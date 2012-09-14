|
Kapco Inc. and KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) announce the creation of Inspire America Speakers, a new division dedicated to securing high profile individuals to deliver inspirational messages for a wide range of events. - October 22, 2018 - Kapco Metal Stamping
Power Engineering and GS Metals is delivering its promise to supply inspectors a safer, more efficient approach to inspecting any bridge's underside. At hundreds of feet above rivers and lakes, these rickety walkways create a potentially dangerous situation -- not to mention an uneasy experience for inspection workers. - October 07, 2015 - Power Engineering Co. Inc.
Although Res Manufacturing has completed a very successful first century, it hasn't been a history without challenges. Constant throughout the company's history, however, have been its dedication to a vibrant corporate culture, business and market expansion and the most sophisticated technology and facilities. - May 08, 2013 - Res Manufacturing
Clark Seals, Ltd., a fluid sealing technology supplier to equipment manufacturers, announced today that Scott Zahn joins the company as Director of Sales. In his new position, Zahn will oversee all domestic sales divisions and manage the company's sales representative network.
Prior to joining Clark... - July 07, 2011 - Clark Seals, Ltd.
Clark Seals, Ltd., a fluid sealing technology supplier to equipment manufacturers, announced today that Becky Burkholder was selected as the company’s Exclusive Sales Representative for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. In her appointed position, Burkholder will be responsible for promoting... - July 07, 2011 - Clark Seals, Ltd.
BaySource Global named Boutique Advisory Firm of the Year. - April 02, 2009 - BaySource Global
BaySource Global is pleased to announce the opening of its new sourcing and engineering office in Shenzhen. With an expanded staff to include mechanical and quality engineers combined with their existing sourcing experts, Baysource specializes in project management on behalf of U.S. clients in the following... - January 29, 2009 - BaySource Global