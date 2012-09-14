|
|ADR Engineering Maidenhead, United Kingdom
ADR manufacture twin seat 1.3L and 2.0L racing cars with a top speed of 180mph and Formula 1 performance characteristics for competitive...
|Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd. Bursa, Turkey
Akirmak is founded and began to produce rearview mirror glasses in 1980 in bursa/Turkey. And since 1988 began to production for bus, minibus...
|Auto Parts Geek - Discount Auto Parts Allenwood, NJ
Buy brand new discount auto parts direct from a nationwide car parts online supplier, partsgeek! We have no middlemen and offer high quality...
|Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. toronto, Canada
Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries,...
|BELTRONICS West Chester, OH
BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS...
|BTMC Diesel Engine Parts Westerville, OH
Diesel engine parts and diesel engine overhaul and rebuild kits for marine engines, trucks and tractors. Cummins, Detroit, Caterpillar,...
|China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd Yancheng, China
As the biggest one of auto parts manufacturer in Asia, we produce the following auto parts:
1. Clutch cover, clutch disc, clutch facing
2.
|China Lutong Parts Plant putian, China
Automotive aftermarket manufacturer. Our goal: together iwth our customer become top class replacement part manufacturer and distributor...
|Darcast Crankshaft Birmingham, United Kingdom
Darcast Crankshaft Castings Foundries UK: The world leading Shell moulding crankshafts manufacturer. We are also expert manufacturer of...
|HappyBalls.com Wesley Chapel, FL
Conceived in April of 2000 in the spare bedroom of an apartment in Pasadena, California owner Jeremy Turner, his wife Gabriela, and their...
|Hydraulic Actuators & Controls Camberley, United Kingdom
Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic...
|Ideal Tool Company Meadville, PA
Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished...
|Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore
igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore,...
|Jaihind Mechanical & Lathe Works Rajkot, India
It gives us immense pleasure to introduce ourselves as a leading Manufacturer and Exporter in the area of Auto parts (Engine Parts) such...
|Jax Wax Columbus, OH
Easy to Use is an Understatement. So is Brilliant Shine. And Durable.
For over 14 years, our products have been...
|Lacks Enterprises, Inc Grand Rapids, MI
Lacks Enterprises, Inc. is a privately owned global manufacturer. A leading supplier to the automotive, telecommunications and consumer...
|Lek Eng Group of Companies JOHOR, Malaysia
We are one of the largest automotive filter manufacturers in malaysia. We specialize in producing air, oil, fuel & hydraulic filters for...
|Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Chennai, India
Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised...
|Maxplus Enterprise rajkot, India
We are forging manufacturer for carbon steel alloy steel & stainless steel India. Offer closed die forging & upset forging...
|METSAN Forging Ltd. Izmir, Turkey
Metsan Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2000 certified manufacturer of hot forged parts, supplied in steel, stainless steel, bronze and titanium within...
|Micar SRL Craiova, Romania
The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being...
|Motus Crankshaft Co. Inc. Konya, Turkey
Dear Sir / Madam,
MOTUS CRANKSHAFT TRADE&CO is a TURKEY based Crankshaft Manufacture company with vast experience in crankshaft...
|Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Bangalore, India
We are group of professionals, who were working with industries of repute in the fields like – R & D, Metallurgy, Special Purpose...
|OPP enterprise WUHU, China
OPP ENTERPRISE was establish in 1992. Our company exclusively produce auto parts, series of shock absorbers, gas spring and ball joints,...
|Pro-Tect Liner CA
Pro-Tect Liner, a division of Pro-Tect Surface Technologies, Inc. is a premium spray on bed liner solutions company. Providing the industries...
|PSP Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. India
PSP gears has vast experience in the competitive field of gears production & exports with a strong commitment to quality and reliable...
|Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao, China
We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products,...
|R1 Concepts - Performance Brake Parts La Habra, CA
Located in Southern California, R1 Concepts Inc. is a manufacturer and online retailer of performance brakes including cross-drilled slotted...
|Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd. Shenzhen, China
The company was established in May, 2003. It's one of the pioneer companies integrate GSM moible communication and Global Positioning System...
|Richland Auto parts Co., Ltd. Chongqing, China
Richland Auto parts Co., Ltd. is specialized in manufacture of air brake chambers in China. Our products (European type and USA type) are...
|Richland Hydraulic Parts Co. Ltd CHONGQING, China
Richland Hydraulic Parts Co.Ltd is specializing in manufacture of hydraulic components in China. Our products range includes Power Take...
|Sahin Engine Bearings Co. Kocaeli, Turkey
Dear Sir(s);
We would like to introduce ourselves as the unique manufacturer of engine bearings and bushes located in Turkey. As Sahin...
|Sanelec s.r.l. Brasov, Romania
We are a small engineering company that can offer mechanical parts and all metal products. We can furnish parts in a wide variety of materials...
|SC Petal SA HUSI, Romania
PETAL Company achieved in the last years an accelerated ascension by modernizing the production capacities and increasing the professional...
|Shercon, Inc. Cypress, CA
Shercon manufactures OEM Rubber Products for use in the automotive, heavy agricultural equipment, appliance, fluid control and plumbing...
|SimplyTrak Ltd Hull, United Kingdom
SimplyTrak (UK) Ltd. is a leading supplier of vehicle fleet management systems to public and private industry in the UK and Europe. They...
|SPS Plastics Private Limited Pune, India
We provide a complete low cost solution for all types of plastics processing.
We specialize in the injection molding of all types of...
|Trout Tool Company Limited Yiewsley, United Kingdom
Trout Tool Company Ltd manufactures presstools, presswork, wire eroded parts, jig & fixtures, machined components, and assemblies for...
|Yellow-Stone Diesel Part Plant Putian City, China
Established in 1998 we are Joint-venture Manufacturer and Exporters of injection nozzles, diesel fuel injection pump parts, diesel engine...
