Household & Institutional Furniture Manufacturing
 
Household & Institutional Furniture Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
Household Furniture (except Wood & Metal) Manufacturing
Institutional Furniture Manufacturing
Metal Household Furniture Manufacturing
Nonupholstered Wood Household Furniture Manufacturing
Upholstered Household Furniture Manufacturing
Wood Television, Radio, & Sewing Machine Cabinet Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Household & Institutional Furniture Manufacturing
InvitingHome.com InvitingHome.com Needham, MA
InvitingHome.com is committed to providing exquisitely designed handcrafted home furnishings, architectural products, corbels, and unique... 
Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India) Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-In... Nadiad, India
This are AN BS EN ISO 9001:2000 (UK) Company For Design, Manf., & Export of Antique Reproduction, Traditional, Handcrafted & Modern... 
Kitchen Cabinet Mart Kitchen Cabinet Mart Oakland, CA
We offer consumers a wide array of kitchen cabinetry products for sale, and allow homeowners to find local kitchen contractors. 
Nava's Designs Nava's Designs Van Nuys, CA
Nava's Designs specializes in crafting the finest quality made bedding available. Since 1986 we have taken pride in providing an elegant... 
Roman Antique Roman Antique Jepara, Indonesia
Roman Antique is an established and growing manufacturer and exporter of fine handcrafted furniture, which located in Jepara, Central Java,... 
RR Joinery RR Joinery Staines, United Kingdom
RR Joinery, based in Staines Middlesex offer custom & architectural joinery services to industry, commerce and the general public; incorporating... 
Simply Cedar Log Furniture Simply Cedar Log Furniture Ingalls, MI
Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables,... 
Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Applianc... HUZHOU, China
Ouma health protection appliance CO., LID lies in the ecotypic county and swivel chair's county Zhejiang AnJi of China , Our company is... 
