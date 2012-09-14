PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

Innovative New Cushion Covers Transform Outdoor Furniture, Saving Money and the Environment New product offers innovative consumer solution for faded, stained, or outdated patio & pool furniture, featuring a line of brilliant designs that custom-fit over old cushions to look like new – saving money, time, and reducing waste while helping protect the environment from toxic synthetic cushion materials. - April 09, 2019 - Fig Leaf Cushion Covers

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl

Swift Bed Launches High-Quality Affordable Mattress That Ships to Your Front Door Seam Craft, Inc., a family-owned company located in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, is staking their claim in the mattress industry with the launch of the unparalleled Swift Bed. The Swift Bed is a high quality, affordable “Bed in a Box” mattress that ships... - April 07, 2018 - Swift Bed

European Cabinets & Design Studios of Palo Alto, CA Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 European Cabinets & Design Studios, a Palo Alto-based home design center, has won “Best of Customer Service” on Houzz® for the sixth year in a row. - January 24, 2018 - European Cabinets & Design Studios

Alstone Launches India’s First Unlined Floorings for Seamless Finish Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd., has launched India’s first Unlined floorings, Alstone FloorXtra, with a message of saving trees and conserving our environment. This flooring is made with WPC, wood polymer composite sheets as its base material which is 100% water proof, 100% termite proof and 100%... - January 20, 2018 - Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Kiel Arto Design Returns to ICFF Miami October 3-4, 2017 European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the ‘17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now’ by Architectural Digest Magazine this year will return to ICFF Miami October 3-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center booth 722. Kiel Arto will display its two new... - September 21, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

The Iconic Airline Beverage Cart Gets All Tricked Up by Industrial Design Firm U.S. company launches line of tricked up airline beverage carts "that turn heads, serve drinks, and makes the perfect entertainment or man cave accessory," according to Marc Anderson, creator of SkyHigh Airline Beverage Carts. - June 07, 2017 - SkyHigh Airline Beverage Carts

"LoLo" - the Micro-Kitchen with a Smile lllooch launches its first crowdfunding campaign for a unique kitchen concept. - April 21, 2017 - lllooch GmbH

Kiel Arto Design Launches Two New Lines to Broaden Table Design Offerings European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine has launched two new lines – Maldika and Skatolo. - April 20, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining the Architectural Digest Design Show March 16-19 in NYC and was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized... - March 09, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

Announcing the 2016 Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship Closet Tec, Inc. has decided to start the Closet Tec Young Designer Scholarship. This $1,200 scholarship will be awarded to one lucky student who meets academic and special interest requirements. - October 30, 2016 - Closet Tec, Inc.

Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to SOFA Chicago European table Manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining SOFA Chicago 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 27, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to ICFF Miami European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is coming to ICFF Miami, 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 04, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design

Kitchen Cabinet Kings Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year With 3-year percentage revenue growth of 359%, Kitchen Cabinet Kings earns a spot in the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year with a 2016 rank of No. 1081. - August 27, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings

Forbes Industries Expands Portable Dance Floor Offering Forbes Industries creates new Strategic Alliance with Event Equipment Sales (EES), expands Portable Dance Floor offering. - August 14, 2016 - Forbes Industries

Kitchen Cabinet Kings Announces Scholarship to Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs in College Kitchen Cabinet Kings, the leading online distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, recently announced their 2016 Kitchen Cabinet Kings Entrepreneur Scholarship, designed to help young entrepreneurs afford rising costs of education. Kitchen Cabinet Kings was founded by two entrepreneurs and is a... - July 09, 2016 - Kitchen Cabinet Kings

Yetzer's Home Furnishings Sold After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer's Home Furnishings and Flooring

TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the company... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

In Its 40th Year, Northland Furniture Brings Innovative New Designs to 2016 HD Expo Northland Furniture Company is pleased to announce they will be attending the 2016 HD Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hospitality design event takes place Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 6, 2016. - April 14, 2016 - Northland Furniture

New Contemporary Outdoor Furniture Reinvents Quality, Durability and Comfort Easy Living LLC is a division of GO Plastics LLC, a manufacturer of rotationally molded polyethylene products since 1986. This extensive experience transferred into designing unique sets which are transforming how consumers purchase outdoor furniture. Easy Living LLC prides itself on being an outdoor... - April 06, 2016 - Easy Living LLC

Champion Thread to Market Vipac Vinyl Packaging in Bedding and Fashion Market The supplier of sewing threads and other sewn-products components is partnering with the leading manufacturer of vinyl packaging products to extend the market reach and application of vinyl zipper bags in the fashion, textile and broader soft goods manufacturing market. - January 08, 2016 - Champion Thread Company

Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft

Solutions for Your Home and Family, Household Essentials ™ Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials

Tema Home Unveils Dann Sideboard TemaHome, a global premier manufacturer and designer of fine home furnishings, presented the Dann Sideboard, a pure expression of the label's focus: beauty can be as much aesthetic as functional. The Dann Sideboard, by the French designer Rodolphe Castellani, is a tribute to traditional Scandinavian... - February 03, 2015 - Temahome

Hayes & Sons Furniture Brings Jobs to Unemployed Families Kickstarter Campaign to aid with startup costs. - February 01, 2015 - Hayes & Sons Furniture

Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics

Bryght.com Acquires Joy & Revelry Bryght.com further expands its online presence to delight home shoppers. - May 23, 2014 - Bryght

Innovative New Product for Guitar Players. SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger by Wall-Axe Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers announces their latest innovation in guitar accessories, the SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger, a single-hanger solution inspired by their flagship decorative multi-guitar hangers. - May 06, 2014 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers

DAP America Named Exclusive Importer for Pfaff Industrial in Western Hemisphere The US-based distributor of Dürkopp Adler equipment has joined forces with Pfaff Industrial to improve customer service and expand distribution of Pfaff Industrial equipment and parts throughout the Americas. - May 02, 2014 - DAP America, Inc.

The Brand New Way to Bring Cool Images Into Your Home: HIREVISTA Low Tables by Black Gecko Black Gecko presents a new and exciting way to look at home complements with the perfect synthesis between technology and art: photographic HIREVISTA low tables, now on Kickstarter. - February 23, 2014 - Black Gecko

National Granite Centre Launches on eBay In a very exciting move, National Granite Centre, a subsidiary of Marble and Granite Solutions (UK) Ltd. has now joined eBay to provide more buying options to customers seeking granite worktops and quartz worktops. - January 20, 2014 - National Granite Centre

Tronk Design to Launch New Collection at Las Vegas Market The up and coming furniture studio, Tronk Design, is taking their designs to the next level with the introduction of the Robert Stool, Hudson Table and the Vaughan Dock 2.0 at the January 2014 Las Vegas Market. - January 06, 2014 - Tronk Design

Family Continues Legacy of Mattress Manufacturing Firm Founder Since the passing of Winn Butterworth, the founder of Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd. and creator of the Winndom mattress, his widow and son-in-law are assuming the roles President and Vice President and working with Winn's long time, dedicated staff to continue the family business. - December 12, 2013 - Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd.

Lynne Leach of Unique Concepts Earns Prestigious, Nationally-Recognized Credential The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) and the Raleigh-Durham Chapter are proud to announce that Lynne Leach of Raleigh, NC has become a Construction Documents Technologist (CDT). This is a prestigious, nationally-recognized credential that demonstrates Ms. Leach’s superior knowledge and... - December 05, 2013 - Unique Concepts, Inc.

Irwin Feld + Steve Cassler Open CF Modern Showroom in the New York Design Center November 21st 2013 Owners of Fairfield County, CT’s Largest Mid Century Modern Gallery/ Iconic American Made Custom Furniture Collection Expand Their Business to Include New York City Location. - November 22, 2013 - CF Modern

Unique Concepts Donates Custom Lectern to the AIA Center for Architecture and Design Unique Concepts, a custom contract furniture manufacturer based in North Carolina, recently donated a custom lectern to the AIA Center for Architecture and Design. Lynne Leach, co-owner of Unique Concepts, who has worked personally with the AIA Center, was proud to donate the gift to such a great organization. “We... - November 14, 2013 - Unique Concepts, Inc.

Anu Furnitures Introduces Premium Ram Almirahs Models in Hyderabad Spacecrafts will be representing Ram Almirahs in Andhra Pradesh market and has started with sales of Almirahs at Anu Furnitures in Hyderabad city. Over next one year the dealer network will be established for these almirahs across the state. The designer look of these sturdy but knockdown almirahs is seen as better alternative to the traditional steel cupboards or modern wooden interiors. - September 10, 2013 - Ram Almirahs

Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers Introduces New 3-Hanger LX-Series Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers announces the expansion of their product line in order to provide more style variations in decorative guitar-shaped wall hangers. The new LX-Series patented design utilizes three premium guitar hooks on one wooden display. - August 19, 2013 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers

Philip Charles Kitchen & Furniture to Exclusively Supply the StudyBed in the Isle of Man Philip Charles Kitchens & Furniture is the first to bring unique space-saving solution, the StudyBed, to the Isle of Man. The local furniture store is the island’s only supplier of the Studybed, an innovative system which combines a full size fold-away bed with a large desk and storage unit. Managing... - June 26, 2013 - Philip Charles

Introducing Kitchen-Door-Centre.co.uk – The Complete Kitchen Makeover Specialists In today’s climate getting a new kitchen fitted may seem just a tad excessive. With the purse strings having been pretty tight for some time it’s a luxury that few can ill afford. That’s were Kitchen-Door-Centre come in. They have a huge range of kitchen enhancing components to give... - March 27, 2013 - Kitchen Door Centre

KOKET - Liquid Gold Look for Spring Tired of the cold long winter? The warm weather may still seem like an ever-distant dream, but KOKET is already looking ahead. It’s never too early to start planning the new twist you would like to spoil your home with. Now is the perfect time to look up for the key 2013′s Interior Design... - March 24, 2013 - Koket

Apoochment Launches a New Line of Modern Dog Crate Furniture Apoochment’s wood dog crate tables offer a unique, modern designed alternative to the products which already exist on the market. Sustainably produced in Seattle using traditional methods of furniture manufacture, Apoochment dual-purpose dog crate tables are right sized to pull double duty in smaller urban spaces. - February 22, 2013 - Apoochment

Furniture Manufacturer Tronk Launching at AmericasMart Atlanta with Exclusive Collection Tronk; an innovative, mid-century modern furniture design manufacturer that prides itself on its unique styles, its superior quality of products, materials and craftsmanship; will launch its first-ever home furnishings collection January 11-15 at AmericasMart Gift & Home Furnishings Market in Downtown... - January 10, 2013 - Tronk

Intersan Announces the Emergency Preparation Functionality That Comes Standard on Its Washfountains and Lavatories Intersan develops product change that is designed to assist end users dealing with a power outage, to get access to the most valuable of human needs - Water. - November 03, 2012 - Intersan Manufacturing

So-Fa so Good The2013 International Product Design Awards Shortlist Begins - October 27, 2012 - The Sofa and Chair Company