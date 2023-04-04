Recent Headlines
Irish Battery Technology Company Xerotech Announces Plans to Hire 100 New Employees to Meet Global Demand
Xerotech, a world leader in advanced battery systems for non-road mobile machinery applications, announced today that it plans to hire over 100 new employees to meet the growing demand for its configurable battery pack technology. Xerotech has a proven track record of delivering high-performance... - April 04, 2023 - Xerotech
Xerotech and Innolith Partner to Bring Ground-Breaking Non-Flammable Battery to Market
Xerotech, a leader in battery pack technology for heavy-duty non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) is to join forces with new battery cell technology developer Innolith to launch the industry’s first battery packs for electrification of a wide range of applications where fire safety is... - March 01, 2023 - Xerotech
UltimateCartParts.com Now Offers Allied Lithium Battery Packages for Golf Carts
UltimateCartParts.com now offers Allied Lithium Battery packages for golf carts including E-Z-GO, Yamaha and Club Car. - December 11, 2021 - Ultimate Cart Parts
Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company
Energy Battery Group Raises Over $24,000 to Support Shriners Hospitals for Children
Energy Battery Group showed its commitment to serving the community by raising over $24,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds were donated by Energy Battery Group members and vendors at the organization’s 2019 Annual Meeting and Convention. “We are truly humbled by the... - August 14, 2019 - Energy Battery Group
Maha Energy Introduces the All New 8-Cell Turbo Charger-Analyzer
Maha Energy Corporation is excited to introduce the Powerex MH-C980 Turbo Charger-Analyzer for 8 AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Building on the success of its MH-C801D 8-Cell 1 Hour charger and the legendary MH-C9000 WizardOne Charger-Analyzer, Maha Energy incorporated the best of both worlds by combining an 8-cell 1 hour charger with battery health analyzing features. This unique feature allows the user to know the condition of each battery and when to properly replace and recycle them. - May 07, 2019 - Maha Energy Corporation
Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019
Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries
Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC
RELiON Battery Selected by Garia Utility to Power a Fleet of Electric Vehicles with Lithium
Garia, a leading manufacturer of golf and utility vehicles, has chosen RELiON Battery as its primary supplier of lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePO4) to operate a fleet of all-electric Garia Utility vehicles. “RELiON is thrilled to be selected as a supplier to Garia Utility for their... - October 21, 2017 - RELiON Battery
Energy Battery Group Reveals Dates and Venue for Its Annual Meeting and Convention
Energy Battery Group, Inc., a global leader in battery manufacturing and distribution, will hold its twenty-first annual meeting and convention against the stunning backdrop of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place August 1-5, 2017, at the luxurious JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa in... - March 08, 2017 - Energy Battery Group
RELiON Battery Adds David Chambers to Its Executive Team
RELiON Battery has added longtime industry expert to its global team. - February 20, 2017 - RELiON Battery
GSS Chinese Battery Manufacturer Releases the New Version 4 Solar Power Bank with Extra Solar Panels
Chinese battery manufacturer Good Sunshine Tech launched a new version IV solar charger, at GSS convension on December 25th, 2016. The solar-powered charger is portable and compatible with a lot of mobile devices like, smartphones, iPads, MP4, camera, GoPros, Portable speakers, GPS systems and... - January 17, 2017 - Good Sunshine Electronic Tech
Introducing the SBS EquaLink Battery Diagnostic and Monitoring Solution for Stationary and Critical Power Applications
The EquaLink Battery Management System (BMS), delivers a complete and comprehensive diagnostic and monitoring solution for critical battery maintenance programs and required NERC / IEEE reporting. - February 24, 2016 - Storage Battery Systems, LLC
LG G4 Battery Life Doubled by Mugen Power
New 6200mAh battery extends the life of LG G4 by 2.07 times. - July 24, 2015 - Mugen Power Batteries
Accel Instruments Announces the TS250 Waveform Amplifier - An Instrument for Amplifying Function Generators
The TS250 waveform amplifier is a unique instrument ideal for a function generator amplifier. It amplifies current or voltage or power for driving heavy loads. - April 29, 2015 - Accel Instruments
Bumblebee Batteries Celebrates Ad Placements on Network Television Leaders CBS and NBC
Portland hybrid car battery seller's ads aired during primetime TV - February 20, 2014 - Bumblebee Batteries
Bumblebee Batteries Announces a Battery Upgrade for Older Honda Hybrid Cars
This month marks the release of the MAX-IMA™ batteries by Bumblebee Batteries. Owners of older Honda Insight and Honda Civic hybrids in the continental United States can replace their original factory batteries with the new higher performance battery packs. Owner of Bumblebee Batteries,... - November 20, 2013 - Bumblebee Batteries
The Increasing Demands Placed on the Batteries of New Vehicles Means Drivers Must Set Charging as a Top Maintenance Priority, Says CTEK
CTEK, a global battery maintenance and care brand, is advising owners of new vehicles to ensure their car batteries are regularly maintained to avoid inconvenient breakdowns and expensive repair bills, resulting from the increasing technological strain placed on state-of-the-art cars. Whilst a... - June 13, 2013 - CTEK
High Quality, Competitively Priced Car Batteries from Alpha Batteries
Car batteries from Alpha Batteries are competitively priced, high quality units which will perform well for you. - February 10, 2013 - Alpha Batteries
ZEUS Battery Products Publishes Corporate Video on YouTube
Today, ZEUS Battery Products published their latest corporate video on YouTube discussing the ZEUS product line, custom pack assembly and the applications they are used in. To view the YouTube video, visit YouTube and search by 'ZEUS Battery Products Corporate Overview':... - September 22, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products
TED Magazine Posts ZEUS Battery Products Alkaline Battery Flashlight Video
TED Magazine, the voice for the electrical distribution channel, recently published ZEUS Battery Products’ Alkaline Battery Flashlight Comparison Test YouTube video on their website. This time-lapsed video illustrating a series of alkaline batteries used in standard flashlights helps... - June 07, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products
ZEUS Battery Products Announces Representative of the Year
George Mueller, of GH Mueller, LLC, was recently announced ZEUS Battery Products’ Representative of the Year at EDS 2012, held at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, NV May 8th-May 10th, 2012, honors by ZEUS Battery Products (formerly Power-Cell Battery Products) in recognition of... - May 17, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products
Amperis Growth Continues to New Markets
Amperis is a Spanish company, with a deep knowledge of the electronics industry, thanks to its founding by professionals with extensive experience in this plot, created with the specific purpose of meeting the needs of the maintenance departments of electric utilities. - April 26, 2012 - Amperis SL.
Spring Ahead on Fire Safety
Check your fire alarm battery when you change your clocks - March 01, 2012 - Rayovac
Accel Instruments Introduced TS200 Modulated Power Supply
Accel Instruments introduces TS200 Modulated Power Supply for general laboratory applications. The TS200 Modulated Power Supply is a unique instrument for many test and measurement applications such as LDO PSRR measurement, battery simulator, op amp CMRR measurement, function generator amplifier,... - August 11, 2011 - Accel Instruments
New Identity for Power-Cell Battery Products
Power-Cell Battery Products announced today that it is now doing business as ZEUS Battery Products with the new tagline: “Power Your World.” The identity change will make it easier for customers and staff who have been referring to the company by both names until now. “There has... - May 05, 2011 - ZEUS Battery Products LLC
Accel Instruments Introduces 10A Electronic Load for Testing Portable Power Electronic Devices
Accel Instruments introduces low-cost electronic load, TS100, ideal for portable power electronics. TS100 is an affordable electronic load designed for testing portable electronics. It provides a constant current load for testing voltage regulators. It is ideal for testing linear regulators (LDO),... - March 20, 2011 - Accel Instruments
Spectrum Brands, Inc (NYSE Symbol SPC) -, Wisconsin, Formerly Rayovac Corp. Appoints Star Struck, LLC of Bethel, CT as Their Licensee of Rayovac Brand Watch Batteries
Rayovac renews licensee agreement of Rayovac brand watch batteries to Star Struck, LLC of Bethel, CT. - November 13, 2009 - Star Struck LLC
PowerEdge Lithium Products, LLC Joins Forces with the World's Fastest Radio Controlled Driver
Nic Case signs with Team PowerEdge - September 11, 2009 - RC Accessory, Inc
Varta Awards Star Struck LLC Master Distributor Rights to the USA
Varta microbattery, subsidiary of Varta AG awards Star Struck LLC of Bethel, CT as their master distributor of silver oxide watch batteries. - January 31, 2009 - Star Struck LLC
Micro Power Electronics, Inc. Acquires SelfCHARGE, Inc.
Micro Power Electronics, Inc. announced today that it acquired SelfCHARGE, Inc., a Redmond, WA-based provider of battery chargers, docking stations and battery packs. Micro Power is the global leader in portable power solutions for mission-critical equipment and provides custom battery solutions to... - March 01, 2007 - Micro Power Electronics, Inc.
Preferd Power Technologies Develops Fuel Cells for 2010 Products
Preferred Power Technologies, Inc., a world leader in fuel cell membranes, announced a new thinner fuel cell membrane that delivers the highest power levels ever demonstrated for passive direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs). "The future of consumer electronics hinges on finding compact,... - March 06, 2001 - Preferred Power Technologies