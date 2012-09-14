PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Office Furniture (including Fixtures) Manufacturing
Custom Architectural Woodwork & Millwork Manufacturing
Office Furniture (except Wood) Manufacturing
Showcase, Partition, Shelving, & Locker Manufacturing
Wood Office Furniture Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Office Furniture (including Fixtures) Manufacturing
247 Workspace 247 Workspace Carrollton, TX
247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including... 
Allgood Commercial Furniture Allgood Commercial Furniture Chipping Norton, Australia
Whether you need a single desk and chair for your home office, or you need to fit out an entire office block, Allgood furniture can supply... 
An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd Binh Dinh, Vietnam
Our company is manufacturer wooden garden furniture as: chair, table, bench, hammock and garden set. Most of our products have exported... 
Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd cochin, India
Indway Interiors Pvt Ltd is a company focused on delivering modular office and interior furnishing solutions to small, medium and large... 
kmp furniture kmp furniture Miami, FL
KMP was created with you, the customer in mind. We stand firmly behind everything we sell. Whether we are combing the globe for the finest... 
RR Joinery RR Joinery Staines, United Kingdom
RR Joinery, based in Staines Middlesex offer custom & architectural joinery services to industry, commerce and the general public; incorporating... 
Simply Cedar Log Furniture Simply Cedar Log Furniture Ingalls, MI
Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables,... 
