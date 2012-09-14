PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
 
Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
Bare Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing
Discrete & Passive Components
Electron Tube Manufacturing
Electronic Capacitor Manufacturing
Electronic Coil, Transformer, & Other Inductor Manufacturing
Electronic Connector Manufacturing
Electronic Resistor Manufacturing
Printed Circuit Assembly (Electronic Assembly) Manufacturing
Semiconductor Related Device Manufacturing
Semiconductors
Sensors
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing
AMCI AMCI Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion... 
APCT APCT Santa Clara, CA
APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards. With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT... 
Process Technology Process Technology Willoughby, OH
About Process Technology Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters,... 
Transducer Techniques LLC Transducer Techniques LLC Temecula, CA
Transducer Techniques manufactures a complete line of Load Cells, Torque Sensors, and related instrumentation including data acquisition... 
4th Dimension PCB 4th Dimension PCB Sunrise, FL
4th Dimension PCB, Inc. provides circuit board design services to engineering companies that develop or manufacture electronic products... 
AlfaMag Electronics, LLC. AlfaMag Electronics, LLC. Rolla, MO
AlfaMag Electronics specializes in high frequency magnetic components, linear and switching power supplies, and EI laminate transformers. 
Bittele Electronics Inc Bittele Electronics Inc Markham, Canada
In business since 2003, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a Turn-Key PCB assembly services provider for prototype and low volume... 
Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH (BRKS) Chelmsford, MA
Brooks Automation Inc. is a globally vendor of automation solutions headquartered in the US state of Massachusetts with various branch offices... 
Chien Shern Enterprise Co., Ltd. Chien Shern Enterprise Co., Ltd. Taipei Hsien, Taiwan
Electronic Connector and Electronic Connectors Systems Manufacturer. electronicconnector.search-engine-marketing-company-services.com 
Design Solutions Design Solutions Santa Barbara, CA
Design Solutions is a WOSB and HUBZSB specializing in providing engineering support and turnkey product development for military and commercial... 
DigiVision, Inc. DigiVision, Inc. San Diego, CA
DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical,... 
Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co.,Ltd. Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co.,Ltd. Wenzhou, China
Dongtou XuShi Sensor Company is a famous sensor manufacturer specializing in photoelectric sensors, proximity sensors, light curtain sensors,... 
Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd. Seremban, Malaysia
A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization. 
Forza Silicon Corporation Forza Silicon Corporation Pasadena, CA
Forza Silicon is a fabless semiconductor provider of mixed signal IC design services and products. Forza specializes in the design of advanced... 
ICGrid.net ICGrid.net
ICGrid.com offers a wide range of electronic component products. We offer solutions for OEM companies and CEMs alike. Our large array of... 
International Polymer Solutions Inc. International Polymer Solutions Inc. Irvine, CA
International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and... 
Lorenz Messtechnik GmbH Lorenz Messtechnik GmbH Alfdorf, Germany
Lorenz Messtechnik GmbH, the manufacturer of force sensors and torque sensors, load cells and customized test stands with internal DAkkS... 
Multi-Contact USA Multi-Contact USA Santa Rosa, CA
We Win Together We at Multi-Contact USA are dedicated to our customers’ success by providing the most advanced solutions in connector... 
Nantong Capacitor Industries Co., Ltd. Nantong Capacitor Industries Co., Ltd. Nantong, China
Nantong Capacitor Industries Co., Ltd. specializes in supplying all kinds of capacitors . 
Saswell Group (HK), Ltd. Saswell Group (HK), Ltd. GUANGDONG, China
We  SASWELL founded in 1989,handling in HVAC for 17 years now.We are the professional HVAC manufacturer of the thermostat and valves... 
Shafer Electronics Company Shafer Electronics Company Shafer, MN
Shafer Electronics is a contract manufacture of PCB printed circuit electronic assemblies. With over 30 years experience as a leading... 
Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd. Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd. Shanghai, China
Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co., Ltd is a professional company with making proximity sensor, photoelectric sensor, light curtain, textile sensor,... 
Shanghai Tonger Sensor-electric Co.,Ltd. Shanghai Tonger Sensor-electric Co.,Ltd. Wenzhou, China
Shanghai Tonger Sensor-electric Co.,Ltd. is one famous company specialized in Sensor Manufacture of worldwide market. For promoting the... 
Sierra Electronics Sierra Electronics Santa Rosa, NM
Tape Splicer and ESD Products by Sierra Electronics Tape Splicer and Tape Splicing Products for splicing a seamless reel of SMD Components. 
Tekna Seal, LLC Tekna Seal, LLC
Tekna Seal, located in Minneapolis, is a custom manufacturer of glass to metal and ceramic to metal seals used for vacuum tight electrical... 
Tekrecruiter1 Tekrecruiter1 Tucson, AZ
International Technical Recruiters for the Printed Circuit Board Fabrication (PCB / PWB - Bare Board) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly... 
Tronixlink PIL Tronixlink PIL China
Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize... 
Vitex LLC Vitex LLC Cranford, NJ
Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. 
Zendex Corp Zendex Corp
Zendex is a full-service provider of PC/104+ and other single board computers, embedded processor boards, multi-function boards, CIMbus,... 
