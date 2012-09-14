PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Medical Equipment & Supplies Manufacturing > Laboratory Apparatus & Furniture Manufacturing
 
Laboratory Apparatus & Furniture Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Laboratory Apparatus & Furniture Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon Bronx, NY
Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate... 
GPC Medical Ltd. GPC Medical Ltd. New Delhi, India
Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India.  Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest... 
Gresham Gas Sampling Gresham Gas Sampling Camberley, United Kingdom
Gresham Gas Sampling manufacture single & multi-point gas sampling equipment for environmental & industrial applications such as... 
InfeKta Packaging International InfeKta Packaging International Lake Forest, IL
InfeKta Packaging International is a strong leader in providing strong and durable goods to the medical industry. Our diagnostic and biohazardous... 
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Matrix Medical Tracking Systems Brookfield, WI
Matrix Medical Tracking Systems http://www.matrixmedical.co 200 S Executive Dr #101, Brookfield, WI 53005 The FDA's UDI Final Rule inspired... 
Precision Metalform Ltd Precision Metalform Ltd Port Coquitlam, Canada
Precision Metalform is an industry leader in close tolerance sheet metal products, specializing in enclosures and fine limit cabinetry manufacture. 
Scientifix, LLC. Scientifix, LLC. Plainfield, NJ
Scientifix' mission is to ... 
Companies 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help