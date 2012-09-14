Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Manufacturing
>
Medical Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing
> Laboratory Apparatus & Furniture Manufacturing
Laboratory Apparatus & Furniture Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Laboratory Apparatus & Furniture Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon
Bronx, NY
Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate...
GPC Medical Ltd.
New Delhi, India
Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India. Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest...
Gresham Gas Sampling
Camberley, United Kingdom
Gresham Gas Sampling manufacture single & multi-point gas sampling equipment for environmental & industrial applications such as...
InfeKta Packaging International
Lake Forest, IL
InfeKta Packaging International is a strong leader in providing strong and durable goods to the medical industry. Our diagnostic and biohazardous...
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems
Brookfield, WI
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems http://www.matrixmedical.co 200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005 The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired...
Precision Metalform Ltd
Port Coquitlam, Canada
Precision Metalform is an industry leader in close tolerance sheet metal products, specializing in enclosures and fine limit cabinetry manufacture.
Scientifix, LLC.
Plainfield, NJ
Scientifix' mission is to ...
Companies 1 - 7 of 7
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help