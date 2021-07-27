SV's new SMPS connnector series is the next generation in miniature connectors. Being 45% smaller than the SMP and 30% smaller then the SMPM, the SMPS is ideal for dense packaging in multiport applications. The SMPS also has a low interface height making it an excellent choice for board to board applications using a bullet design. From the original SMP to the smaller SMPM and now the SMPS, SV Microwave has your effortless connection of push-on connectors. - August 24, 2014 - SV Microwave