalanche photodiode (APD) family, the LAPD 1550-30R. - May 23, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics
Spectra-Physics® Launches 15 W UV Laser at Laser World of Photonics China
New Talon™ 355-15 delivers >300 µJ, 15 W UV power with unparalleled reliability and cost. - March 19, 2014 - Spectra Physics
Schmartboard Announces New Program to Pay Users $100 for a Circuit
Schmartboard Will Pay $100 and Give Free Schmartboards in Return for Good Design Content. - February 12, 2014 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Spectra-Physics® Expands Ultrafast Amplifier Portfolio
Extends offering to high >14 W power and to ultrashort sub-20 femtosecond (fs) pulses at high repetition rates - February 08, 2014 - Spectra Physics
ResTech Plastic Molding Announces Acquisition of Northeast Mold & Plastics to Expand Customer Care Expertise for Advanced Plastic Molding Solutions
Northeastern U.S. Largest Installed Two-Shot Molding Machine Base Will Drive Technology Strategy - February 06, 2014 - ResTech Plastic Molding
OSI Laser Diode’s New 1550 nm High-Power (> 500mW), Pulsed Laser Diode Modules for Test & Measurement
New pulsed laser diode modules featuring power greater than 500mW will be showcased in OSI Laser Diode’s booth # 2029 at SPIE Photonics West at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Feb. 4-6, 2014. - November 16, 2013 - OSI Optoelectronics
Femtosecond Laser Micromachining of Next-Generation Implantable Medical Devices Demonstrated
Palmaz Scientific fabricates intricate implantable stents with Spectra-Physics’ femtosecond laser and ILT system. - November 14, 2013 - Spectra Physics
Spectra-Physics® Announces Unprecedented >45 W UV Laser
New Quasar® 355-45 doubles the repetition rate range and reduces the minimum pulse width by half. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
Spectra-Physics® Introduces World’s Smallest, Actively Q-Switched UV Laser
Explorer® One™ pulsed UV lasers ideal for micromachining and bioinstrumentation. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
Spectra-Physics® Introduces Industrial Picosecond Laser
New laser with high finesse, flexibility, and reliability is ideal for precision picosecond micromachining. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
Spectra-Physics® Launches Mid-IR to Deep UV Tunable, Ultrafast Laser System
Automated Spirit-OPA tunes across 16 µm-210 nm with adjustable repetition rates up to 1 MHz. - May 15, 2013 - Spectra Physics
Spectra-Physics® Launches New High Power Green Q-Switched Laser
New 44W 532nm laser ideal for high speed cutting and drilling of microelectronics - January 17, 2013 - Spectra Physics
OSI Optoelectronics Offers Engineering, Prototyping and Contract Manufacturing Services
OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, global suppliers of high performing standard and OEM photodiodes, high power light sources, optoelectronic components, and value-added assemblies, announces expanded contract manufacturing capabilities. OSI offers vertical... - December 21, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Laser Diode Introduces High-Reliability, High Power, Monolithic Stack Pulsed Laser Diodes
OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces a product family of high power monolithic stack pulsed laser diodes for a wide variety of military/defense, industrial, automotive, and machine vision applications. Single and stacked pulsed laser diodes are available up to 375W and... - December 20, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Optoelectronics Introduces 800 nm Silicon Avalanche Photodiode Series
OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the APD Series 8-150, a new family of silicon avalanche photodiodes optimized for operation in the 800 nm wavelength region. Available in hermetically-sealed metal packages, the devices offer lower noise and high... - October 12, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
BlueRISC Completes Several Complex Processors with Axiom’s MPSim
Axiom’s MPSim Used Exclusively in the Design and Verification of State-of-the-Art Processors for the Security Market - October 04, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
How to Improve Network Utilization and Save Costly Field Trips by Remotely Reconfiguring RF and Microwave Filters
This white paper discusses issues surrounding filters as manageable devices and provides a completely new solution for filter engineers looking to improve network utilization through the remote reconfiguration of RF and microwave filters…and eliminate costly field trips. A ‘must read’ for wireless network providers, filter manufacturers and carriers who want to offer additional, more flexible services to customers and improve network efficiency without increasing operating costs. - September 30, 2012 - PCBMotor
PCBMotor Releases New White Paper – How to Reduce Motor Size by Integrating Low Cost Piezo Motors
This white paper introduces a new and highly accurate, low cost piezoelectric motor and discusses how positioning application engineers can: Lower assembly costs; Lower bill of materials; Reduce application weight, size & height; Achieve ultra-high resolution & torque. Discover how PCBMotors combine and maximize the best from piezo electric components and PCBs into affordable, high resolution and high torque motor solutions. - September 26, 2012 - PCBMotor
Macrotron Systems Announces Three New High Performance MLC-Based Solid State Drives
Macrotron Systems announces its eMars™ series solid state drives. - September 13, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
Axiom Continues to Expands Sales and Marketing Effort in Asia
Appoints Distributor in Taiwan to Play in the Fast Growing Asian Market - September 13, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Axiom Experiences Increased Demand for Its Advanced UVM Debugger; Appoints OnePass Solutions as Distributor in China to Play in the Growing Market
Axiom Appoints OnePass Solutions as Distributor in China to Play in the Growing Market. - August 25, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Axiom Files Patent Applications for Unique Debugging Technology
Patents Filed for Five Key Algorithms Used in Advance Debugging of UVM Designs - August 10, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
SchmartBoard Releases Family of Surface Mount Prototyping Shields
Arduino Users Now Able to Use SOIC, QFP and QFN Components on Projects. - August 09, 2012 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Macrotron Systems Announces the Addition of Plastic Injection Molding to Its Service Array
Cost effective solutions for high volume requirements. - July 19, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
Axiom Announces New Technologies to Address Verification Challenges
UVM Debugger, Coverage Closure and Unlimited Site License Address Key Customer Concerns - June 01, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Axiom Introduces Revolutionary Licensing Model for the EDA Industry
Offers Unlimited Worldwide Site License for a Fixed Price - May 25, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
Axiom Expands Sales and Marketing Effort in Asia
Appoints Actron as a Distributor for Sales and Support in Korea - April 06, 2012 - Axiom Design Automation
PCBMotor Signs Development Agreement with Large Chinese Telecom Company
PCBMotor announced recently it has signed a strategic agreement with a large telecommunication network equipment provider in China, to deliver a solution with PCBMotor’s high resolution piezo motors. The agreement covers the design and prototype development of their motor technology (the PCBMotor) into certain product lines of the company's telecommunication equipment and the delivery of piezoceramic components for production. - March 28, 2012 - PCBMotor