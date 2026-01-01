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Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

AMCI

AMCI

Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion...

Gold Company Profiles

Lightsand Technologies

Lightsand Technologies

Founded in 1999, Lightsand has emerged as a global leader in the development and delivery of SAN connectivity solutions. Our innovative products enable seamless interconnection of multiple Storage...

NVISO SA

NVISO SA

NVISO is an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company founded in 2009 and headquartered at the Innovation Park of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in...

Company Profiles

4th Dimension PCB

4th Dimension PCB

4th Dimension PCB, Inc. provides circuit board design services to engineering companies that develop or manufacture electronic products for automotive, military, aerospace / avionics,...

AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

AlfaMag Electronics specializes in high frequency magnetic components, linear and switching power supplies, and EI laminate transformers. AlfaMag offers the convenience of local technical and sales...

APCT

APCT

APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards. With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT has...

Bittele Electronics Inc

Bittele Electronics Inc

In business since 2003, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a Turn-Key PCB assembly services provider for prototype and low volume electronic contract manufacturing.

Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH

Brooks Automation (Germany) GmbH

Brooks Automation Inc. is a globally vendor of automation solutions headquartered in the US state of Massachusetts with various branch offices in North-America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1978, the...

Chien Shern Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Chien Shern Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Electronic Connector and Electronic Connectors Systems Manufacturer. electronicconnector.search-engine-marketing-company-services.com

Design Solutions

Design Solutions

Design Solutions is a WOSB and HUBZSB specializing in providing engineering support and turnkey product development for military and commercial electronic applications. Headquartered in Goleta,...

DigiVision, Inc.

DigiVision, Inc.

DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical, dental, industrial, military and most recently consumer...

Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co.,Ltd.

Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co.,Ltd.

Dongtou XuShi Sensor Company is a famous sensor manufacturer specializing in photoelectric sensors, proximity sensors, light curtain sensors, magnetic sensors, hall effect vane position sensors,...

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

A Semiconductor IC Assembly, Test & NPI Subcontract Manufacturing Organization.

Forza Silicon Corporation

Forza Silicon Corporation

Forza Silicon is a fabless semiconductor provider of mixed signal IC design services and products. Forza specializes in the design of advanced CMOS image sensors, from ultra-high resolution imagers...

ICGrid.net

ICGrid.net

ICGrid.com offers a wide range of electronic component products. We offer solutions for OEM companies and CEMs alike. Our large array of products includes passive components like capacitors,...

International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and applications requiring engineered performance using PTFE,...

Jorjin Technologies

Jorjin Technologies

About Jorjin Technologies: Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company founded in 1997, has been at the forefront of the development of AR Smartglasses for the past 6 years. Its diversified product line...

Lorenz Messtechnik GmbH

Lorenz Messtechnik GmbH

Lorenz Messtechnik GmbH, the manufacturer of force sensors and torque sensors, load cells and customized test stands with internal DAkkS calibration laboratory for torque transducers. Additionally we...

Multi-Contact USA

Multi-Contact USA

We Win Together We at Multi-Contact USA are dedicated to our customers’ success by providing the most advanced solutions in connector technology. We strive to achieve the best in our employee...

Nantong Capacitor Industries Co., Ltd.

Nantong Capacitor Industries Co., Ltd.

Nantong Capacitor Industries Co., Ltd. specializes in supplying all kinds of capacitors .

Process Technology

Process Technology

About Process Technology Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters, exchangers, coils, controls, anodes, accessories, and...

Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

We  SASWELL founded in 1989,handling in HVAC for 17 years now.We are the professional HVAC manufacturer of the thermostat and valves in China.No matter you are the distributors or contractors We...

Shafer Electronics Company

Shafer Electronics Company

Shafer Electronics is a contract manufacture of PCB printed circuit electronic assemblies. With over 30 years experience as a leading source for electronic contract assembly, Shafer Electronics...

Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd.

Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co., Ltd is a professional company with making proximity sensor, photoelectric sensor, light curtain, textile sensor, etc. Xushi was established in June 1996 in Dongtou, China.

Shanghai Tonger Sensor-electric Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Tonger Sensor-electric Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Tonger Sensor-electric Co.,Ltd. is one famous company specialized in Sensor Manufacture of worldwide market. For promoting the technology and artwork development of sensor, Tonger Corp. have...

Sierra Electronics

Sierra Electronics

Tape Splicer and ESD Products by Sierra Electronics Tape Splicer and Tape Splicing Products for splicing a seamless reel of SMD Components. Tape Splicing increases throughputs and yields by...

Tekna Seal, LLC

Tekna Seal, LLC

Tekna Seal, located in Minneapolis, is a custom manufacturer of glass to metal and ceramic to metal seals used for vacuum tight electrical feedthroughs in sensors, battery terminals, and electronic...

Tekrecruiter1

Tekrecruiter1

International Technical Recruiters for the Printed Circuit Board Fabrication (PCB / PWB - Bare Board) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly Industries ( PCBA). and suppliers.  Extensive Maquiladora...

Transducer Techniques LLC

Transducer Techniques LLC

Transducer Techniques manufactures a complete line of Load Cells, Torque Sensors, and related instrumentation including data acquisition systems and data logging software. All transducer sensing...

Tronixlink PIL

Tronixlink PIL

Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize the best options for printed circuit board and end...

Vitex LLC

Vitex LLC

Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Vitex works with high quality manufacturers in Asia to...

Zendex Corp

Zendex Corp

Zendex is a full-service provider of PC/104+ and other single board computers, embedded processor boards, multi-function boards, CIMbus, Multibus and iSBX modules, industrial enclosures and custom...

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