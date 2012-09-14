Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
>
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
> Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Motor & Generator Manufacturing
Power, Distribution, & Specialty Transformer Manufacturing
Relay & Industrial Control Manufacturing
Switchgear & Switchboard Apparatus Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
AMCI
Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion...
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Jinlong Machinery & Electronics
Brooklyn, NY
Company Description Founded in 1993, Jinlong Machinery is one of China's largest manufacturer of Cylindrical and Coin Vibration Motors,...
Vecna Robotics
Cambridge, MA
Vecna Robotics (https://robotics.vecna.com) has quickly become the materials handling leader in the fork truck free environment while utilizing...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc.
El Monte, CA
AMREL / American Reliance, Inc. provides industry-specific "Customized" COTS solutions to niche markets: AMREL's power division...
ASM Circuits Pvt.Ltd.
faridabad, India
ASM Circuits Pvt. Ltd. is one of the manufacturers and suppliers of electronic switch and other electronic items like membrane switch, keyboards,...
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.
Fredericksburg, VA
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military...
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions
Brockton, MA
Carlo Gavazzi Computing Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of high quality products and solutions based on AdvancedTCA, CompactPCI,...
Custom Coils
Alcester, SD
Custom Coils is a custom magnetic design and manufacturing facility that specializes in building transformers, inductors and coils. All...
Digi Printers Ltd
Stafford, United Kingdom
Digi Printers ltd offers full training with a 12 month warranty and full after sales service. Digi Printers ltd has been established by...
Digi-Com Electronics
Richmond, CA
Digi-Com Electronics offfers electronic contract manufacturing services. Digi-Com Electronics has been in business since 1982 and is certified...
Eaton Corporation
Eaton Corporation is a global leader in electrical systems, components, and services for power quality, distribution and control. The company...
Electro Industries/GaugeTech
Westbury, NY
Founded in 1973, Electro Industries/GaugeTech changed the face of power monitoring forever with its first breakthrough innovation: an affordable,...
Electronic Design & Research
Louisville, KY
Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules,...
H.M. Cragg Co.
H.M. Cragg Co. is a premier MN-based provider of quality power solutions including PEM fuel cells and uninterruptible power systems (UPS).
IPPSA
Incline Village, NV
IPPSA has been formed to accelerate the knowledge base and application of advanced planning and scheduling technologies. Our mission is...
Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Midland Park, NJ
Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude...
online-devices
netanya, Israel
Online-Devices is a professional, high technology online provider specializing in high quality industrial communication products, Industrial...
PexUniverse.Com
Hempstead, NY
PexUniverse.com is the best place online to shop for your hydronic underfloor heating, HVAC and plumbing supplies. We stock Plumbing supplies,...
Quest Trend Magazine
Bochum, Germany
Quest Trend Magazine publishes trends in automation technology from the users' point of view in the machinery industry, automobile industry...
Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd.
Shanghai, China
Dongtou Xushi Sensor Co., Ltd is a professional company with making proximity sensor, photoelectric sensor, light curtain, textile sensor,...
SouthWest Electronic Energy Group
Stafford, TX
SouthWest Electronic Energy Corporation (SWE) is the leader in design and production of custom battery packs, battery chargers, cable/wire...
World Dryer Corporation
Berkeley, IL
For over 50 years, World Dryer Corporation has been the leading manufacturer of warm air automatic hand dryers. Our hand dryers are reliable,...
Yancheng Best Engine Manufacturing Works
Yancheng, China
Yancheng BEST Engine Manufacturing Corp.,Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and supplier of quality industrial products supported by value...
Companies 1 - 23 of 23
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help