COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com RR Joinery Staines, United Kingdom RR Joinery, based in Staines Middlesex offer custom & architectural joinery services to industry, commerce and the general public; incorporating... Simply Cedar Log Furniture Ingalls, MI Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables,... Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1