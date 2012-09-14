PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Orecco Electric Complete Shipment of Premium Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia Building a reliable and trustworthy power and electric infrastructure and backup is vital for companies who wish to succeed in Africa. China's Orecco has recently added to this increased stability delivering a top-end Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia. - August 27, 2018 - Orecco Electric

SV Just Released Their Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note SV Microwave just released their new New Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note. These cable assemblies are built-to-order and ship within 5 business days. Using the best interactive RF cable builder application in the market, customers can build cable assemblies designed for their specific... - August 23, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their New VITA 67 Application Note SV Microwave’s latest high density, high performance VITA 67 Application Note is available on their website. Their floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. - July 16, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Just Released Their New SMP, SMPM & SMPS Application Note These high density, high frequency connectors increase electrical performance while reducing mass. - June 28, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave's Ready to Ship Customizable Cable Assemblies Will be Available July 1st SV is currently designing a new interactive Rapid Response Cable Assembly application for their website. The new program allows you to build a custom RF cable assembly from a variety of standard connector series and three cable types. - June 14, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their New FleXtra Application Note SV Microwave released their FleXtra Application Note with new Lab Test Cables. - May 10, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their Updated FeatherMate Application Note SV Microwave released a new Application Note for their FeatherMate RF interconnect cabled product line that combines a high density (.085” center-to-center spacing [2.16mm pitch]) 40 GHz multiport concept with a zero disengagement mating mechanism force that eliminates damage to PCB solder joints. - March 12, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their Collective New Product Catalog SV Microwave released their latest Product Catalog which combined all of their most popular series (BMA, Coaxial Contacts, SMA, SMP, SMPM, SMPS, TNC and Type N) into one catalog. The latest version consists of every distribution part number available. The new catalog does not represent all of their offerings,... - February 25, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Released Their New Ultimate User Friendly Website SV Microwave launched their new ultimate user-friendly website which includes a redesigned Product Search function that simplifies product selection by allowing users to drill down to their selection from predefined categories. - January 23, 2015 - SV Microwave

Intermatic Introduces New LED Fix Mount Button, Stem, and Stem and Swivel Electronic Photo Controls for Extended Life Intermatic introduces a new line of dusk-to-dawn Fix Mount Electronic Photo Controls for use in outdoor lighting fixtures. Tested and warrantied using NEMA 410 methodology, the new fixtures match the extended life expectancies of LED, induction and HID fixtures. The long life of the light fixture is now matched by the long life of the photo controls, resulting in truly maintenance-free LED installations. - December 11, 2014 - Intermatic

Intermatic Introduces the "checkfrank (TM)" Configurator for MultiWave (TM) Pool and Spa Controls Intermatic, a leader in energy management solutions, today introduced checkfrank™, an innovative web-based configurator for easy customization and installation of Intermatic’s market-leading MultiWave™ Wireless Control Systems for pool and spa control. The first web-based configurator... - November 07, 2014 - Intermatic

SV Microwave's Released Their Newest Solderless High Speed Eval Board Connectors SV Microwave's released their newest solderless high speed eval board connectors. These compression mount connectors are solderless which allows for quick and easy assembly. - October 09, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released a New Catalog for Their Millimeter Wave Connector Series SV Microwave released a new Catalog for their Millimeter Wave connector series. SV Microwave's high frequency millimeter wave product line has the precision, quality and performance needed for the millimeter wave spectrum through 67 GHz. Products include 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm and 1.85 mm and are available... - September 28, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Will be at Tektronix OctoberBest-Booth L107 SV Microwave is exhibiting at the NW Electronics Design and Manufacturing Expo / OctoberBest on Wednesday, October 1st, 2014 at the Tektronix Conference Center, Building #38. Visit Booth L107 to learn about their new product lines. - September 26, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Just Released Their VITA 67 Product Line, the RF (DC to 26.5GHz) Addition to the VPX Platform SV's floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. COTS options for VITA 67.1 & 67.2 and custom configurations for VITA 67.3 are available. - September 08, 2014 - SV Microwave

Finally Smaller is Better! Check Out SV Microwave's New SMPS Connector Line SV's new SMPS connnector series is the next generation in miniature connectors. Being 45% smaller than the SMP and 30% smaller then the SMPM, the SMPS is ideal for dense packaging in multiport applications. The SMPS also has a low interface height making it an excellent choice for board to board applications using a bullet design. From the original SMP to the smaller SMPM and now the SMPS, SV Microwave has your effortless connection of push-on connectors. - August 24, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Hired New Western Regional Sales Manager SV Microwave is pleased to announce the addition of Javier Merino as Western Regional Sales Manager. - August 18, 2014 - SV Microwave

High Frequency Connectivity with a Twist. Check Out SV Microwave's Latest Application Note Featuring the Quarterback Connector Line SV Microwave has released a new Application Note for their latest line of connectors called the QuarterBack series. The line utilizes a quarter turn bayonet style coupling nut with a locking feature for standard SMP/SMPM interfaces. The QuarterBack connectors are ideal for high vibration and test applications... - August 10, 2014 - SV Microwave

Looking for Zero Disengagement Forces in Your RF Connector? Check Out SV Microwave's New FeatherMate Connector Line SV Microwave just released the new FeatherMate connector product line. This new RF interconnect system combines a high density (.100” center-to-center spacing) 40+ GHz multiport concept with a zero disengagement force mating mechanism. Direct connection to board trace, solder-free board mounts... - August 02, 2014 - SV Microwave

Intermatic Introduces 2014 NEC Compliant Extra Duty Weatherproof Covers Intermatic introduces a seven-product series of 2014 NEC compliant in-use weatherproof covers. Available in 10 colors and several sizes, the WP5000 series meets 2014 NEC requirements for covers at 15 and 20-ampere, 125 and 250 volt receptacles installed at wet locations. - June 07, 2014 - Intermatic

Intermatic Introduces Extended Life Electronic Photo Controls Intermatic introduces three new Electronic Photo Controls that are compatible with LEDs. The Electronic Photo Controls are appropriate for open space lighting applications, such as streets, parking lots, parks, and residential access. Intermatic tested the Photo Controls using NEMA 410 Standards for LED and New Induction Fixtures. The products are warranted to meet 10, 15 and 20 year life expectancies. - June 05, 2014 - Intermatic

OSI Optoelectronics Introduces Cable and Harness Assembly Services OSI OptoElectronics and turnkey solutions, is proud to introduce cable and harness assembly services. - May 29, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Laser Diode Introduces Low-Noise, High-Sensitivity, High-Speed, 30 µm InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the latest detector in the avalanche photodiode (APD) family, the LAPD 1550-30R. - May 23, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics

EC&M Magazine Selects Intermatic's LightMaster as 2014 Lighting Control Equipment Category Winner Intermatic's LightMaster LM2-O-120 has been named the Lighting Control Equipment Category winner in EC&M's 2014 Product of the Year Competition. LightMaster's state-of-the-art sensors give users the power to illuminate facilities based on natural light. A 16-member jury of electrical professionals selected LightMaster, along with 43 other product category winners, as a finalist in EC & M's 2014 Product of the Year competition. EC & M readers will vote for the winner in an online poll in June. - April 25, 2014 - Intermatic

OSI Laser Diode’s New 1550 nm High-Power (> 500mW), Pulsed Laser Diode Modules for Test & Measurement New pulsed laser diode modules featuring power greater than 500mW will be showcased in OSI Laser Diode’s booth # 2029 at SPIE Photonics West at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Feb. 4-6, 2014. - November 16, 2013 - OSI Optoelectronics

New Wire Marine Expands Into OEM Switch Panel Market New Wire Marine, designer of marine electrical systems, has announced completion of the acquisition of Computer Numerical Control (CNC), which pushes the company’s expansion into the OEM switch panel market forward. - May 09, 2013 - New Wire Marine

OSI Optoelectronics Offers Engineering, Prototyping and Contract Manufacturing Services OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, global suppliers of high performing standard and OEM photodiodes, high power light sources, optoelectronic components, and value-added assemblies, announces expanded contract manufacturing capabilities. OSI offers vertical integration... - December 21, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Laser Diode Introduces High-Reliability, High Power, Monolithic Stack Pulsed Laser Diodes OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces a product family of high power monolithic stack pulsed laser diodes for a wide variety of military/defense, industrial, automotive, and machine vision applications. Single and stacked pulsed laser diodes are available up to 375W and fiber-coupled... - December 20, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Optoelectronics Introduces 800 nm Silicon Avalanche Photodiode Series OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the APD Series 8-150, a new family of silicon avalanche photodiodes optimized for operation in the 800 nm wavelength region. Available in hermetically-sealed metal packages, the devices offer lower noise and high sensitivity... - October 12, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

SOF-TEK Presents New UL 508A Panel Shop & Contract Manufacturing Company in Redding SOF-TEK is pleased to announce that they are now a UL (Underwriters Laboratories) Panel Shop under the UL 508A Industrial Control Panel Certification. SOF-TEK in now open for business as a unique contract manufacturer in the North State, specializing in custom design UL Panels, PCBs, and wire harnesses for electronic assembly. - December 01, 2011 - Sof-Tek