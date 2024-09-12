Recent Headlines
Within Custom Architectural Woodwork & Millwork Manufacturing
Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture
SafeWood Designs Launches Bullet Resistant Mobile Safe Shield
Due to increasing gun violence, SafeWood Designs engineers and launches a portable bullet resistant shield. - July 05, 2023 - SafeWood Designs
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild Builds & Donates (15) Bunkbeds for Ukrainian Refugee Families
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild builds bunk beds for families who fled the war in Ukraine and are resettling here in the Upstate of South Carolina. Engineered Sleep has donated 30 premium mattresses for the project. - June 26, 2022 - Greenville Woodworkers Guild
The Closet Works Inc. Of Montgomeryville, PA Donates Clothing to the Community
The Closet Works Inc., one of the leading custom closet companies in the Philadelphia area since 1990, continues to work within their community and give back to those in most need. - June 11, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Releases New Antibacterial Product Line
The Closet Works Inc. is one of the leading custom organization and solutions companies in the Philadelphia, PA area releases new antibacterial product line. - March 21, 2021 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Makes Donations to Local Food Banks
The Closet Works made donations to several Food Banks in the Philadelphia area to help fight hunger in the community. They included Manna on Main, Keystone Opportunity Center and Hatfield Church of the Brethren Food Cupboard. - September 11, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Appears on Queer Eye For The Straight Guy Season 5
The Closet Works, Inc., a custom organization solutions company, appeared on the fifth season of the popular television show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy on Netflix while filming in Philadelphia. - June 12, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best Of Houzz 2020
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville PA has been awarded the Best Of Houzz 2020 Design for custom closets and organization systems. - February 19, 2020 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works Was Featured
A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
The Closet Works, Inc. of Montgomeryville, PA Awarded Best of Houzz 2019
Awarded by Community of Over 40 Million Monthly Users, Annual BOH Badge Highlights Home Remodeling & Design Professionals with Top Ratings and Most Popular Home Designs. - February 26, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.
Milan Furniture Fair: New 2018 Design Trends Unveiled in a Guide by Gasparri Arredamenti
Gasparri Arredamenti, an Italian company that specializes in high-quality and custom-made furniture, unveils a preview of the 2018 design trends from the upcoming Milan Furniture Fair: Salone del Mobile.Milano to be held in Italy from April 17th to 22nd 2018. - April 11, 2018 - Gasparri Arredamenti Srl
AVTEQ Announces Promotion of Aaron Rubner to President
AVTEQ, Inc. announced today that Aaron Rubner has been promoted to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Aaron will have direct responsibility for all of AVTEQ’s manufacturing operations, product development and sales. Aaron served as Director of Sales since 2012, where he... - January 10, 2017 - AVTEQ
Dresser Mouldings (Rochdale) Ltd Launch New Timber Mouldings eCommerce Store
Rochdale (UK) based timber mouldings manufacturer Dresser Mouldings (Rochdale) Ltd today launched their new eCommerce online store. After launching a new website in 2010 showcasing a large range of architectural and decorative wooden mouldings including: architraves, cornices, oak timber skirtings... - October 01, 2013 - Dresser Moudlings Rochdale (Ltd)
New Cellular PVC Railing by INTEX Millwork Solutions Out Performs Composite
Introducing the Hampton Extruded Rail System by INTEX Millwork Solutions - August 15, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions
INTEX Millwork Solutions is Hiring
INTEX Millwork Solutions is seeking talented and hardworking individuals to add the INTEX Design Team. - August 15, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions
Taking the First Steps to Rebuild
INTEX Millwork Solutions will launch a new product line at the Lumber & Building Material Expo. - January 23, 2013 - INTEX Millwork Solutions
KOMPAKT® Systems Launches First Website
KOMPAKT® Systems, marketer and manufacturer of KOMPAKT® Systems Mobile product line, recently launched their first website: www.kompaktsystems.com. KOMPAKT® Systems' website features detailed information and photography about the complete KOMPAKT® Mobile product line, a... - December 28, 2012 - KOMPAKT® Systems
Creative Shop Assists Thandi’s Takeaways with a New Premises
Creative Shop assists a fellow local Johannesburg based business with free shop fitting services. - June 13, 2011 - Creative Shop
Interior Design Solutions Wins a SEMA Global Media Award
3M Carbon Fiber Automotive Finishes, exhibited by Interior Design Solutions (www.idsfinishes.com) at SEMA, won one of the Show’s Global Media Awards for Best New Product. Interior Design Solutions (IDS) recently exhibited a new-to-the-US product manufactured by 3M Company – 3M Carbon... - November 18, 2009 - Interior Design Solutions
Trade Fixtures / New Leaf Designs Joins PureBond® Fabricator Network Quality Green Fixtures Built with Quality Green Materials
Trade Fixtures / New Leaf Designs, the industry leading bulk merchandising solutions provider, joins the PureBond® Fabricator Network to provide award winning fixtures manufactured out of green materials, and formaldehyde free. - September 04, 2009 - Trade Fixtures / New Leaf Designs LLC
TRIAD Continues to be a Leader in Contributing to Green Retailing: the EPA’s Green Suppliers Network Welcomes TRIAD as a Partner
TRIAD Manufacturing in St Louis, MO becomes a partner in the Environmental Protection Agency's Green Suppliers Network, and their success story is posted on the GSN website, showing the retail industry their undying commitment to green retailing. - August 31, 2009 - TRIAD Manufacturing
3M Flexible Carbon Fiber for Automobiles
3M Carbon Fiber vinyl looks like the real thing but is less expensive. - August 21, 2009 - Interior Design Solutions
Add Space to Your Life with a Garden Studio
Do you have a garden and require that extra bit of space at home? If so, why not have an affordable, well designed room added to your property without the hassle of a traditional expensive house extension. In.it.studios range of garden structures provides just that and is even eco-friendly. The... - July 19, 2009 - initstudios ltd
Rustic Lodge Furniture Adds Affordable Line of Furniture
New Budget-Conscious Selection at Rustic Lodge Furniture. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
Rustic Lodge Furniture is Offering Free Shipping
Free Shipping on All Ground Items. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
Rustic Lodge Furniture 10% Off Sale
Rustic Lodge Furniture is Offering 10% Off of Purchases - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
3M's New DI-NOC Finishes Provide Low Cost Solutions to Gaming Industry
3M DI-NOC Architectural Finishes is a new product that provides a low cost solution to enhancing and modernizing the appearance of slot machines and gaming consoles. DI-NOC is a vinyl film that simulates different woods, granites, marbles, and just about anything else that is self-adhering and can... - March 12, 2009 - Interior Design Solutions
EZ-Overlay™ – Keeps It Green
A Fast & Easy System to Replace Existing Baseboards and Casings with No Muss – No Fuss and No Trip to the Landfill. - October 30, 2008 - Supply All Inc.
3M DI-NOC Automotive Finishes by Interior Design Solutions
3M has just re-introduced DI-NOC Automotive Finishes with a new adhesive system - Comply. DI-NOC is distributed exclusively through Interior Design Solutions. - October 06, 2008 - Interior Design Solutions
DI-NOC Virtual Showroom
Interior Design Solutions (IDS) is pleased to announce the introduction of its DI-NOC Viewer - an online DI-NOC simulation tool. - October 02, 2008 - Interior Design Solutions
3M DI-NOC Architectural Finishes
Convert Class C office space to Class A office space on a Class C budget. - September 17, 2008 - Interior Design Solutions
Commercial Interior Resources, LLC Launches QuickShip Office Furniture Program
Commercial Interior Resources, LLC adds a QuickShip Office Furniture option for maximum of 2 week turnaround for design, order, delivery, and installation. Commercial Interior Resources is an Office Furniture USA dealer for Wilmington, NC and surrounding areas. - May 29, 2008 - Commercial Interior Resources LLC