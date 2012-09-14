Post Profile for Your Business
>
Manufacturing
>
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
>
Battery Manufacturing
> Primary Battery Manufacturing
Primary Battery Manufacturing
Profile your business on PR.com
Creup Technologies Ltd.
Shenzhen, China
CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy...
EEMB Co., Ltd
ShenZhen, China
EEMB Co., Ltd., is a dynamic and flexible battery company specialized in the production of primary (lithium, alkaline) and secondary (lithium,...
Preferred Power Technologies
Well funded Korean lithium and direct-methanol fuel cells (DMFC’s) battery manufacturer. Products directed toward the personal...
SouthWest Electronic Energy Group
Stafford, TX
SouthWest Electronic Energy Corporation (SWE) is the leader in design and production of custom battery packs, battery chargers, cable/wire...
