Company Profiles ASM Circuits Pvt.Ltd. ASM Circuits Pvt. Ltd. is one of the manufacturers and suppliers of electronic switch and other electronic items like membrane switch, keyboards, keypads, graphic overlays, labels & electricals... Digi-Com Electronics Digi-Com Electronics offfers electronic contract manufacturing services. Digi-Com Electronics has been in business since 1982 and is certified to ISO 9001:2008, and ISO 13485:2003, Medical Device... Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd. Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co., Ltd is a professional company with making proximity sensor, photoelectric sensor, light curtain, textile sensor, etc. Xushi was established in June 1996 in Dongtou, China.