Recent Headlines
Within Battery Manufacturing
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Solar Lithium Batteries by Dakota Lithium, EcoSol, & ZPRO, Now on Offer with Purchases of Solar Freezers or Solar Refrigerators
In a groundbreaking move towards promoting sustainable living, Solar Refrigerator Company announces, with the purchase of either a solar refrigerator or solar freezer, customers can now enjoy significant discounts & complimentary shipping on solar lithium batteries from manufacturers including Dakota Lithium, EcoSol lithium, and ZPRO. This limited-time offer is designed to promote the use of renewable eco-friendly practices in household. - June 22, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company: A Market Leader of Solar Refrigerator, Solar Freezer & Secop Products
Solar Refrigerator Company remains dedicated to offering customers energy-efficient solutions. The recent expansion of their product and brand offerings showcases their commitment to customer-focused innovation. New products and brands including EcoSol Lithium Batteries SRC solar refrigerators and solar freezers are tailored to meet the diverse needs of a broader range of clients. Solar Refrigerator Company addresses this growing demand across the US by supplying a wide range of products. - June 04, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Paving the Path for Progress as Prevalon Energy Continues Landmark Partnership in Energy Evolution
Prevalon Energy, LLC, a leading name in energy solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone in its partnership with REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. This marks a pivotal moment as Prevalon Energy embarks on a journey to reshape the energy landscape in the Americas. Building upon the... - May 30, 2024 - Prevalon Energy
Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment - May 10, 2024 - Electro Rent
New 17 Cu. Ft. Solar Refrigerator in Stainless Steel is Now Available at Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company launches a new solar fridge to add to its catalogue of solar freezers, portable RV refrigerators and solar power equipment. This energy-efficient solar refrigerator offers ample storage in both compartments and is ideal for tiny homes, off-grid living, RVs, solar powered homes, farms and businesses. - April 17, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company Unveils the Latest 25 cu. ft. Solar Refrigerator Model at a Reduced Price & with Complimentary Shipping Offer
Solar Refrigerator Company has announced its latest model, a solar refrigerator packed with advanced features. This energy-efficient solar fridge ensures reduced electricity bills and offers additional savings with free shipping and a reduced price. - March 20, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Irish Battery Technology Company Xerotech Announces Plans to Hire 100 New Employees to Meet Global Demand
Xerotech, a world leader in advanced battery systems for non-road mobile machinery applications, announced today that it plans to hire over 100 new employees to meet the growing demand for its configurable battery pack technology. Xerotech has a proven track record of delivering high-performance... - April 04, 2023 - Xerotech
Xerotech and Innolith Partner to Bring Ground-Breaking Non-Flammable Battery to Market
Xerotech, a leader in battery pack technology for heavy-duty non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) is to join forces with new battery cell technology developer Innolith to launch the industry’s first battery packs for electrification of a wide range of applications where fire safety is... - March 01, 2023 - Xerotech
iMyPower Launches Upgraded Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Light (600mAh Power Capacity)
iMyPower, a leading global provider of outdoor solar lights, has just released the new 2022 product model - Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Lights (600mAh Power Capacity). It is a solar powered outdoor lighting fixture that provides lighting, security for decks, fences, steps, patios, patios, gardens, patios or swimming pools. - December 04, 2022 - iMyPower
UltimateCartParts.com Now Offers Allied Lithium Battery Packages for Golf Carts
UltimateCartParts.com now offers Allied Lithium Battery packages for golf carts including E-Z-GO, Yamaha and Club Car. - December 11, 2021 - Ultimate Cart Parts
GTS Managed Services Provide New Personalized Data for Better Decision Making and Can Incorporate Batteries of All Types and Manufacturers
Organizations That Rely on Mobility Need a System to Help Manage It, GTS Managed Services Can Help - September 17, 2021 - GTS (Global Technology Systems)
Global Technology Systems Announces New Managed Services Program for Replacement Batteries for UPS Systems
Global Technology Systems (GTS) announces a new program to manage replacement batteries for uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), which will help companies cut costs, maximize productivity and minimize downtime. - September 11, 2021 - GTS (Global Technology Systems)
Battery Power Systems Celebrates 33rd Anniversary
BPS sales and service territory includes Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Olean and Jamestown. - March 20, 2021 - Battery Power Systems
Battery Power Systems Announces Used Forklift Battery Sale Extended Through March 2021
Search BPS Used Battery & Charger Inventory Live Online - February 25, 2021 - Battery Power Systems
Battery Power Systems Announces Release of "New Life to Old Trucks" Forklift Battery & Charger Sale
A chance to learn about pairing a forklift battery with a charger - February 25, 2021 - Battery Power Systems
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
CE+T Has Partnered with e-On Batteries to Release the Industry’s First Dual DC Smart Grid Interactive Turn-Key Energy Storage System
The system combines CE+T’s Stability 30C3, a revolutionary multiport and bidirectional converter and e-On’s modular battery system built upon the 6.4kWh LiFePo4 module. CE+Ts power converter is listed with UL1741SA and e-On’s battery module is listed with UL1973 and 9540 compliant. The system is currently UL9540 compliant and is scheduled to be fully listed by fourth quarter 2020. - July 20, 2020 - e-On Batteries
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT) Puts Focus on New Services
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies, LLC (“EACT”) announces the establishment of a quick-turn, rapid prototype service for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA’s). Since 1999, EACT has been in the business of supporting our customers with prototypes and small to medium sized... - February 03, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company
Energy Battery Group Raises Over $24,000 to Support Shriners Hospitals for Children
Energy Battery Group showed its commitment to serving the community by raising over $24,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds were donated by Energy Battery Group members and vendors at the organization’s 2019 Annual Meeting and Convention. “We are truly humbled by the... - August 14, 2019 - Energy Battery Group
Maha Energy Introduces the All New 8-Cell Turbo Charger-Analyzer
Maha Energy Corporation is excited to introduce the Powerex MH-C980 Turbo Charger-Analyzer for 8 AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Building on the success of its MH-C801D 8-Cell 1 Hour charger and the legendary MH-C9000 WizardOne Charger-Analyzer, Maha Energy incorporated the best of both worlds by combining an 8-cell 1 hour charger with battery health analyzing features. This unique feature allows the user to know the condition of each battery and when to properly replace and recycle them. - May 07, 2019 - Maha Energy Corporation
Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019
Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Green Rhino Announces the RhinoEnergy Battery Storage Product Line
Green Rhino announced, at the Solar Power International 2018 in Anaheim CA, the launch of their RhinoEnergy Storage product line based on Lead Crystal Batteries and including Schneider inverter technology. The units come in 2.3, 4.6, 9.3 and 18.6 KWh storage capacities. Their largest model, the... - September 26, 2018 - Green Rhino Energy
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America
Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates
Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries
Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC
Sharp SmartStorage® Energy Storage System Plus Solar Installed at ILM Tool’s 25,000 Square-Foot Bay Area Machine Shop
Estimates show that ILM Tool’s SmartStorage® system is expected to decrease the facility’s demand by approximately 240 kW annually. - August 03, 2018 - Sharp ESSG
Dukosi Presents Technology Model at Urban Future Lab, New York
Last month, Dukosi joined the Scottish Development International (SDI) energy systems trade mission and learning journey in New York, USA. SDI is affiliated with the UK government, and had invited Dukosi to join a trade mission and information exchange to a series of energy events and in the... - April 26, 2018 - Dukosi Limited
Dukosi to Exhibit at European Battery Show
Edinburgh tech company to showcase advanced cell monitoring system. - April 19, 2018 - Dukosi Limited
Advanced and Affordable UPS & Power Solutions Now Available Online
Activolt offers advanced and cost-effective online UPS to serve both residential and industrial clients the alluring shopping experience. - April 07, 2018 - Activolt Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd
Battery Power Systems Announces the "Crew and You" Ametek and BPS Product Giveaway Contest
Battery Power Systems to Give Away 2 Ametek & BPS Product Packs in December 2017. - November 18, 2017 - Battery Power Systems
Ambrogio, the World’s Leading Mowing Robot, Comes to the US Market
Popular robotic lawn mower, Ambrogio Robot, reaches the US Market in 2017, after gaining wide acceptance in Europe with over 220,000 Ambrogio robots sold to-date. Ambrogio robot, manufactured by Zucchetti Centro Sistemi in Italy, will be distributed by Paradise Robotics and is sold to consumers through its network of local dealers. Ambrogio is the well-known technology leader in robot mowers, surpassing competitors with its wide range of models, including those for large yards and steep hills. - November 10, 2017 - Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
Battery Power Systems Expands Repair Service Area to Include All Western, Central and Southern New York State
Western, Central and Southern New York State Forklift Battery & Charger Repair Service - October 30, 2017 - Battery Power Systems
Battery Power System, Inc Announces Robust NY Digital Media Launch
Battery Power Systems is a full service and sales company supplying industrial batteries and chargers to industrial and commercial customers. BPS has been providing service and sales to New York State for over 30 years. To assist customers Battery Power Systems has added several new websites. - October 24, 2017 - Battery Power Systems
RELiON Battery Selected by Garia Utility to Power a Fleet of Electric Vehicles with Lithium
Garia, a leading manufacturer of golf and utility vehicles, has chosen RELiON Battery as its primary supplier of lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePO4) to operate a fleet of all-electric Garia Utility vehicles. “RELiON is thrilled to be selected as a supplier to Garia Utility for their... - October 21, 2017 - RELiON Battery
Generate Capital and Sharp Pioneering to Integrate SmartStorage® “Solar-Plus-Storage” Systems to Serve Santa Rita Union School District
Six schools will meet district goals of lower utility bills and grid outage protection. - September 08, 2017 - Sharp ESSG
Forecast Energy, CivicSolar and Sharp Electronics Team Up to Deliver Solar + SmartStorage® Energy Storage System
Joint project installed at Channel Lumber in Bay Area for peak demand reduction, estimated $160,000 annual utility bill savings. - June 09, 2017 - Sharp ESSG
FlexSMART X2 Brings in Over 5,000 Five-Star Reviews
Accessory Power’s FlexSMART X2 In-Car FM Transmitter has become one of the most impressive wireless car kits on the market. With Bluetooth® 2.1, a USB charging port, and FM tuner, the FlexSMART® X2 is equipped for anything. It has proven to be the most popular item in the GOgroove® brand and the reviews definitely show it. - May 30, 2017 - Accessory Power
Energy Battery Group Reveals Dates and Venue for Its Annual Meeting and Convention
Energy Battery Group, Inc., a global leader in battery manufacturing and distribution, will hold its twenty-first annual meeting and convention against the stunning backdrop of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place August 1-5, 2017, at the luxurious JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa in... - March 08, 2017 - Energy Battery Group
RELiON Battery Adds David Chambers to Its Executive Team
RELiON Battery has added longtime industry expert to its global team. - February 20, 2017 - RELiON Battery
GSS Chinese Battery Manufacturer Releases the New Version 4 Solar Power Bank with Extra Solar Panels
Chinese battery manufacturer Good Sunshine Tech launched a new version IV solar charger, at GSS convension on December 25th, 2016. The solar-powered charger is portable and compatible with a lot of mobile devices like, smartphones, iPads, MP4, camera, GoPros, Portable speakers, GPS systems and... - January 17, 2017 - Good Sunshine Electronic Tech
UltraCap Creates Revolutionary Lightweight Car Battery
Scientists from London based UltraCap Ltd., are in the final stages of developing a "green" solid state battery for electric vehicles that they claim will be 40 times lighter than current Lithium-Ion batteries. UltraCap founders, Professor Vladimir Krstic and Nico Van Dongen, say their new battery, the UltraCapacitor, will be able to charge within minutes and that, eventually, a pocket sized version of the battery will bring us one step closer to emission-free transportation. - September 28, 2016 - UltraCap Investment Ltd
Introducing the SBS EquaLink Battery Diagnostic and Monitoring Solution for Stationary and Critical Power Applications
The EquaLink Battery Management System (BMS), delivers a complete and comprehensive diagnostic and monitoring solution for critical battery maintenance programs and required NERC / IEEE reporting. - February 24, 2016 - Storage Battery Systems, LLC
Oakridge Announces Production Release of ProSeries Product Line
Oakridge Global Energy Solutions: A New Era in Battery Manufacturing - October 02, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions
Oakridge to Purchase 2.6 Gigawatt Hours of Automated Battery MFG Equipment for Expansion of MFG Facilities in FL, USA, Bringing Jobs and Manufacturing Back to America
Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce that it has reached agreement-in-principle for a long term supply agreement with a major lithium-ion battery assembly equipment manufacturer to provide the Company with automated manufacturing equipment to significantly expand its existing production capacity currently in place at its facilities in Melbourne and Palm Bay, Florida. - September 24, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions
Oakridge Announces Freedom IV Stationary Energy Storage System
Oakridge Global Energy Solutions announces a new product the Freedom IV stationary energy storage system for home and business back up power. - September 23, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions
Oakridge Global Energy New Headquarters
Oakridge Global Energy moves into new 68,718 sq ft home for corporate offices and small format manufacturing. - September 17, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions
At the Forefront of the U.S. On-Shoring Movement, Bringing Jobs and Manufacturing Back to the USA
Oakridge Global Energy Solutions: A New Era in Battery Manufacturing - September 16, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions