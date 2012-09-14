PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing > Battery Manufacturing
 
Battery Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Primary Battery Manufacturing
Storage Battery Manufacturing
 
 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Battery Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Creup Technologies Ltd. Creup Technologies Ltd. Shenzhen, China
CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy... 
DKM Solutions,Inc DKM Solutions,Inc San francisco, CA
DKM Solutions, Inc.....Manufacturer of Emergency Charge System.... Hand Held..Keeps cell phones and electronic equipment devices charged... 
EEMB Co., Ltd EEMB Co., Ltd ShenZhen, China
EEMB Co., Ltd., is a dynamic and flexible battery company specialized in the production of primary (lithium, alkaline) and secondary (lithium,... 
Preferred Power Technologies Preferred Power Technologies
Well funded Korean lithium and direct-methanol fuel cells (DMFC’s) battery manufacturer.  Products directed toward the personal... 
SouthWest Electronic Energy Group SouthWest Electronic Energy Group Stafford, TX
SouthWest Electronic Energy Corporation (SWE) is the leader in design and production of custom battery packs, battery chargers, cable/wire... 
Companies 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help