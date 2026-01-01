Business Directory>Manufacturing>Transportation Equipment Manufacturing>

Transportation Equipment Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

GSC Steel Stamping

GSC Steel Stamping

GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, is a minority and family-owned and operated automotive parts manufacturer providing Body in White frame assembly brackets to some of the world’s leading OEMs and tier...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Gold Company Profiles

BenchForce

BenchForce

BenchForce provides the highest quality automotive laptop interface kits (OBD-II, J1939, LS-Series), PowerBlocks, programming harnesses (PCM/ECM/ECU), pass-through harnesses, adapters, power cables,...

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC

Devcon Partners, LLC, Gregory Hilz Executive Managing Member, www.concoursdelegancetexas.com

Ravenark Boats

Ravenark Boats

Ravenark Boats (www.ravenark.com) is a rugged performance boat brand focusing on aluminum design and manufacture of seaworthy boats between 23 and 57 feet. The Primary Mission of Ravenark Boats is...

Company Profiles

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC

Our services: Improve spare parts technical specs (performance & service life) - Produce reliable competitive spare parts - Re-manufacture used spare parts - Obsolete parts...

ADR Engineering

ADR Engineering

ADR manufacture twin seat 1.3L and 2.0L racing cars with a top speed of 180mph and Formula 1 performance characteristics for competitive circuits all around the world.

Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Akirmak is founded and began to produce rearview mirror glasses in 1980 in bursa/Turkey. And since 1988 began to production for bus, minibus and truck and then for the other commercial vehicle. Day...

APCT

APCT

APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards. With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT has...

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military and private applications. Today's ever increasing demand...

Auto Parts Geek - Discount Auto Parts

Auto Parts Geek - Discount Auto Parts

Buy brand new discount auto parts direct from a nationwide car parts online supplier, partsgeek! We have no middlemen and offer high quality customer service! Buy direct from us! At PartsGeek...

Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd.

Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd.

Air accidents cause immense loss to human life and property. History is witness to innumerable air disasters. Accidents can be avoided by small precautions. Amongst various measures, visual aids are...

Barclay MacDonald Company Inc.

Barclay MacDonald Company Inc.

Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries, double-decker parts, lube, diesel and engine maintenance...

BELTRONICS

BELTRONICS

BELTRONICS Inc. is a major brand under the ESCORT name who is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors. BELTRONICS manufactures products under the STi DRIVER, BELTRONICS...

BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

We are the OEM of diesel fuel injection parts, such as nozzle, plunger, delivery valve, Ve-pump, Head & Rotor...

BTMC Diesel Engine Parts

BTMC Diesel Engine Parts

Diesel engine parts and diesel engine overhaul and rebuild kits for marine engines, trucks and tractors. Cummins, Detroit, Caterpillar, Ford Tractor, Allis Chalmer, Case, Caterpillar, International,...

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial, rugged, and military markets. We manufacture 1U to 6U ATX and...

China Auto Parts Co. - China Auto Clutch & Brake Parts Sales Co.

China Auto Parts Co. - China Auto Clutch & Brake Parts Sales Co.

Our company is the biggest Auto Parts manufacturer and exporter of in China with over 25 years experience and history. Our main products include: 1. Clutch Disc, Clutch Cover, Clutch Facing 2.

China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd

China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd

As the biggest one of auto parts manufacturer in Asia, we produce the following auto parts: 1. Clutch cover, clutch disc, clutch facing 2. Brake pad, brake shoe, brake lining 3. Air Filter, oil...

China Lutong Parts Plant

China Lutong Parts Plant

Automotive aftermarket manufacturer.  Our goal: together iwth our customer become top class replacement part manufacturer and distributor in this market.

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

At Custom Armored Vehicles, we are known for the superior quality of our products. We use the latest in armoring technology to install materials of only the highest quality. High-hardened steel,...

Darcast Crankshaft

Darcast Crankshaft

Darcast Crankshaft Castings Foundries UK: The world leading Shell moulding crankshafts manufacturer. We are also expert manufacturer of engine components and automobile components.

Dynamics West

Dynamics West

Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. Our executive staff all have at least 10 years of experience...

EEOS Inc.

EEOS Inc.

EEOS, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has developed a new color camera small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and tough enough to be thrown on a concrete floor or into an aquarium without...

EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K.

EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K.

EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K. is an independent management consulting and consulting engineering network advising all management levels within companies active in the metal industry. This...

Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.

Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.

Established in 2002，Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co. Ltd. is located in Baiyun district, Guangzhou, (factory in Baoan district, Shenzhen city) with a talented professional team, the lean...

HappyBalls.com

HappyBalls.com

Conceived in April of 2000 in the spare bedroom of an apartment in Pasadena, California owner Jeremy Turner, his wife Gabriela, and their loyal dog Rascal ventured into the world of antenna balls.

Holland Industries Ltd.

Holland Industries Ltd.

Holland Industries is a custom panel processor located in Edmonton, Alberta, which is an excellent transportation hub for shipment by either truck or rail. Holland Industries’ primary focus is...

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls

Hydraulic Actuators & Controls, based in Surrey, design and manufacture ancillary hydraulic valves and electronic controls for hydraulic actuators and systems.

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished product. The main facility is located in PA and our...

Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The...

Integrated Visual Data Technology Inc.

Integrated Visual Data Technology Inc.

Manufacturer of automatic forklift check weighing, freight weight verification, skidweigh.

Jaihind Mechanical & Lathe Works

Jaihind Mechanical & Lathe Works

It gives us immense pleasure to introduce ourselves as a leading Manufacturer and Exporter in the area of Auto parts (Engine Parts) such as Cylinder Liner & Sleeves & other parts, having an Export...

Jax Wax

Jax Wax

Easy to Use is an Understatement.  So is Brilliant Shine.  And Durable.   For over 14 years, our products have been refined and used by Professional Detailers and Auto Dealers...

Kacangkoro.net

Kacangkoro.net

Kacang koro sells road bikes, mountain bikes, TT bikes, Group Sets and Wheel sets with famous brand such as Scott, Pinarello, Cervelo, Felt, Giant, sRam, Shimano, zipp etc. Our prices are...

Lacks Enterprises, Inc

Lacks Enterprises, Inc

Lacks Enterprises, Inc. is a privately owned global manufacturer. A leading supplier to the automotive, telecommunications and consumer electronics markets. Lacks Enterprises is comprised of...

Lek Eng Group of Companies

Lek Eng Group of Companies

We are one of the largest automotive filter manufacturers in malaysia. We specialize in producing air, oil, fuel & hydraulic filters for passenger & heavy duty motor vehicles. Besides, we also...

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised steel with LDPE covering, injection moulding and rubber...

Maxplus Enterprise

Maxplus Enterprise

We are forging manufacturer for carbon steel alloy steel & stainless steel India. Offer closed die  forging & upset forging hot forging drop forging custom forging to specification.

METSAN Forging Ltd.

METSAN Forging Ltd.

Metsan Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2000 certified manufacturer of hot forged parts, supplied in steel, stainless steel, bronze and titanium within the weight range of 0.20 kg to 13 kg Headquartered in Izmir...

Micar SRL

Micar SRL

The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being occupied by buildings in the west industrial area of...

Motus Crankshaft Co. Inc.

Motus Crankshaft Co. Inc.

Dear Sir / Madam, MOTUS CRANKSHAFT TRADE&CO is a TURKEY based Crankshaft Manufacture company with vast experience in crankshaft precision engineering. · MOTUS has more than...

MTI Systems, Inc.

MTI Systems, Inc.

MTI Systems, Inc. has been an industry-leading provider of cutting-edge cost estimating software solutions for the manufacturing industry since 1982. We empower organizations of all sizes, including...

Nagasree Engineers and Consultants

Nagasree Engineers and Consultants

We are group of professionals, who were working with industries of repute in the fields like – R & D, Metallurgy, Special Purpose Machine (SPM) design & manufacturing, Heat Treatment...

OPP enterprise

OPP enterprise

OPP ENTERPRISE was establish in 1992. Our company exclusively produce auto parts, series of shock absorbers, gas spring and ball joints, rock end, tie rod end and so on. We have a complete automatic...

PLM Trailer Leasing

PLM Trailer Leasing

PLM Trailer Leasing is the premier national refrigerated trailer solution provider dedicated to improving the capabilities of our customers. Making long-term commitments to customer relationships...

Pro-Tect Liner

Pro-Tect Liner

Pro-Tect Liner, a division of Pro-Tect Surface Technologies, Inc. is a premium spray on bed liner solutions company. Providing the industries only crystal clear liner-Ice as well as 100% solids...

PSP Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.

PSP Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.

PSP gears has vast experience in the competitive field of gears production & exports with a strong commitment to quality and reliable services, we slowly moved ahead. Today we are among the...

Qingdao Hainuo Machinery Production Co.,Ltd

Qingdao Hainuo Machinery Production Co.,Ltd

We are an ISO9001:2000 and DOT certified manufacturer for auto parts with high quality and competitive price in china. Our products have been exported to North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East...

Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd.

Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd.

We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products, special protective clothing, and heat insulation products...

Companies 1 - 50 of 71