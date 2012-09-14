PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

Energy Battery Group Raises Over $24,000 to Support Shriners Hospitals for Children Energy Battery Group showed its commitment to serving the community by raising over $24,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The funds were donated by Energy Battery Group members and vendors at the organization’s 2019 Annual Meeting and Convention. “We are truly humbled by the generosity... - August 14, 2019 - Energy Battery Group

Maha Energy Introduces the All New 8-Cell Turbo Charger-Analyzer Maha Energy Corporation is excited to introduce the Powerex MH-C980 Turbo Charger-Analyzer for 8 AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Building on the success of its MH-C801D 8-Cell 1 Hour charger and the legendary MH-C9000 WizardOne Charger-Analyzer, Maha Energy incorporated the best of both worlds by combining an 8-cell 1 hour charger with battery health analyzing features. This unique feature allows the user to know the condition of each battery and when to properly replace and recycle them. - May 07, 2019 - Maha Energy Corporation

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

RELiON Battery Selected by Garia Utility to Power a Fleet of Electric Vehicles with Lithium Garia, a leading manufacturer of golf and utility vehicles, has chosen RELiON Battery as its primary supplier of lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePO4) to operate a fleet of all-electric Garia Utility vehicles. “RELiON is thrilled to be selected as a supplier to Garia Utility for their lithium... - October 21, 2017 - RELiON Battery

Energy Battery Group Reveals Dates and Venue for Its Annual Meeting and Convention Energy Battery Group, Inc., a global leader in battery manufacturing and distribution, will hold its twenty-first annual meeting and convention against the stunning backdrop of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place August 1-5, 2017, at the luxurious JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa in the... - March 08, 2017 - Energy Battery Group

RELiON Battery Adds David Chambers to Its Executive Team RELiON Battery has added longtime industry expert to its global team. - February 20, 2017 - RELiON Battery

GSS Chinese Battery Manufacturer Releases the New Version 4 Solar Power Bank with Extra Solar Panels Chinese battery manufacturer Good Sunshine Tech launched a new version IV solar charger, at GSS convension on December 25th, 2016. The solar-powered charger is portable and compatible with a lot of mobile devices like, smartphones, iPads, MP4, camera, GoPros, Portable speakers, GPS systems and laptops. The... - January 17, 2017 - Good Sunshine Electronic Tech

Introducing the SBS EquaLink Battery Diagnostic and Monitoring Solution for Stationary and Critical Power Applications The EquaLink Battery Management System (BMS), delivers a complete and comprehensive diagnostic and monitoring solution for critical battery maintenance programs and required NERC / IEEE reporting. - February 24, 2016 - Storage Battery Systems, LLC

LG G4 Battery Life Doubled by Mugen Power New 6200mAh battery extends the life of LG G4 by 2.07 times. - July 24, 2015 - Mugen Power Batteries

Accel Instruments Announces the TS250 Waveform Amplifier - An Instrument for Amplifying Function Generators The TS250 waveform amplifier is a unique instrument ideal for a function generator amplifier. It amplifies current or voltage or power for driving heavy loads. - April 29, 2015 - Accel Instruments

Bumblebee Batteries Celebrates Ad Placements on Network Television Leaders CBS and NBC Portland hybrid car battery seller's ads aired during primetime TV - February 20, 2014 - Bumblebee Batteries

Bumblebee Batteries Announces a Battery Upgrade for Older Honda Hybrid Cars This month marks the release of the MAX­-IMA™ batteries by Bumblebee Batteries. Owners of older Honda Insight and Honda Civic hybrids in the continental United States can replace their original factory batteries with the new higher performance battery packs. Owner of Bumblebee Batteries, Eli... - November 20, 2013 - Bumblebee Batteries

The Increasing Demands Placed on the Batteries of New Vehicles Means Drivers Must Set Charging as a Top Maintenance Priority, Says CTEK CTEK, a global battery maintenance and care brand, is advising owners of new vehicles to ensure their car batteries are regularly maintained to avoid inconvenient breakdowns and expensive repair bills, resulting from the increasing technological strain placed on state-of-the-art cars. Whilst a flat... - June 13, 2013 - CTEK

High Quality, Competitively Priced Car Batteries from Alpha Batteries Car batteries from Alpha Batteries are competitively priced, high quality units which will perform well for you. - February 10, 2013 - Alpha Batteries

ZEUS Battery Products Publishes Corporate Video on YouTube Today, ZEUS Battery Products published their latest corporate video on YouTube discussing the ZEUS product line, custom pack assembly and the applications they are used in. To view the YouTube video, visit YouTube and search by 'ZEUS Battery Products Corporate Overview': http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sA_S_gXbtc4. ZEUS... - September 22, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products

TED Magazine Posts ZEUS Battery Products Alkaline Battery Flashlight Video TED Magazine, the voice for the electrical distribution channel, recently published ZEUS Battery Products’ Alkaline Battery Flashlight Comparison Test YouTube video on their website. This time-lapsed video illustrating a series of alkaline batteries used in standard flashlights helps determine... - June 07, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products

ZEUS Battery Products Announces Representative of the Year George Mueller, of GH Mueller, LLC, was recently announced ZEUS Battery Products’ Representative of the Year at EDS 2012, held at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, NV May 8th-May 10th, 2012, honors by ZEUS Battery Products (formerly Power-Cell Battery Products) in recognition of outstanding... - May 17, 2012 - ZEUS Battery Products

Amperis Growth Continues to New Markets Amperis is a Spanish company, with a deep knowledge of the electronics industry, thanks to its founding by professionals with extensive experience in this plot, created with the specific purpose of meeting the needs of the maintenance departments of electric utilities. - April 26, 2012 - Amperis SL.

Spring Ahead on Fire Safety Check your fire alarm battery when you change your clocks - March 01, 2012 - Rayovac

Accel Instruments Introduced TS200 Modulated Power Supply Accel Instruments introduces TS200 Modulated Power Supply for general laboratory applications. The TS200 Modulated Power Supply is a unique instrument for many test and measurement applications such as LDO PSRR measurement, battery simulator, op amp CMRR measurement, function generator amplifier, transient... - August 11, 2011 - Accel Instruments

New Identity for Power-Cell Battery Products Power-Cell Battery Products announced today that it is now doing business as ZEUS Battery Products with the new tagline: “Power Your World.” The identity change will make it easier for customers and staff who have been referring to the company by both names until now. “There has been... - May 05, 2011 - ZEUS Battery Products LLC

Accel Instruments Introduces 10A Electronic Load for Testing Portable Power Electronic Devices Accel Instruments introduces low-cost electronic load, TS100, ideal for portable power electronics. TS100 is an affordable electronic load designed for testing portable electronics. It provides a constant current load for testing voltage regulators. It is ideal for testing linear regulators (LDO), switching... - March 20, 2011 - Accel Instruments

Spectrum Brands, Inc (NYSE Symbol SPC) -, Wisconsin, Formerly Rayovac Corp. Appoints Star Struck, LLC of Bethel, CT as Their Licensee of Rayovac Brand Watch Batteries Rayovac renews licensee agreement of Rayovac brand watch batteries to Star Struck, LLC of Bethel, CT. - November 13, 2009 - Star Struck LLC

PowerEdge Lithium Products, LLC Joins Forces with the World's Fastest Radio Controlled Driver Nic Case signs with Team PowerEdge - September 11, 2009 - RC Accessory, Inc

Varta Awards Star Struck LLC Master Distributor Rights to the USA Varta microbattery, subsidiary of Varta AG awards Star Struck LLC of Bethel, CT as their master distributor of silver oxide watch batteries. - January 31, 2009 - Star Struck LLC

Micro Power Electronics, Inc. Acquires SelfCHARGE, Inc. Micro Power Electronics, Inc. announced today that it acquired SelfCHARGE, Inc., a Redmond, WA-based provider of battery chargers, docking stations and battery packs. Micro Power is the global leader in portable power solutions for mission-critical equipment and provides custom battery solutions to leading... - March 01, 2007 - Micro Power Electronics, Inc.