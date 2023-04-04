Maha Energy Corporation is excited to introduce the Powerex MH-C980 Turbo Charger-Analyzer for 8 AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Building on the success of its MH-C801D 8-Cell 1 Hour charger and the legendary MH-C9000 WizardOne Charger-Analyzer, Maha Energy incorporated the best of both worlds by combining an 8-cell 1 hour charger with battery health analyzing features. This unique feature allows the user to know the condition of each battery and when to properly replace and recycle them. - May 07, 2019 - Maha Energy Corporation