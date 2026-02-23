Recent Headlines
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture
Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks
Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary,... - January 23, 2023 - Chromcraft Furniture
Duhome Launches Its Own Branding Site to Woo Furniture Lovers
In the post-COVID era, it’s time for DTC brands to shine. Duhome pivots quicky from third-party platforms to its own branding site to woo furniture lovers. - January 13, 2023 - Duhome Inc.
All Assembled, LLC - Getting Back to Basics in the Furniture Assembly Industry
All Assembled furniture assembly service is revisiting it service offerings and marketing strategies in an unknown future economy. - November 27, 2022 - All Assembled
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild Builds & Donates (15) Bunkbeds for Ukrainian Refugee Families
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild builds bunk beds for families who fled the war in Ukraine and are resettling here in the Upstate of South Carolina. Engineered Sleep has donated 30 premium mattresses for the project. - June 26, 2022 - Greenville Woodworkers Guild
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Fuleague Wins Bid for 2022 Furniture Renovation Project of Snow Lodge Hotel Courchevel 1850 France
Since its first opening in 2015, Snow Lodge Hotel has once again chosen Fuleague as the furniture and lighting supplier for this renovation in 2022. This time the hotel will add more than 1000 pieces of new furniture, lamps, accessories, and wine glasses for the lobby, 36 rooms, loft, spa room, Sushi bar, and winter garden. - April 14, 2022 - Fuleague Home Furnishing Limited
Egan Visual Launches New Line of Products: Egan Curve
Egan Visual is pleased to announce that they have expanded their range of visual communication boards, with the exciting launch of the new Egan Curve product line. The launch is inspired by the trending rounded corners seen in modern office space designs today. “We are seeing a growing trend... - February 14, 2022 - Egan Visual
Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®) Premieres New Corporate Video for National Manufacturing Day
Contractors Wardrobe (Cw Doors®), a manufacturing organization based out of Valencia, California, is premiering their new corporate video for National Manufacturing Day, which takes place each year on the first Friday of October. “Our new video highlights the people and processes that... - October 02, 2020 - Contractors Wardrobe
Makersmiths Teen Launches Desks for Distance
Makersmiths member Colby Samide, a Woodgrove High School junior has put his woodworking skills to the test making free student desks for local students who will be returning to school virtually. Colby was impressed by the Maryland nonprofit Desks for Dads and decided to turn his woodworking talent... - September 10, 2020 - Makersmiths, LLC
Bekind. - a Start-Up from Germany for Sustainable Change in the World of Furniture
To its founders Philip and Lars, Bekind. is so much more than just a brand of furniture. It’s a conscious mindset. Without the right mindset very little or almost nothing will change – and Bekind. wants to make sustainable change to the world of furniture. - July 09, 2020 - Bekind.
Announcing Contractors Wardrobe's New Product Release: uShield™
Released today and available on Home Depot’s website, uShield™ is a safeguard shield that allows you to interact with others while reducing exposure from coughs, sneezes, and viruses. The product is freestanding and includes a rust-proof aluminum frame and Clear Tempered Safety Glass. - May 29, 2020 - Contractors Wardrobe
St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln
St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc
Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment
New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti
Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl
Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships to Your Front Door
Seam Craft, Inc., a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable “Bed in a Box” mattress that... - April 07, 2018 - Swift Bed
European Cabinets & Design Studios of Palo Alto, CA Awarded Best of Houzz 2018
European Cabinets & Design Studios, a Palo Alto-based home design center, has won “Best of Customer Service” on Houzz® for the sixth year in a row. - January 24, 2018 - European Cabinets & Design Studios
Alstone Launches India’s First Unlined Floorings for Seamless Finish
Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd., has launched India’s first Unlined floorings, Alstone FloorXtra, with a message of saving trees and conserving our environment. This flooring is made with WPC, wood polymer composite sheets as its base material which is 100% water proof, 100% termite proof and... - January 20, 2018 - Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Kiel Arto Design Returns to ICFF Miami October 3-4, 2017
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the ‘17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now’ by Architectural Digest Magazine this year will return to ICFF Miami October 3-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center booth 722. Kiel Arto will display its two... - September 21, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
The Iconic Airline Beverage Cart Gets All Tricked Up by Industrial Design Firm
U.S. company launches line of tricked up airline beverage carts "that turn heads, serve drinks, and makes the perfect entertainment or man cave accessory," according to Marc Anderson, creator of SkyHigh Airline Beverage Carts. - June 07, 2017 - SkyHigh Airline Beverage Carts
"LoLo" - the Micro-Kitchen with a Smile
lllooch launches its first crowdfunding campaign for a unique kitchen concept. - April 21, 2017 - lllooch GmbH
Kiel Arto Design Launches Two New Lines to Broaden Table Design Offerings
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine has launched two new lines – Maldika and Skatolo. - April 20, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining the Architectural Digest Design Show March 16-19 in NYC and was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally... - March 09, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory
Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
Announcing the 2016 Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship
Closet Tec, Inc. has decided to start the Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements. - October 30, 2016 - Closet Tec, Inc.
Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers
With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune
Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to SOFA Chicago
European table Manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining SOFA Chicago 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create... - October 27, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design
Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to ICFF Miami
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is coming to ICFF Miami, 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create... - October 04, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design
Kitchen Cabinet Kings Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year
With 3-year percentage revenue growth of 359%, Kitchen Cabinet Kings earns a spot in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year with a 2016 rank of No. 1081. - August 27, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings
Forbes Industries Expands Portable Dance Floor Offering
Forbes Industries creates new Strategic Alliance with Event Equipment Sales (EES), expands Portable Dance Floor offering. - August 14, 2016 - Forbes Industries
Kitchen Cabinet Kings Announces Scholarship to Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs in College
Kitchen Cabinet Kings, the leading online distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, recently announced their 2016 Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship, designed to help young entrepreneurs afford rising costs of education. Kitchen Cabinet Kings was founded by two entrepreneurs and is... - July 09, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings
Yetzer's Home Furnishings Sold
After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer Home Store
TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment
Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
In Its 40th Year, Northland Furniture Brings Innovative New Designs to 2016 HD Expo
Northland Furniture Company is pleased to announce they will be attending the 2016 HD Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hospitality design event takes place Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 6, 2016. - April 14, 2016 - Northland Furniture
New Contemporary Outdoor Furniture Reinvents Quality, Durability and Comfort
Easy Living LLC is a division of GO Plastics LLC, a manufacturer of rotationally molded polyethylene products since 1986. This extensive experience transferred into designing unique sets which are transforming how consumers purchase outdoor furniture. Easy Living LLC prides itself on being an... - April 06, 2016 - Easy Living LLC
Champion Thread to Market Vipac Vinyl Packaging in Bedding and Fashion Market
The supplier of sewing threads and other sewn-products components is partnering with the leading manufacturer of vinyl packaging products to extend the market reach and application of vinyl zipper bags in the fashion, textile and broader soft goods manufacturing market. - January 08, 2016 - Champion Thread Company
Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co
Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft
Solutions for Your Home and Family, Household Essentials ™
Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials
Tema Home Unveils Dann Sideboard
TemaHome, a global premier manufacturer and designer of fine home furnishings, presented the Dann Sideboard, a pure expression of the label's focus: beauty can be as much aesthetic as functional. The Dann Sideboard, by the French designer Rodolphe Castellani, is a tribute to traditional... - February 03, 2015 - Temahome
Hayes & Sons Furniture Brings Jobs to Unemployed Families
Kickstarter Campaign to aid with startup costs. - February 01, 2015 - Hayes & Sons Furniture
Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding
Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics
Bryght.com Acquires Joy & Revelry
Bryght.com further expands its online presence to delight home shoppers. - May 23, 2014 - Bryght
Innovative New Product for Guitar Players. SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger by Wall-Axe
Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers announces their latest innovation in guitar accessories, the SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger, a single-hanger solution inspired by their flagship decorative multi-guitar hangers. - May 06, 2014 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers