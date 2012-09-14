PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

Energy Battery Group Raises Over $24,000 to Support Shriners Hospitals for Children Energy Battery Group showed its commitment to serving the community by raising over $24,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds were donated by Energy Battery Group members and vendors at the organization’s 2019 Annual Meeting and Convention. “We are truly humbled by the generosity... - August 14, 2019 - Energy Battery Group

Maha Energy Introduces the All New 8-Cell Turbo Charger-Analyzer Maha Energy Corporation is excited to introduce the Powerex MH-C980 Turbo Charger-Analyzer for 8 AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Building on the success of its MH-C801D 8-Cell 1 Hour charger and the legendary MH-C9000 WizardOne Charger-Analyzer, Maha Energy incorporated the best of both worlds by combining an 8-cell 1 hour charger with battery health analyzing features. This unique feature allows the user to know the condition of each battery and when to properly replace and recycle them. - May 07, 2019 - Maha Energy Corporation

Combilift Adopts OneCharge Lithium Batteries OneCharge Lithium Batteries are now available with Combilift lift trucks. - May 04, 2019 - OneCharge

OneCharge Announces Aftermarket Sales Agreement with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. OneCharge lithium batteries are now available through Hyster® and Yale® dealer network. - February 28, 2019 - OneCharge

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Green Rhino Announces the RhinoEnergy Battery Storage Product Line Green Rhino announced, at the Solar Power International 2018 in Anaheim CA, the launch of their RhinoEnergy Storage product line based on Lead Crystal Batteries and including Schneider inverter technology. The units come in 2.3, 4.6, 9.3 and 18.6 KWh storage capacities. Their largest model, the 18.6... - September 26, 2018 - Green Rhino Energy

Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

Sharp SmartStorage® Energy Storage System Plus Solar Installed at ILM Tool’s 25,000 Square-Foot Bay Area Machine Shop Estimates show that ILM Tool’s SmartStorage® system is expected to decrease the facility’s demand by approximately 240 kW annually. - August 03, 2018 - Sharp ESSG

Dukosi Presents Technology Model at Urban Future Lab, New York Last month, Dukosi joined the Scottish Development International (SDI) energy systems trade mission and learning journey in New York, USA. SDI is affiliated with the UK government, and had invited Dukosi to join a trade mission and information exchange to a series of energy events and in the greater... - April 26, 2018 - Dukosi Limited

Dukosi to Exhibit at European Battery Show Edinburgh tech company to showcase advanced cell monitoring system. - April 19, 2018 - Dukosi Limited

Advanced and Affordable UPS & Power Solutions Now Available Online Activolt offers advanced and cost-effective online UPS to serve both residential and industrial clients the alluring shopping experience. - April 07, 2018 - Activolt Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd

Ambrogio, the World’s Leading Mowing Robot, Comes to the US Market Popular robotic lawn mower, Ambrogio Robot, reaches the US Market in 2017, after gaining wide acceptance in Europe with over 220,000 Ambrogio robots sold to-date. Ambrogio robot, manufactured by Zucchetti Centro Sistemi in Italy, will be distributed by Paradise Robotics and is sold to consumers through its network of local dealers. Ambrogio is the well-known technology leader in robot mowers, surpassing competitors with its wide range of models, including those for large yards and steep hills. - November 10, 2017 - Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

RELiON Battery Selected by Garia Utility to Power a Fleet of Electric Vehicles with Lithium Garia, a leading manufacturer of golf and utility vehicles, has chosen RELiON Battery as its primary supplier of lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePO4) to operate a fleet of all-electric Garia Utility vehicles. “RELiON is thrilled to be selected as a supplier to Garia Utility for their lithium... - October 21, 2017 - RELiON Battery

Generate Capital and Sharp Pioneering to Integrate SmartStorage® “Solar-Plus-Storage” Systems to Serve Santa Rita Union School District Six schools will meet district goals of lower utility bills and grid outage protection. - September 08, 2017 - Sharp ESSG

Forecast Energy, CivicSolar and Sharp Electronics Team Up to Deliver Solar + SmartStorage® Energy Storage System Joint project installed at Channel Lumber in Bay Area for peak demand reduction, estimated $160,000 annual utility bill savings. - June 09, 2017 - Sharp ESSG

FlexSMART X2 Brings in Over 5,000 Five-Star Reviews Accessory Power’s FlexSMART X2 In-Car FM Transmitter has become one of the most impressive wireless car kits on the market. With Bluetooth® 2.1, a USB charging port, and FM tuner, the FlexSMART® X2 is equipped for anything. It has proven to be the most popular item in the GOgroove® brand and the reviews definitely show it. - May 30, 2017 - Accessory Power

Energy Battery Group Reveals Dates and Venue for Its Annual Meeting and Convention Energy Battery Group, Inc., a global leader in battery manufacturing and distribution, will hold its twenty-first annual meeting and convention against the stunning backdrop of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place August 1-5, 2017, at the luxurious JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa in the... - March 08, 2017 - Energy Battery Group

RELiON Battery Adds David Chambers to Its Executive Team RELiON Battery has added longtime industry expert to its global team. - February 20, 2017 - RELiON Battery

GSS Chinese Battery Manufacturer Releases the New Version 4 Solar Power Bank with Extra Solar Panels Chinese battery manufacturer Good Sunshine Tech launched a new version IV solar charger, at GSS convension on December 25th, 2016. The solar-powered charger is portable and compatible with a lot of mobile devices like, smartphones, iPads, MP4, camera, GoPros, Portable speakers, GPS systems and laptops. The... - January 17, 2017 - Good Sunshine Electronic Tech

UltraCap Creates Revolutionary Lightweight Car Battery Scientists from London based UltraCap Ltd., are in the final stages of developing a "green" solid state battery for electric vehicles that they claim will be 40 times lighter than current Lithium-Ion batteries. UltraCap founders, Professor Vladimir Krstic and Nico Van Dongen, say their new battery, the UltraCapacitor, will be able to charge within minutes and that, eventually, a pocket sized version of the battery will bring us one step closer to emission-free transportation. - September 28, 2016 - UltraCap Investment Ltd

Introducing the SBS EquaLink Battery Diagnostic and Monitoring Solution for Stationary and Critical Power Applications The EquaLink Battery Management System (BMS), delivers a complete and comprehensive diagnostic and monitoring solution for critical battery maintenance programs and required NERC / IEEE reporting. - February 24, 2016 - Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Oakridge Announces Production Release of ProSeries Product Line Oakridge Global Energy Solutions: A New Era in Battery Manufacturing - October 02, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge to Purchase 2.6 Gigawatt Hours of Automated Battery MFG Equipment for Expansion of MFG Facilities in FL, USA, Bringing Jobs and Manufacturing Back to America Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce that it has reached agreement-in-principle for a long term supply agreement with a major lithium-ion battery assembly equipment manufacturer to provide the Company with automated manufacturing equipment to significantly expand its existing production capacity currently in place at its facilities in Melbourne and Palm Bay, Florida. - September 24, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Announces Freedom IV Stationary Energy Storage System Oakridge Global Energy Solutions announces a new product the Freedom IV stationary energy storage system for home and business back up power. - September 23, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy New Headquarters Oakridge Global Energy moves into new 68,718 sq ft home for corporate offices and small format manufacturing. - September 17, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

LG G4 Battery Life Doubled by Mugen Power New 6200mAh battery extends the life of LG G4 by 2.07 times. - July 24, 2015 - Mugen Power Batteries

Accel Instruments Announces the TS250 Waveform Amplifier - An Instrument for Amplifying Function Generators The TS250 waveform amplifier is a unique instrument ideal for a function generator amplifier. It amplifies current or voltage or power for driving heavy loads. - April 29, 2015 - Accel Instruments

Energy Storage Symposium in Carbondale on April 1st An Energy Storage symposium is taking place on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU) campus on Wednesday, April 1st from 9:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is taking place in the Mississippi room of the SIU Student Center. Experts in the field of energy storage technology will make presentations on a variety of topics, including new electrolytes and redo-active polymers for advanced batteries and new materials for supercapacitor electrodes. - March 27, 2015 - SIU Advanced Coal and Energy Research Center

Battery Warehouse Company Offering the Latest High Performance Car and Snowmobile Battery Shelby Township, MI-based battery suppliers, Battery Warehouse Company are now inviting clients to review their complete selection of car and snowmobile battery products. - January 25, 2015 - Battery Warehouse Co.

Bumblebee Batteries Celebrates Ad Placements on Network Television Leaders CBS and NBC Portland hybrid car battery seller's ads aired during primetime TV - February 20, 2014 - Bumblebee Batteries

Lyon Superchargers to Exhibit at China Sourcing Fair Quebec based Lyon Superchargers announces its intention to attend and exhibit at 2014 China Sourcing Fair, the AsiaWorld-Expo. - January 11, 2014 - LY'ON Superchargers

Lyon Superchargers Salesforce Expansion on Target Increased demand for Lyon Superchargers rechargeable energy storage solutions has prompted the Quebec based company to increase their salesforce twofold. - January 10, 2014 - LY'ON Superchargers

Lyon Superchargers Confirms New Beijing Offices Lyon Superchargers announce new administrative office to open in Beijing, expanding their presence in Asia. - January 07, 2014 - LY'ON Superchargers

LYON Superchargers Reveals Flexible Li-ion Battery Hong Kong’s LYON Superchargers announces new rechargeable energy storage solution technology to be made commercially available in 2014. - December 15, 2013 - LY'ON Superchargers

Kinkoo Announces Infinite One to Put Mobile Power Back in Your Pocket KINKOO is founded in 2012 and invested in by a company with 25 years' international trade experience. KINKOO is committed to providing high-end and high-standard portable accessories for users, which is designed to fit your lifestyle, keep you moving with always-on smart devices so users enjoy a smart... - December 04, 2013 - kinkoo international limited

LYON Superchargers Expands Salesforce Canada’s LYON Superchargers to increase its Asian Pacific salesforce to meet growing demand for electric cars powered by Lithium Ion batteries. - November 23, 2013 - LY'ON Superchargers

Bumblebee Batteries Announces a Battery Upgrade for Older Honda Hybrid Cars This month marks the release of the MAX­-IMA™ batteries by Bumblebee Batteries. Owners of older Honda Insight and Honda Civic hybrids in the continental United States can replace their original factory batteries with the new higher performance battery packs. Owner of Bumblebee Batteries, Eli... - November 20, 2013 - Bumblebee Batteries

LY’ON Superchargers Announces $20 Million in Funding LY’ON Superchargers acquires significant funding to help increase its capacity and R&D. - November 19, 2013 - LY'ON Superchargers

EnerDel Lithium-Ion Battery System Training Program EnerDel will once again host its popular Lithium-Ion Battery System Training Program on September 9 through 13 at its Greenfield, Ind. Technical Center. - August 02, 2013 - EnerDel

The Increasing Demands Placed on the Batteries of New Vehicles Means Drivers Must Set Charging as a Top Maintenance Priority, Says CTEK CTEK, a global battery maintenance and care brand, is advising owners of new vehicles to ensure their car batteries are regularly maintained to avoid inconvenient breakdowns and expensive repair bills, resulting from the increasing technological strain placed on state-of-the-art cars. Whilst a flat... - June 13, 2013 - CTEK

CAP-XX Announces the Availability of 16V, 230F Supercapacitor Modules and 1400F Prismatic Supercapacitors CAP-XX, a world leader in supercapacitor development, announces the availability of large prismatic supercapacitors and multi-cell modules for purchase in sample quantities - May 28, 2013 - CAP-XX

CAP-XX Automotive Supercapacitor Module Successfully Completes In-Vehicle Stop-Start Trials with Club Assist Club Assist, a leading provider of roadside assistance and vehicle battery replacement services, has completed in-vehicle testing of an automotive supercapacitor module developed by CAP-XX in Australia. - May 02, 2013 - CAP-XX

Portable Experimenter’s Platform, Powered by Raspberry Pi A game-changing booster for STEM education, ultra low-cost data acquisition system, and Audio Explorer for experimentation in sound form the beginning configuration of the Portable Experimenter's Platform. It works with any networked computing device with a browser. Hobbyists in electronics and students can perform experiments in sound or voice, as well as learning computing in Linux and Python. - March 23, 2013 - Wattminder

High Quality, Competitively Priced Car Batteries from Alpha Batteries Car batteries from Alpha Batteries are competitively priced, high quality units which will perform well for you. - February 10, 2013 - Alpha Batteries

Gruber Power Services Holiday Tips Tips for the Holidays from Gruber Power Services. Geared towards data room, server room, and battery back up administrators. - December 19, 2012 - Gruber Power Services GMB