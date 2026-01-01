Company Profiles Creup Technologies Ltd. CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy and pollution problems have drawn more and more attention... EEMB Co., Ltd EEMB Co., Ltd., is a dynamic and flexible battery company specialized in the production of primary (lithium, alkaline) and secondary (lithium, nickel) batteries. With year great efforts, the... Preferred Power Technologies Well funded Korean lithium and direct-methanol fuel cells (DMFC’s) battery manufacturer. Products directed toward the personal electronic arena (cell phones, personal computers, MP3's,... SouthWest Electronic Energy Group SouthWest Electronic Energy Corporation (SWE) is the leader in design and production of custom battery packs, battery chargers, cable/wire harnesses and electro-mechanical assemblies for OEM, EOEM...